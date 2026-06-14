كشفت صحيفة «نيكي» اليابانية، اليوم (الأحد)، أن اليابان تستعد لإرسال وفد إلى غرينلاند هذا الصيف لتقييم إمكانية استخراج المعادن الأرضية ‌النادرة.


وأضافت الصحيفة ‌أن الوفد ‌سيضم ⁠مسؤولين من وزارة ⁠الاقتصاد والتجارة والصناعة وشركات تجارية والمنظمة اليابانية لأمن الطاقة والمعادن، مشيرة إلى أنهم ⁠سيجرون محادثات مع ‌مسؤولي ‌الحكومة هناك.


وأعلن البيت ‌الأبيض في شهر ‌يناير أن الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب يدرس سبل ‌الاستحواذ على الجزيرة، مما أثار قلق ⁠دول حلف ⁠شمال الأطلسي في أوروبا، ومنذ ذلك الحين انتقلت المحادثات إلى المسار الدبلوماسي.


وتحظى غرينلاند باهتمام كبير بسبب موقعها الاستراتيجي واحتياطياتها الغنية من المعادن الأرضية النادرة.