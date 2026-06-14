The Japanese newspaper "Nikkei" revealed today (Sunday) that Japan is preparing to send a delegation to Greenland this summer to assess the possibility of extracting rare earth minerals.



The newspaper added that the delegation will include officials from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, commercial companies, and the Japan Organization for Metals and Energy Security, noting that they will hold talks with government officials there.



The White House announced in January that U.S. President Donald Trump is considering ways to acquire the island, which raised concerns among NATO countries in Europe, and since then, discussions have moved to the diplomatic track.



Greenland is of great interest due to its strategic location and rich reserves of rare earth minerals.