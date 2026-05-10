The monthly statistical bulletin issued by the Saudi Central Bank (SAMA) for February 2026 revealed that the bank credit granted to the public and private sectors in the Kingdom recorded positive growth, continuing its upward trajectory, reaching its highest levels by the end of February 2026, with a total of approximately 3.335 trillion riyals, achieving an annual growth rate of 9.6%, with an increase exceeding 291.9 billion riyals compared to the same period in 2025, when it amounted to about 3.042 trillion riyals.



Comprehensive Growth



The data showed that bank credit increased on a monthly basis by 0.5% by the end of February, with an increase exceeding 15.6 billion riyals compared to the end of January of the current year, which amounted to about 3.319 trillion riyals.



The bulletin indicated the distribution of bank credit across various economic activities, which enhances the achievement of comprehensive and sustainable economic growth, and supports the objectives of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 in developing the financing environment and expanding investment in vital sectors.



The Largest Share



The data clarified that long-term bank credit of more than 3 years accounted for the largest share of total credit at 48.6%, with a value of 1.622 trillion riyals, while short-term credit of less than a year constituted 37.7% with a value of 1.257 trillion riyals, whereas medium-term credit from 1 to 3 years accounted for 13.7% with a value close to 456 billion riyals.