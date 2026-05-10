كشفت النشرة الإحصائية الشهرية الصادرة عن البنك المركزي السعودي (ساما) لشهر فبراير 2026م، تسجيل الائتمان المصرفي الممنوح للقطاعين العام والخاص في المملكة نمواً إيجابياً ليواصل مساره التصاعدي، مسجلاً أعلى مستوياته بنهاية شهر فبراير من العام 2026م، بإجمالي بلغ نحو 3.335 تريليون ريال، محققاً نمواً سنوياً نسبته 9.6%، وبزيادة تجاوزت 291.9 مليار ريال مقارنة بالفترة المماثلة من العام 2025م التي بلغ خلالها نحو 3.042 تريليون ريال.


نمو شامل


وأظهرت البيانات ارتفاع الائتمان المصرفي على أساس شهري بنسبة 0.5% بنهاية شهر فبراير، وبزيادة تجاوزت 15.6 مليار ريال مقارنة بنهاية شهر يناير من العام الحالي، الذي بلغ فيه نحو 3.319 تريليون ريال.


وبيّنت النشرة توزّع الائتمان المصرفي على مختلف الأنشطة الاقتصادية، بما يعزز تحقيق نمو اقتصادي شامل ومستدام، ويدعم مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030 في تطوير بيئة التمويل وتوسيع نطاق الاستثمار في القطاعات الحيوية.


الحصة الأكبر


وأوضحت البيانات استحواذ الائتمان المصرفي طويل الأجل أكثر من 3 سنوات على الحصة الأكبر من إجمالي الائتمان بنسبة 48.6%، بقيمة بلغت 1.622 تريليون ريال، فيما شكّل الائتمان قصير الأجل أقل من سنة نسبة 37.7% بقيمة بلغت 1.257 تريليون ريال، في حين بلغ الائتمان متوسط الأجل من سنة إلى 3 سنوات ما نسبته 13.7% بقيمة تُقارب 456 مليار ريال.