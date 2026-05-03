أعلن رئيس مجلس الاحتياطي الاتحادي (البنك المركزي الأمريكي) في منيابوليس نيل كاشكاري، اليوم، أنه كلما طال أمد حرب إيران زادت مخاطر ارتفاع التضخم والأضرار الاقتصادية.


سيناريوهات سيئة


وقال كاشكاري في مقابلة مع برنامج (واجه الأمة) ​الذي تبثه شبكة (سي.بي.إس) التلفزيونية: «أركز جداً على الحرب في إيران وتأثيرها على التضخم والطلب الاقتصادي في ظل استمرار إغلاق مضيق هرمز الحيوي، الذي كانت تمر عبره 20% من إمدادات النفط والغاز العالمية قبل الحرب».


وأضاف: «لا أشعر ⁠بالارتياح للإشارة إلى احتمال خفض سعر الفائدة، فمثلما تعلمون، قد نواجه سيناريوهات أسوأ، وقد نضطر إلى اتخاذ مسار معاكس».


ونظراً للمخاطر والغموض المحيط ‌بجميع جوانب الحرب، ‌قال كاشكاري إن البنك المركزي الأمريكي قد يضطر ​إلى ‌رفع ⁠أسعار ​الفائدة.


معارضة التوجيه


وانضم إلى كاشكاري في معارضة هذا التوجيه رؤساء ⁠فروع الاحتياطي الاتحادي في كليفلاند ودالاس.


وفي المقابل، عارض مسؤول ‌آخر في الاحتياطي الاتحادي وهو ستيفن ميران، ‌هذا التوجيه مؤيداً خفض سعر الفائدة.


ودعم المعارضون الثلاثة ​هؤلاء الإبقاء على أسعار الفائدة ثابتة، ‌وقالوا في تعليقات لاحقة إن رفع أسعار الفائدة أو خفضها مرهون بتأثير ‌الحرب على الاقتصاد.