The President of the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis, Neel Kashkari, announced today that the longer the Iran war lasts, the greater the risks of rising inflation and economic damage.



Bad Scenarios



Kashkari said in an interview with the CBS program "Face the Nation": "I am very focused on the war in Iran and its impact on inflation and economic demand, especially with the continued closure of the vital Strait of Hormuz, through which 20% of global oil and gas supplies passed before the war."



He added: "I do not feel comfortable indicating the possibility of lowering interest rates, as you know, we may face worse scenarios, and we may have to take a contrary path."



Given the risks and uncertainties surrounding all aspects of the war, Kashkari stated that the U.S. central bank may be forced to raise interest rates.



Opposition to Guidance



Kashkari was joined in opposing this guidance by the presidents of the Federal Reserve branches in Cleveland and Dallas.



In contrast, another Federal Reserve official, Stephen Miran, opposed this guidance, supporting a reduction in interest rates.



The three opposing officials supported keeping interest rates steady, stating in subsequent comments that raising or lowering interest rates depends on the impact of the war on the economy.