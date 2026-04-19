The "Financial Times" revealed, citing a document it has seen, that the European Commission will recommend member states implement remote work and provide public transport subsidies to reduce fossil fuel use in response to the energy price shock caused by the war in the Middle East.



The newspaper stated: "The Commission will present a series of measures next week to reduce demand, improve energy efficiency, and assist in the transition to clean energy, with the aim of providing immediate relief from rising energy prices."



Encouraging Companies



It mentioned that the recommendations are based on measures implemented during the previous energy crisis due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and are part of efforts to reduce dependence on fossil fuels and encourage the use of clean energy.



It clarified that the Commission emphasized the need to encourage companies to ensure at least one mandatory day of remote work whenever possible.



The recommendations to reduce oil and gas consumption are part of a package of measures to address rising energy costs, including transitioning the energy grid to electricity and increasing coordination in the purchase of fossil fuels. According to the document, there are still other measures under development, including addressing the shortage of aviation fuel.