تواصلت حالة التراجع الطفيف في أسعار البنزين والديزل بمحطات الوقود في ألمانيا، وذلك وفقاً لحسابات نادي السيارات الألماني «إيه دي إيه سي».


ووفقاً لهذه الحسابات، بلغ متوسط سعر لتر الديزل على مستوى ألمانيا أمس، 2.164 يورو، أي أقل بمقدار 3.3 سنت مقارنة باليوم السابق عليه.


تراجع «الممتاز»


وتراجع سعر البنزين الممتاز فئة «إي 10» بمقدار 1.2 سنت إلى متوسط يومي بلغ 2.061 يورو للتر.


وتوقع نادي السيارات الألماني أن تواصل الأسعار انخفاضها بشكل طفيف أيضاً اليوم، غير أن الزيادة التي سجلت عند الساعة الثانية عشرة ظهر اليوم، كانت كبيرة للغاية، كما حدث في الأيام السابقة.


وأوضح النادي أن متوسط سعر لتر البنزين «إي 10» على مستوى ألمانيا بعد الساعة الثانية عشرة بقليل بلغ 2.131 يورو، فيما بلغ سعر لتر الديزل 2.239 يورو.


قواعد تنظيمية


وكان نادي السيارات الألماني «إيه دي إيه سي»، قد أعلن في وقت سابق أن أسعار وقود الديزل والبنزين الممتاز فئة «إي 10» في البلاد شهدت ارتفاعاً جديداً.


وحسب النادي، اضطر أصحاب السيارات أمس، إلى دفع ما متوسطه 2.425 يورو للتر الواحد من الديزل، ليتجاوز بذلك السعر القياسي السابق بأكثر من 10 سنتات.


أما بالنسبة للبنزين الممتاز فئة «إي 10»، فقد بلغ سعر اللتر أمس 2.184 يورو للتر، وهو ما يمثل مستوى قياسياً جديداً لهذا العام، ولا يفصله سوى 1.9 سنت عن أعلى مستوى وصل إليه في 2022.


ومنذ الأول من أبريل الجاري، صار لا يسمح لمحطات الوقود برفع الأسعار إلا مرة واحدة يومياً في تمام الساعة 12:00 ظهراً، وفقاً لقواعد تنظيمية جديدة دخلت حيز التنفيذ أخيراً.


وجاءت هذه اللوائح اقتداءً بالنموذج المتبع في النمسا منذ فترة طويلة، ومنذ تطبيق هذا الإجراء، أصبح مستوى الأسعار أعلى مقارنة باليوم السابق.