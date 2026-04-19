The slight decline in gasoline and diesel prices at fuel stations in Germany has continued, according to calculations by the German Automobile Club "ADAC".



According to these calculations, the average price of a liter of diesel across Germany yesterday was 2.164 euros, which is 3.3 cents lower than the previous day.



Decline in "Premium"



The price of premium gasoline, category "E10", decreased by 1.2 cents to an average of 2.061 euros per liter.



The German Automobile Club expects prices to continue to decline slightly today; however, the increase recorded at noon today was very significant, as it had been in previous days.



The club clarified that the average price of a liter of "E10" gasoline across Germany just after noon was 2.131 euros, while the price of a liter of diesel was 2.239 euros.



Regulatory Rules



The German Automobile Club "ADAC" had previously announced that the prices of diesel fuel and premium gasoline category "E10" in the country had seen a new increase.



According to the club, car owners had to pay an average of 2.425 euros per liter of diesel yesterday, exceeding the previous record price by more than 10 cents.



As for premium gasoline category "E10", the price yesterday reached 2.184 euros per liter, representing a new record level for this year, just 1.9 cents away from the highest level reached in 2022.



Since April 1st, fuel stations are only allowed to raise prices once a day at exactly 12:00 noon, according to new regulatory rules that have recently come into effect.



These regulations were modeled after the long-standing practice in Austria, and since the implementation of this measure, the price levels have been higher compared to the previous day.