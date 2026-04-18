أعلنت وزارة الطاقة الأمريكية أنها منحت 26.03 مليون برميل من النفط الخام من الاحتياطي النفطي الإستراتيجي لتسع شركات نفطية، في إطار الدفعة الثالثة من جهود إدارة الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب للحد من أسعار الوقود التي ارتفعت بشكل حاد منذ اندلاع الحرب الأمريكية - الإسرائيلية على إيران.


3 دفعات


ووافقت إدارة ترمب في مارس الماضي على سحب 172 مليون برميل من الاحتياطي الإستراتيجي للنفط، في خطوة منسقة مع وكالة الطاقة الدولية لسحب 400 مليون برميل في محاولة للسيطرة على أسعار الوقود التي ارتفعت بسبب الحرب.


وقدمت الولايات المتحدة حتى الآن 126 مليون برميل على ثلاث دفعات من الاحتياطي النفطي الإستراتيجي في صورة قروض، مع إلزام شركات الطاقة بسداد ثمن النفط الخام مع دفع فوائد إضافية.


ووقعت شركات الطاقة اتفاقيات لاقتراض ما يقرب من 80 مليون برميل، أي أكثر من 63% مما عرضته الإدارة.


مستويات الأسعار


وعلى صعيد الأسعار، تراجعت أسعار النفط في آخر تداولاتها بنحو 9% بعد أن أعلنت إيران أن مضيق هرمز مفتوح أمام جميع السفن التجارية طوال الفترة المتبقية من وقف إطلاق النار.


وهبطت العقود الآجلة لخام برنت عند التسوية 9.01 دولار أو 9.07% إلى 90.38 دولار للبرميل. وتراجعت العقود الآجلة لخام غرب تكساس الوسيط الأمريكي 10.48 دولار أو 11.45% لتصل إلى 83.85 دولار للبرميل.