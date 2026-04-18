أعلنت وزارة الطاقة الأمريكية أنها منحت 26.03 مليون برميل من النفط الخام من الاحتياطي النفطي الإستراتيجي لتسع شركات نفطية، في إطار الدفعة الثالثة من جهود إدارة الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب للحد من أسعار الوقود التي ارتفعت بشكل حاد منذ اندلاع الحرب الأمريكية - الإسرائيلية على إيران.
3 دفعات
ووافقت إدارة ترمب في مارس الماضي على سحب 172 مليون برميل من الاحتياطي الإستراتيجي للنفط، في خطوة منسقة مع وكالة الطاقة الدولية لسحب 400 مليون برميل في محاولة للسيطرة على أسعار الوقود التي ارتفعت بسبب الحرب.
وقدمت الولايات المتحدة حتى الآن 126 مليون برميل على ثلاث دفعات من الاحتياطي النفطي الإستراتيجي في صورة قروض، مع إلزام شركات الطاقة بسداد ثمن النفط الخام مع دفع فوائد إضافية.
ووقعت شركات الطاقة اتفاقيات لاقتراض ما يقرب من 80 مليون برميل، أي أكثر من 63% مما عرضته الإدارة.
مستويات الأسعار
وعلى صعيد الأسعار، تراجعت أسعار النفط في آخر تداولاتها بنحو 9% بعد أن أعلنت إيران أن مضيق هرمز مفتوح أمام جميع السفن التجارية طوال الفترة المتبقية من وقف إطلاق النار.
وهبطت العقود الآجلة لخام برنت عند التسوية 9.01 دولار أو 9.07% إلى 90.38 دولار للبرميل. وتراجعت العقود الآجلة لخام غرب تكساس الوسيط الأمريكي 10.48 دولار أو 11.45% لتصل إلى 83.85 دولار للبرميل.
The U.S. Department of Energy announced that it has granted 26.03 million barrels of crude oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve to nine oil companies, as part of the third round of efforts by President Donald Trump's administration to curb fuel prices that have sharply risen since the outbreak of the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran.
3 Withdrawals
The Trump administration approved the withdrawal of 172 million barrels from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve last March, in a coordinated move with the International Energy Agency to withdraw 400 million barrels in an attempt to control fuel prices that have risen due to the war.
The United States has so far provided 126 million barrels in three withdrawals from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve in the form of loans, requiring energy companies to repay the cost of the crude oil along with additional interest.
Energy companies have signed agreements to borrow nearly 80 million barrels, which is more than 63% of what the administration offered.
Price Levels
In terms of prices, oil prices fell by about 9% in their latest trading after Iran announced that the Strait of Hormuz is open to all commercial vessels for the remainder of the ceasefire.
Brent crude futures fell by $9.01 or 9.07% to settle at $90.38 per barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures dropped by $10.48 or 11.45% to reach $83.85 per barrel.