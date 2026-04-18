The U.S. Department of Energy announced that it has granted 26.03 million barrels of crude oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve to nine oil companies, as part of the third round of efforts by President Donald Trump's administration to curb fuel prices that have sharply risen since the outbreak of the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran.



3 Withdrawals



The Trump administration approved the withdrawal of 172 million barrels from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve last March, in a coordinated move with the International Energy Agency to withdraw 400 million barrels in an attempt to control fuel prices that have risen due to the war.



The United States has so far provided 126 million barrels in three withdrawals from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve in the form of loans, requiring energy companies to repay the cost of the crude oil along with additional interest.



Energy companies have signed agreements to borrow nearly 80 million barrels, which is more than 63% of what the administration offered.



Price Levels



In terms of prices, oil prices fell by about 9% in their latest trading after Iran announced that the Strait of Hormuz is open to all commercial vessels for the remainder of the ceasefire.



Brent crude futures fell by $9.01 or 9.07% to settle at $90.38 per barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures dropped by $10.48 or 11.45% to reach $83.85 per barrel.