The bankruptcy trustee Majid Al-Nimr announced the issuance of a ruling by the (ninth) circuit of the Commercial Court in Riyadh, to initiate the financial reorganization procedure for the Central Stores Company for Information Technology "Nana" (a single-person company). This was reported by various news websites.



According to the announcement, the court has invited all creditors to submit their claims within a period not exceeding 90 days from the date of the announcement, as part of the financial reorganization procedures in accordance with applicable regulations.

Grocery Application



It is worth mentioning that Nana is one of the grocery applications in Saudi Arabia, established in 2016.



It was expected that its estimates would achieve an annual growth of 35% and that revenues would reach over 3 billion riyals by 2026.



Forecasts also indicated reaching financial breakeven by 2025, according to the prospectus of the Returns Fund.