أعلن أمين الإفلاس ماجد النمر، صدور حكم الدائرة (التاسعة) في المحكمة التجارية بالرياض، بافتتاح إجراء إعادة التنظيم المالي لشركة المتاجر المركزية لتقنية المعلومات «نعناع» (شركة شخص واحد). وذلك وفقاً لما تداولته مواقع إخبارية.


وبحسب الإعلان، فإن المحكمة دعت جميع الدائنين إلى تقديم مطالباتهم خلال مدة لا تتجاوز 90 يومًا من تاريخ الإعلان، وذلك ضمن إجراءات إعادة التنظيم المالي وفق الأنظمة المعمول بها.

تطبيق بقالة


يذكر أن نعناع هو أحد تطبيقات البقالة في السعودية، تأسس عام 2016.


وكان يتوقع أن تحقق تقديراته نمواً سنوياً بـ 35% وأن تصل الإيرادات في عام 2026 إلى أكثر من 3 مليارات ريال.


وكانت التوقعات تشير أيضاً إلى الوصول إلى التعادل المالي في عام 2025، وذلك بحسب نشرة إصدار صندوق عوائد.