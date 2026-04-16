اتجه صندوق أوبك للتنمية الدولية «أوفيد» إلى إطلاق برنامج تمويلي جديد في سورية يبدأ بنحو 500 مليون دولار، مستهدفاً قطاعات الطاقة والبنية التحتية والخدمات الاجتماعية على رأسها الصحة والتعليم، وفق ما كشفه المدير العام عبدالحميد خليفة.


وأوضح خليفة، على هامش اجتماعات الربيع لصندوق النقد والبنك الدوليين المنعقدة في واشنطن، أن الصندوق يجري حالياً مباحثات مع الحكومة السورية، آملاً في التوصل إلى تفاهمات تتيح بدء التمويل قبل نهاية العام. ولفت إلى أن آجال القروض تمتد بين 15 و25 عاماً وبشروط ميسرة لدعم جهود إعادة الإعمار.


ضغوط إضافية


وعلى مستوى الإقليم، توقع خليفة ارتفاع الطلب من الدول العربية على التمويل التنموي خلال المرحلة القادمة، في ظل تداعيات حرب إيران على أسواق الطاقة والغذاء وتكلفة الاقتراض، ما يضع ضغوطاً إضافية على اقتصادات المنطقة، خصوصاً الدول المستوردة.


وأشار إلى أن الصندوق يضع هذه المتغيرات في الحسبان ضمن خططه التمويلية، وفق توجهات الدول الأعضاء وعلى رأسها السعودية، مع إمكانية زيادة اللجوء إلى أسواق الدين لتلبية احتياجات الدول العربية.


إعادة الإعمار


وتعطي سورية أولوية لمشاريع الطاقة والبنية التحتية ضمن جهود إعادة الإعمار، في ظل الأضرار الواسعة التي لحقت بقطاعات الكهرباء والنقل والخدمات الأساسية منذ 2011. وتعمل الحكومة السورية على إعادة تأهيل محطات التوليد وشبكات الكهرباء، إلى جانب تطوير مشاريع في الطرق والمياه والخدمات البلدية.