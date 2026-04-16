The OPEC Fund for International Development (OFID) has launched a new financing program in Syria starting with approximately $500 million, targeting the energy, infrastructure, and social services sectors, primarily health and education, as revealed by the Director General Abdulhamid Khalifa.



Khalifa explained, on the sidelines of the spring meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank held in Washington, that the fund is currently in discussions with the Syrian government, hoping to reach agreements that would allow financing to begin before the end of the year. He noted that the loan terms extend between 15 and 25 years with favorable conditions to support reconstruction efforts.



Additional Pressures



At the regional level, Khalifa anticipated an increase in demand from Arab countries for developmental financing in the upcoming phase, in light of the repercussions of the Iran war on energy and food markets and borrowing costs, which places additional pressures on the region's economies, especially for importing countries.



He pointed out that the fund takes these variables into account in its financing plans, according to the orientations of member countries, primarily Saudi Arabia, with the possibility of increasing recourse to debt markets to meet the needs of Arab countries.



Reconstruction



Syria prioritizes energy and infrastructure projects within its reconstruction efforts, given the extensive damage sustained in the electricity, transportation, and essential services sectors since 2011. The Syrian government is working on rehabilitating power generation stations and electricity networks, in addition to developing projects in roads, water, and municipal services.