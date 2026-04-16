اتجه صندوق أوبك للتنمية الدولية «أوفيد» إلى إطلاق برنامج تمويلي جديد في سورية يبدأ بنحو 500 مليون دولار، مستهدفاً قطاعات الطاقة والبنية التحتية والخدمات الاجتماعية على رأسها الصحة والتعليم، وفق ما كشفه المدير العام عبدالحميد خليفة.
وأوضح خليفة، على هامش اجتماعات الربيع لصندوق النقد والبنك الدوليين المنعقدة في واشنطن، أن الصندوق يجري حالياً مباحثات مع الحكومة السورية، آملاً في التوصل إلى تفاهمات تتيح بدء التمويل قبل نهاية العام. ولفت إلى أن آجال القروض تمتد بين 15 و25 عاماً وبشروط ميسرة لدعم جهود إعادة الإعمار.
ضغوط إضافية
وعلى مستوى الإقليم، توقع خليفة ارتفاع الطلب من الدول العربية على التمويل التنموي خلال المرحلة القادمة، في ظل تداعيات حرب إيران على أسواق الطاقة والغذاء وتكلفة الاقتراض، ما يضع ضغوطاً إضافية على اقتصادات المنطقة، خصوصاً الدول المستوردة.
وأشار إلى أن الصندوق يضع هذه المتغيرات في الحسبان ضمن خططه التمويلية، وفق توجهات الدول الأعضاء وعلى رأسها السعودية، مع إمكانية زيادة اللجوء إلى أسواق الدين لتلبية احتياجات الدول العربية.
إعادة الإعمار
وتعطي سورية أولوية لمشاريع الطاقة والبنية التحتية ضمن جهود إعادة الإعمار، في ظل الأضرار الواسعة التي لحقت بقطاعات الكهرباء والنقل والخدمات الأساسية منذ 2011. وتعمل الحكومة السورية على إعادة تأهيل محطات التوليد وشبكات الكهرباء، إلى جانب تطوير مشاريع في الطرق والمياه والخدمات البلدية.
The OPEC Fund for International Development (OFID) has launched a new financing program in Syria starting with approximately $500 million, targeting the energy, infrastructure, and social services sectors, primarily health and education, as revealed by the Director General Abdulhamid Khalifa.
Khalifa explained, on the sidelines of the spring meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank held in Washington, that the fund is currently in discussions with the Syrian government, hoping to reach agreements that would allow financing to begin before the end of the year. He noted that the loan terms extend between 15 and 25 years with favorable conditions to support reconstruction efforts.
Additional Pressures
At the regional level, Khalifa anticipated an increase in demand from Arab countries for developmental financing in the upcoming phase, in light of the repercussions of the Iran war on energy and food markets and borrowing costs, which places additional pressures on the region's economies, especially for importing countries.
He pointed out that the fund takes these variables into account in its financing plans, according to the orientations of member countries, primarily Saudi Arabia, with the possibility of increasing recourse to debt markets to meet the needs of Arab countries.
Reconstruction
Syria prioritizes energy and infrastructure projects within its reconstruction efforts, given the extensive damage sustained in the electricity, transportation, and essential services sectors since 2011. The Syrian government is working on rehabilitating power generation stations and electricity networks, in addition to developing projects in roads, water, and municipal services.