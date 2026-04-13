Spot prices for North Sea crude jumped to a record level near $150 per barrel, amid rising fears of long-term disruptions in the oil market due to escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.



Data from "LSEG" showed that the spot price for "Forties" crude rose to $148.87 per barrel today, Monday, marking its highest level ever.



This surge was driven by concerns over supply shortages, following heightened tensions related to the Strait of Hormuz, which pushed spot markets to register a sharp premium compared to futures markets.



Brent Prices



Oil prices surpassed $100 per barrel today, as the U.S. Navy prepares to impose control over shipping traffic in the Strait of Hormuz, a move that could limit Iranian oil exports, after Washington and Tehran failed to reach an agreement to end the war.



Brent crude futures rose by $7.01, or 7.36%, to $102.21 per barrel, after closing down 0.75% last Friday.



The price of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude reached $104.87 per barrel, up $8.30, or 8.59%, after a decline of 1.33% in the previous session.



Prevailing Conditions



The head of energy research at a global specialized group, Sol Kafonik, stated: "The market has now largely returned to the conditions that prevailed before the ceasefire, except that the United States will now prevent the remaining Iranian flows of up to two million barrels per day through the Strait of Hormuz as well."