A group of small businesses and 24 U.S. states, most of which are led by Democrats, has urged U.S. trade judges to overturn the latest global tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump, arguing that they were issued illegally based on legislation that has become outdated since the United States abandoned the gold standard decades ago.



During a hearing held yesterday at the U.S. International Trade Court in Manhattan, attorneys for the states and businesses called on the judges to immediately suspend Trump's decision issued on February 24, which imposed a 10% tax on imports.



The new case concerns Trump's use of Section 122 of the Trade Act of 1974, a provision that has never been activated before. Trump had announced his intention to raise these tariffs to 15%.



Ambiguous Law



The issuance of tariffs based on Section 122 came after the Supreme Court on February 20 overturned a previous set of global tariffs imposed by Trump based on a different law, the "International Emergency Economic Powers Act."



The judges concluded that this law does not grant the president the authority to impose tariffs, while a dispute is currently escalating in the same court regarding the possibility of refunding up to $170 billion in paid tariffs.



The states in the new lawsuit present the same argument, asserting that the president is using an ambiguous law in a manner not intended by the U.S. Congress to impose tariffs.



Addressing the Deficit



Oregon Attorney Brian Marshall, who is leading the lawsuit alongside other states, stated: "Section 122 allows the president to impose limited tariffs only to address what is a 'balance of payments deficit.'



He pointed out that Trump is incorrectly conflating this term with the U.S. trade deficit to justify the use of the law.



Marshall explained that Congress in 1974 would have defined a balance of payments deficit using economic indicators that are no longer relevant today, as they only applied to a fixed exchange rate system like the gold standard.



Marshall told the three-judge panel: "All of these indicators relate to the ability of the United States, from the perspective of the U.S. central bank, to maintain sufficient reserves to sustain a fixed exchange rate, which the United States has not operated under for more than 50 years; therefore, there is no actual purpose for it, and gold reserves are no longer relevant in this context."