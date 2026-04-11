أكدت مجموعة من الشركات الصغيرة و24 ولاية أمريكية يقود معظمها ديمقراطيون أن على قضاة التجارة الأمريكيين إبطال أحدث الرسوم الجمركية العالمية التي فرضها الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، معتبرين أنها صدرت بشكل غير قانوني استناداً إلى تشريع أصبح متقادماً منذ أن تخلت الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية عن نظام معيار الذهب قبل عقود.


وخلال جلسة استماع عُقدت أمس، في محكمة التجارة الدولية الأمريكية في مانهاتن، دعا محامو الولايات والشركات هيئة القضاة إلى تعليق قرار ترمب الصادر في 24 فبراير الماضي فوراً، الذي فرض ضريبة بنسبة 10% على الواردات.


وتتعلق القضية الجديدة باستخدام ترمب للمادة 122 من قانون التجارة لعام 1974، وهي مادة لم يُسبق تفعيلها. وكان ترمب قد أعلن عزمه رفع هذه الرسوم إلى 15%.


قانون غامض


وجاء إصدار رسوم جمركية استناداً للمادة 122 بعد أن ألغت المحكمة العليا في 20 فبراير الماضي مجموعة سابقة من الرسوم العالمية التي فرضها ترمب استناداً إلى قانون مختلف هو «قانون السلطات الاقتصادية الطارئة الدولية».


وخلص القضاة إلى أن هذا القانون لا يمنح الرئيس صلاحية فرض رسوم جمركية، فيما يتصاعد حالياً نزاع في المحكمة ذاتها بشأن إمكانية إعادة ما يصل إلى 170 مليار دولار من الرسوم المدفوعة.


وتطرح الولايات في الدعوى الجديدة الحجة نفسها، وهي أن الرئيس يستخدم قانوناً غامضاً بطريقة لم يقصدها الكونغرس الأمريكي لفرض رسوم جمركية.


معالجة العجز


وقال محامي ولاية أوريغون براين مارشال، التي تقود الدعوى إلى جانب ولايات أخرى:«إن المادة 122 تسمح للرئيس بفرض رسوم محدودة فقط لمعالجة ما»عجز ميزان المدفوعات«.


وأشار إلى أن ترمب يخلط بشكل غير صحيح بين هذا المصطلح والعجز التجاري الأمريكي لتبرير استخدام القانون.


وأوضح مارشال أن الكونغرس في عام 1974 كان سيعرّف عجز ميزان المدفوعات باستخدام مؤشرات اقتصادية لم تعد ذات صلة اليوم، لأنها كانت تنطبق فقط على نظام سعر صرف ثابت مثل معيار الذهب.


وقال مارشال أمام هيئة القضاة الثلاثة:» جميع هذه المؤشرات تتعلق بقدرة الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية، من منظور البنك المركزي الأمريكي، على امتلاك احتياطيات كافية للحفاظ على سعر صرف ثابت، وهو أمر لم تعد الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية تعمل به منذ أكثر من 50 عاماً؛ لذلك، لم يعد هناك أي غرض فعلي لذلك، ولم تعد احتياطيات الذهب ذات صلة بهذا السياق".