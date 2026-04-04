ضمن متابعتها لمجريات الحرب التي تشنها إسرائيل والولايات المتحدة على إيران؛ نشرت مجلة «نيوزويك» قوائم للدول التي قررت «تقنين» صرف الوقود، فيما ترتفع أسعار الطاقة من جراء الحرب، ومنها سريلانكا، وميانمار، وكمبوديا، وسلوفينيا، وبنغلاديش، وإندونيسيا.

تقشف استخدام الطاقة


وفي قائمة أخرى، نشرت «نيوزويك» عدد الدول التي قررت أن يقتصر العمل فيها على 4 أيام في الأسبوع، للتقشف في استخدام موارد الطاقة المرتفعة الأسعار بسبب الحرب.


ومن شأن ذلك خفض عمليات النقل، وإغلاق بعض المدارس والجامعات. ومن الدول التي خفضت العمل إلى 4 أيام أسبوعياً باكستان، والفلبين، وسريلانكا، التي أعلنت الأربعاء إجازة لكل المؤسسات العمومية، وبنغلاديش، ودول الاتحاد الأوروبي، وإندونيسيا، وميانمار، وباكستان، وتايلند، وفيتنام. وقررت مصر إغلاق الأسواق والمحلات التجارية عند التاسعة مساء كل ليلة.