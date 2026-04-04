In its follow-up to the developments of the war waged by Israel and the United States against Iran, Newsweek published lists of countries that have decided to "ration" fuel consumption, as energy prices rise due to the war, including Sri Lanka, Myanmar, Cambodia, Slovenia, Bangladesh, and Indonesia.

Energy Conservation



In another list, Newsweek published the number of countries that have decided to limit work to 4 days a week to conserve the high-priced energy resources due to the war.



This would reduce transportation operations and close some schools and universities. Among the countries that have reduced work to 4 days a week are Pakistan, the Philippines, Sri Lanka, which announced on Wednesday a holiday for all public institutions, Bangladesh, European Union countries, Indonesia, Myanmar, Pakistan, Thailand, and Vietnam. Egypt has decided to close markets and shops by 9 PM every night.