ضمن متابعتها لمجريات الحرب التي تشنها إسرائيل والولايات المتحدة على إيران؛ نشرت مجلة «نيوزويك» قوائم للدول التي قررت «تقنين» صرف الوقود، فيما ترتفع أسعار الطاقة من جراء الحرب، ومنها سريلانكا، وميانمار، وكمبوديا، وسلوفينيا، وبنغلاديش، وإندونيسيا.
تقشف استخدام الطاقة
وفي قائمة أخرى، نشرت «نيوزويك» عدد الدول التي قررت أن يقتصر العمل فيها على 4 أيام في الأسبوع، للتقشف في استخدام موارد الطاقة المرتفعة الأسعار بسبب الحرب.
ومن شأن ذلك خفض عمليات النقل، وإغلاق بعض المدارس والجامعات. ومن الدول التي خفضت العمل إلى 4 أيام أسبوعياً باكستان، والفلبين، وسريلانكا، التي أعلنت الأربعاء إجازة لكل المؤسسات العمومية، وبنغلاديش، ودول الاتحاد الأوروبي، وإندونيسيا، وميانمار، وباكستان، وتايلند، وفيتنام. وقررت مصر إغلاق الأسواق والمحلات التجارية عند التاسعة مساء كل ليلة.
In its follow-up to the developments of the war waged by Israel and the United States against Iran, Newsweek published lists of countries that have decided to "ration" fuel consumption, as energy prices rise due to the war, including Sri Lanka, Myanmar, Cambodia, Slovenia, Bangladesh, and Indonesia.
Energy Conservation
In another list, Newsweek published the number of countries that have decided to limit work to 4 days a week to conserve the high-priced energy resources due to the war.
This would reduce transportation operations and close some schools and universities. Among the countries that have reduced work to 4 days a week are Pakistan, the Philippines, Sri Lanka, which announced on Wednesday a holiday for all public institutions, Bangladesh, European Union countries, Indonesia, Myanmar, Pakistan, Thailand, and Vietnam. Egypt has decided to close markets and shops by 9 PM every night.