Informed sources, who requested not to be named, revealed that telecommunications companies operating in Egypt have requested to raise their service prices by a percentage ranging between 15% and 20%, driven by increased operating costs, especially after the rise in fuel prices and the decline in the exchange rate of the pound against the dollar. This was reported by various news sites.



According to one of the sources, the telecommunications companies have asked the National Telecommunications Regulatory Authority to raise their service prices, amid a decline in the value of the pound by more than 10% recently, and an increase in fuel prices by about 3 pounds per liter, in addition to paying part of the value of new frequencies in dollars, which has raised the cost of operating networks and towers and the burdens of providing the service.



Protecting Users' Rights



The National Telecommunications Regulatory Authority had denied in March that it approved a 30% increase in telecommunications service prices, confirming that any adjustment in service prices is studied within a framework of balance between protecting users' rights and interests, and ensuring the sustainability of investments and the continued development of services in the telecommunications sector.



Egypt had allowed at the end of 2024 telecommunications companies to raise the prices of their packages and monthly communication and internet bills by a percentage ranging between 17% and 30%, amid rising costs resulting from increased fuel and electricity prices and the liberalization of the pound's exchange rate at that time.



Spread and Price Competitiveness



In February, the companies obtained new frequency allocations totaling 410 megahertz, which is equivalent to the total frequency allocations that have been granted to mobile companies since the service was launched in the country, as part of a deal worth 3.5 billion dollars representing investments made by the four companies.



The number of mobile lines used in Egypt is about 122 million by the end of November 2025, according to the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, in a market characterized by high penetration rates and price competitiveness that make the average price per minute among the lowest in the Middle East.