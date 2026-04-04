كشفت مصادر مطلعة اشترطت عدم نشر أسمائها، أن شركات اتصالات عاملة في مصر طلبت رفع أسعار خدماتها بنسبة تتراوح بين 15% و20%، مدفوعةً بزيادة تكاليف التشغيل، خصوصاً بعد ارتفاع أسعار الوقود وتراجع سعر صرف الجنيه مقابل الدولار. وذلك بحسب ما نشرت مواقع إخبارية.


وبحسب أحد المصادر، فإن شركات الاتصالات طلبت من الجهاز القومي لتنظيم الاتصالات رفع أسعار خدماتها، في ظل تراجع قيمة الجنيه بأكثر من 10% أخيراً، وزيادة أسعار الوقود بنحو 3 جنيهات للتر، إلى جانب سداد جزء من قيمة الترددات الجديدة بالدولار، ما رفع كلفة تشغيل الشبكات والأبراج وأعباء تقديم الخدمة.


حماية حقوق المستخدمين


وكان الجهاز القومي لتنظيم الاتصالات قد نفى في مارس الماضي موافقته على زيادة أسعار خدمات الاتصالات بنسبة 30%، مؤكداً أن أي تحريك في أسعار خدمات الاتصالات يقوم الجهاز بدراسته في إطار من التوازن بين حماية حقوق ومصالح المستخدمين، وضمان استدامة الاستثمارات واستمرار تطوير الخدمات بقطاع الاتصالات.


وكانت مصر قد سمحت في نهاية 2024 لشركات الاتصالات برفع أسعار باقاتها وفواتير الاتصالات والإنترنت الشهرية بنسبة تراوحت بين 17% و30%، في ظل زيادة التكاليف الناتجة عن ارتفاع أسعار الوقود والكهرباء وتحرير سعر صرف الجنيه آنذاك.


انتشار وتنافسية سعرية


وفي فبراير الماضي حصلت الشركات على حيزات ترددية جديدة بإجمالي 410 ميغاهرتز، وهو ما يُعادل إجمالي الحيزات الترددية التي جرى تخصيصها لشركات المحمول منذ انطلاق الخدمة في البلاد، ضمن صفقة بلغت قيمتها 3.5 مليار دولار تمثل استثمارات تضخها الشركات الأربع.


ويبلغ عدد خطوط المحمول المستخدمة في مصر نحو 122 مليون بنهاية نوفمبر 2025، بحسب وزارة الاتصالات وتكنولوجيا المعلومات، في سوق تتسم بارتفاع معدلات الانتشار وتنافسية سعرية تجعل متوسط سعر الدقيقة من بين الأدنى في الشرق الأوسط.