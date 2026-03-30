ذكر مصرفيون أن إجمالي احتياطيات البنك المركزي التركي انخفض بمقدار 22 مليار دولار الأسبوع الماضي ليصل إلى 155.5 مليار دولار، ليبلغ إجمالي انخفاضها منذ بدء الحرب مع إيران 55 مليار دولار. وذلك بحسب ما نشره موقع «العربية. نت».


وبين مصرفيون أن البنك المركزي باع عملات أجنبية بقيمة 18 مليار دولار الأسبوع الماضي، ما يعني أن إجمالي مبيعاته من العملات الأجنبية خلال شهر من الحرب بلغ 44 مليار دولار.


خسائر كبيرة


وأشار مصرفيون إلى أن صافي احتياطيات البنك المركزي انخفض بمقدار 22.5 مليار دولار الأسبوع الماضي ليصل إلى 35 مليار دولار.


وتأتي هذه الخسائر الكبيرة في ظل تقلبات الأسواق العالمية وارتفاع تكلفة الاستيراد، ما يزيد الضغوط على تركيا للحفاظ على استقرار عملتها والتعامل مع تداعيات الصراع الإقليمي على الاقتصاد المحلي.


ولم يصدر البنك المركزي التركي تعليقاً فورياً على التقارير، بينما يراقب المستثمرون عن كثب تأثير الحرب على السيولة والاحتياطيات الأجنبية في الأسواق الناشئة.


اجتماعات مع المستثمرين


وسيعقد وزير المالية التركي محمد شيمشك، وحاكم البنك المركزي فاتيح كاراهان هذا الأسبوع اجتماعات مع المستثمرين في لندن، وفق ما ذكرته وزارة الخزانة والمصرفيون اليوم، على أن يراقب المستثمرون تصريحاتهما عن كثب في ظل الحرب على إيران.


وأوضح المصرفيون أن المسؤولين سيؤكدون على استمرارية السياسات، وخفض التضخم، وقوة الاقتصاد التركي.