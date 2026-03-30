Bankers have reported that the total reserves of the Turkish central bank fell by $22 billion last week, reaching $155.5 billion, marking a total decline of $55 billion since the start of the war with Iran. This was reported by the website "Al Arabiya.net".



Bankers indicated that the central bank sold foreign currencies worth $18 billion last week, meaning that its total foreign currency sales during the month of the war reached $44 billion.



Significant Losses



Bankers noted that the net reserves of the central bank decreased by $22.5 billion last week, bringing it down to $35 billion.



These significant losses come amid fluctuations in global markets and rising import costs, increasing the pressure on Turkey to maintain the stability of its currency and deal with the repercussions of the regional conflict on the local economy.



The Turkish central bank has not issued an immediate comment on the reports, while investors are closely monitoring the impact of the war on liquidity and foreign reserves in emerging markets.



Meetings with Investors



Turkish Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek and Central Bank Governor Hafize Gaye Erkan will hold meetings with investors in London this week, according to the Treasury and bankers today, with investors closely watching their statements amid the war with Iran.



Bankers explained that the officials will emphasize the continuity of policies, reducing inflation, and the strength of the Turkish economy.