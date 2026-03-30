ذكر مصرفيون أن إجمالي احتياطيات البنك المركزي التركي انخفض بمقدار 22 مليار دولار الأسبوع الماضي ليصل إلى 155.5 مليار دولار، ليبلغ إجمالي انخفاضها منذ بدء الحرب مع إيران 55 مليار دولار. وذلك بحسب ما نشره موقع «العربية. نت».
وبين مصرفيون أن البنك المركزي باع عملات أجنبية بقيمة 18 مليار دولار الأسبوع الماضي، ما يعني أن إجمالي مبيعاته من العملات الأجنبية خلال شهر من الحرب بلغ 44 مليار دولار.
خسائر كبيرة
وأشار مصرفيون إلى أن صافي احتياطيات البنك المركزي انخفض بمقدار 22.5 مليار دولار الأسبوع الماضي ليصل إلى 35 مليار دولار.
وتأتي هذه الخسائر الكبيرة في ظل تقلبات الأسواق العالمية وارتفاع تكلفة الاستيراد، ما يزيد الضغوط على تركيا للحفاظ على استقرار عملتها والتعامل مع تداعيات الصراع الإقليمي على الاقتصاد المحلي.
ولم يصدر البنك المركزي التركي تعليقاً فورياً على التقارير، بينما يراقب المستثمرون عن كثب تأثير الحرب على السيولة والاحتياطيات الأجنبية في الأسواق الناشئة.
اجتماعات مع المستثمرين
وسيعقد وزير المالية التركي محمد شيمشك، وحاكم البنك المركزي فاتيح كاراهان هذا الأسبوع اجتماعات مع المستثمرين في لندن، وفق ما ذكرته وزارة الخزانة والمصرفيون اليوم، على أن يراقب المستثمرون تصريحاتهما عن كثب في ظل الحرب على إيران.
وأوضح المصرفيون أن المسؤولين سيؤكدون على استمرارية السياسات، وخفض التضخم، وقوة الاقتصاد التركي.
Bankers have reported that the total reserves of the Turkish central bank fell by $22 billion last week, reaching $155.5 billion, marking a total decline of $55 billion since the start of the war with Iran. This was reported by the website "Al Arabiya.net".
Bankers indicated that the central bank sold foreign currencies worth $18 billion last week, meaning that its total foreign currency sales during the month of the war reached $44 billion.
Significant Losses
Bankers noted that the net reserves of the central bank decreased by $22.5 billion last week, bringing it down to $35 billion.
These significant losses come amid fluctuations in global markets and rising import costs, increasing the pressure on Turkey to maintain the stability of its currency and deal with the repercussions of the regional conflict on the local economy.
The Turkish central bank has not issued an immediate comment on the reports, while investors are closely monitoring the impact of the war on liquidity and foreign reserves in emerging markets.
Meetings with Investors
Turkish Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek and Central Bank Governor Hafize Gaye Erkan will hold meetings with investors in London this week, according to the Treasury and bankers today, with investors closely watching their statements amid the war with Iran.
Bankers explained that the officials will emphasize the continuity of policies, reducing inflation, and the strength of the Turkish economy.