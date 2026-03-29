كشف المتحدث باسم السجل العقاري يزيد اليحيا لـ«عكاظ»، أن عدد السجلات العقارية الصادرة تجاوز 1,560.000 صك تسجيل ملكية حتى اليوم، في مؤشر يعكس تسارع وتيرة التحول نحو التسجيل العيني للعقار في السعودية.


وأوضح اليحيا أن التسجيل العيني أصبح إلزامياً على جميع العقارات، بما يعزز موثوقية البيانات العقارية ويرفع مستوى الشفافية في السوق، لافتاً إلى أن خدمات السجل العقاري تُقدَّم حالياً في 9 مناطق تشمل: الرياض، مكة المكرمة، المدينة المنورة، القصيم، المنطقة الشرقية، الجوف، تبوك، الحدود الشمالية، وحائل.


ونوه إلى أن نطاق التغطية يشهد توسعاً تدريجياً وفق الخطط المعتمدة.


وبيّن أن آلية التسجيل تعتمد على مسارين رئيسيين: التقديم من قبل المستفيدين، والتسجيل المباشر من قبل السجل العقاري.


التقديم الورقي


وأشار إلى أن السجل العقاري يتيح خدمة التقديم الورقي للحالات التي لا يتوفر فيها صك إلكتروني، بما يشمل الصكوك الورقية والطلبات القائمة عبر منصة «إحكام»، تسهيلاً على المستفيدين وضماناً لشمولية الخدمات.


وقال: «السجل يعمل على إثراء الصحيفة العقارية من خلال الربط مع العنوان الوطني وعدادات المياه والكهرباء لكل عقار، بما يرفع دقة البيانات ويعزز تكاملها مع الجهات ذات العلاقة.


تسهيل الإجراءات


ولفت إلى إتاحة خدمة "التقرير المساحي" بهدف تعديل أو تحديث بيانات صك تسجيل الملكية، إلى جانب توفير حزمة من الخدمات الرقمية، تشمل التحقق من صحة صك تسجيل الملكية للعقار المسجل عينياً، والتحقق من عقارات المورث عبر الورثة، إضافة إلى خدمة "بيانات السجل العقاري" التي تتيح استعراض العقارات المسجلة عبر الخريطة التفاعلية أو من خلال رقم العقار.


وأكد اليحيا أن هذه الخدمات تأتي ضمن جهود السجل العقاري لتسهيل الإجراءات على المستفيدين، وتعزيز كفاءة السوق العقارية، ورفع مستوى الحوكمة والموثوقية في تسجيل الملكيات.