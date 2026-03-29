The spokesperson for the Real Estate Registry, Yazid Al-Yahya, revealed to "Okaz" that the number of issued real estate records has exceeded 1,560,000 property ownership registration certificates to date, indicating a rapid shift towards property registration in Saudi Arabia.



Al-Yahya explained that property registration has become mandatory for all real estate, which enhances the reliability of real estate data and raises the level of transparency in the market. He noted that real estate registry services are currently offered in 9 regions, including: Riyadh, Makkah, Madinah, Qassim, the Eastern Province, Al-Jouf, Tabuk, the Northern Borders, and Hail.



He pointed out that the coverage area is gradually expanding according to the approved plans.



He indicated that the registration mechanism relies on two main pathways: applications submitted by beneficiaries and direct registration by the real estate registry.



Paper Application



He mentioned that the real estate registry provides a paper application service for cases where an electronic certificate is not available, including paper certificates and existing requests through the "Ehkaam" platform, facilitating access for beneficiaries and ensuring comprehensive services.



He said: "The registry is working to enrich the real estate record by linking it with the national address and water and electricity meters for each property, which increases the accuracy of the data and enhances its integration with relevant entities.



Facilitating Procedures



He highlighted the availability of the "Survey Report" service aimed at modifying or updating the property registration certificate data, in addition to providing a package of digital services, including verifying the validity of the property registration certificate for registered properties, checking inherited properties through heirs, as well as the "Real Estate Registry Data" service that allows viewing registered properties via an interactive map or by property number.



Al-Yahya confirmed that these services are part of the real estate registry's efforts to facilitate procedures for beneficiaries, enhance the efficiency of the real estate market, and raise the level of governance and reliability in property registrations.