أعلن وزير الخزانة الأمريكي سكوت بيسنت، اليوم، أن إدارة الرئيس دونالد ترمب لا تعتزم التدخل في الأسواق المالية، وقد لا تملك الصلاحية للقيام بذلك حتى لو أرادت.


وفي مقابلة مع شبكة «سي إن بي سي»، نفى بيسنت الشائعات التي تفيد باحتمالية تدخل وزارة الخزانة أو أي وكالات حكومية أخرى لمحاولة خفض أسعار النفط.


شائعة متداولة


وقال بيسنت:«هذه الشائعة متداولة في السوق، ويحدث هذا دائمًا عند وقوع تقلبات سعرية حادة، لكن لم نفعل ذلك من قبل، ولست متأكدًا من الجهة التي يمكنها فعل ذلك أو حتى الإشراف عليه».


وبينما سمح رؤساء أمريكيون بالسحب من الاحتياطي النفطي الإستراتيجي في أوقات الأزمات التي يشهدها قطاع الطاقة، فإن التدخل في أسواق العقود الآجلة أو استخدام آليات أخرى يعد إجراءً غير مسبوق.


وتتمثل الفكرة التي تداولتها تقارير إعلامية أخيراً في تدخل وزارة الخزانة الأمريكية في أسواق العقود الآجلة للنفط، وذلك للتداول ضد ارتفاع الأسعار، لكنها خطوة مثيرة للجدل لأنها تستهدف الأسواق المالية وليس الإمدادات الفعلية