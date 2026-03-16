أعلن وزير الخزانة الأمريكي سكوت بيسنت، اليوم، أن إدارة الرئيس دونالد ترمب لا تعتزم التدخل في الأسواق المالية، وقد لا تملك الصلاحية للقيام بذلك حتى لو أرادت.
وفي مقابلة مع شبكة «سي إن بي سي»، نفى بيسنت الشائعات التي تفيد باحتمالية تدخل وزارة الخزانة أو أي وكالات حكومية أخرى لمحاولة خفض أسعار النفط.
شائعة متداولة
وقال بيسنت:«هذه الشائعة متداولة في السوق، ويحدث هذا دائمًا عند وقوع تقلبات سعرية حادة، لكن لم نفعل ذلك من قبل، ولست متأكدًا من الجهة التي يمكنها فعل ذلك أو حتى الإشراف عليه».
وبينما سمح رؤساء أمريكيون بالسحب من الاحتياطي النفطي الإستراتيجي في أوقات الأزمات التي يشهدها قطاع الطاقة، فإن التدخل في أسواق العقود الآجلة أو استخدام آليات أخرى يعد إجراءً غير مسبوق.
وتتمثل الفكرة التي تداولتها تقارير إعلامية أخيراً في تدخل وزارة الخزانة الأمريكية في أسواق العقود الآجلة للنفط، وذلك للتداول ضد ارتفاع الأسعار، لكنها خطوة مثيرة للجدل لأنها تستهدف الأسواق المالية وليس الإمدادات الفعلية
U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Basset announced today that President Donald Trump's administration does not intend to intervene in financial markets and may not have the authority to do so even if it wanted to.
In an interview with CNBC, Basset denied rumors suggesting that the Treasury Department or any other government agencies might intervene to try to lower oil prices.
Circulating Rumor
Basset stated, "This rumor is circulating in the market, and this always happens during sharp price fluctuations, but we have never done that before, and I'm not sure who could do it or even oversee it."
While previous U.S. presidents have allowed withdrawals from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve during crises in the energy sector, intervening in futures markets or using other mechanisms is an unprecedented action.
The idea circulated in recent media reports is for the U.S. Treasury Department to intervene in oil futures markets to trade against rising prices, but it is a controversial step as it targets financial markets rather than actual supplies.