U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Basset announced today that President Donald Trump's administration does not intend to intervene in financial markets and may not have the authority to do so even if it wanted to.



In an interview with CNBC, Basset denied rumors suggesting that the Treasury Department or any other government agencies might intervene to try to lower oil prices.



Circulating Rumor



Basset stated, "This rumor is circulating in the market, and this always happens during sharp price fluctuations, but we have never done that before, and I'm not sure who could do it or even oversee it."



While previous U.S. presidents have allowed withdrawals from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve during crises in the energy sector, intervening in futures markets or using other mechanisms is an unprecedented action.



The idea circulated in recent media reports is for the U.S. Treasury Department to intervene in oil futures markets to trade against rising prices, but it is a controversial step as it targets financial markets rather than actual supplies.