مع دخول اليوم الـ17 لحرب إيران، تشهد حركة الطيران في الشرق الأوسط استمرار الاضطرابات في ظل إغلاق عدد من المجالات الجوية في المنطقة وتأثر عمليات شركات الطيران.


ووفق بيانات موقع تتبع الرحلات «فلايت رادار 24»، أعلنت شركة طيران مصرية تقليص رحلاتها إلى دبي إلى رحلة واحدة يومياً بدلاً من رحلتين اعتباراً من 15 مارس 2026 وحتى إشعار آخر، وذلك بناءً على تعليمات سلطات مطار دبي. ودعت الشركة المسافرين إلى مراجعة حجوزاتهم عبر مركز خدمة الاتصالات.


إجراءات تشغيل صارمة


وألغت شركة طيران هندية، أمس، 14 رحلة بين الهند والإمارات بناءً على طلب سلطات المطارات الإماراتية، شملت معظم الرحلات إلى دبي وجميع الرحلات إلى أبوظبي، في ظل إجراءات تشغيلية صارمة أدت إلى ازدحام في الحركة الجوية.


ومع انتهاء تمديد تعليق الرحلات إلى سلطنة عُمان، والكويت، وأبوظبي، والدوحة، والبحرين، الخميس الماضي، وفّرت الخطوط الجوية السعودية منصة إلكترونية لمتابعة آخر تحديثات العمليات التشغيلية، داعية المسافرين إلى متابعة حالة رحلاتهم بشكل مستمر.


ووقعت فجر اليوم حادثة طائرة مسيّرة في محيط مطار دبي الدولي؛ ما أدى إلى تأثر أحد خزانات الوقود، وعملت فرق الدفاع المدني في دبي على السيطرة على الحريق دون تسجيل أي إصابات، وفق هيئة الطيران المدني.


وتوقفت الرحلات الجوية في المطار مؤقتاً، إذ بقيت بعض الطائرات في حالة انتظار، بينما جرى تحويل أخرى إلى مطار آل مكتوم الدولي إذا كانت قريبة من دبي، أو إلى مطارات بديلة أخرى، قبل أن تعود مسارات الطائرات المحولة إلى مساراتها الأصلية قبل ساعات، وفق موقع تتبع الرحلات «فلايت رادار 24».


مجالات جوية مغلقة


ولا تزال عدة مجالات جوية في المنطقة مغلقة بالكامل أو جزئياً. ويستمر الإغلاق الكامل للمجال الجوي في إيران، والعراق، والكويت أمام حركة الطيران، بينما يظل المجال الجوي في إسرائيل مغلقاً مع اشتراط الحصول على إذن مسبق للرحلات، كما يبقى المجال الجوي في سورية مغلقاً مع السماح بوصول ومغادرة الرحلات من مطار حلب فقط عبر مسارات محددة.


أما البحرين وقطر، فيظل مجالهما الجوي مغلقاً مع السماح ببعض الاستثناءات، إذ تتطلب الرحلات المغادرة من مطار البحرين الدولي الحصول على إذن مسبق، فيما تسمح قطر بالوصول والمغادرة بإذن مسبق مع استمرار إغلاق مجالها الجوي أمام رحلات العبور.


وفي الإمارات، بدأت بعض شركات الطيران الإماراتية استعادة جزء من نشاطها التشغيلي، إذ تسببت حادثة طائرة مسيّرة قرب مطار دبي الدولي، فجر اليوم، في تعطّل مؤقت للحركة الجوية قبل عودة المسارات تدريجياً إلى طبيعتها.