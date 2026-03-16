With the arrival of the 17th day of the war in Iran, air traffic in the Middle East continues to experience disruptions due to the closure of several airspaces in the region and the impact on airline operations.



According to data from the flight tracking website "Flight Radar 24," an Egyptian airline announced it would reduce its flights to Dubai to one flight per day instead of two, starting from March 15, 2026, until further notice, based on instructions from Dubai airport authorities. The airline urged travelers to check their bookings through the contact center.



Strict Operational Procedures



An Indian airline canceled 14 flights between India and the UAE yesterday at the request of UAE airport authorities, which included most flights to Dubai and all flights to Abu Dhabi, amid strict operational procedures that led to congestion in air traffic.



With the end of the extended suspension of flights to Oman, Kuwait, Abu Dhabi, Doha, and Bahrain last Thursday, Saudi Arabian Airlines provided an online platform to follow the latest updates on operational activities, urging travelers to continuously check the status of their flights.



This morning, an incident involving a drone occurred in the vicinity of Dubai International Airport, affecting one of the fuel tanks, and Dubai Civil Defense teams worked to control the fire without any injuries reported, according to the Civil Aviation Authority.



Flights at the airport were temporarily halted, with some aircraft remaining on hold, while others were diverted to Al Maktoum International Airport if they were close to Dubai, or to other alternative airports, before the diverted aircraft returned to their original routes a few hours later, according to the flight tracking website "Flight Radar 24."



Closed Airspaces



Several airspaces in the region remain fully or partially closed. The complete closure of airspace in Iran, Iraq, and Kuwait to air traffic continues, while Israel's airspace remains closed, requiring prior permission for flights. Additionally, Syria's airspace is closed, allowing only the arrival and departure of flights from Aleppo Airport via specific routes.



Bahrain and Qatar also have their airspace closed, with some exceptions; flights departing from Bahrain International Airport require prior permission, while Qatar allows arrivals and departures with prior permission, continuing to keep its airspace closed to transit flights.



In the UAE, some Emirati airlines have begun to restore part of their operational activity, as the drone incident near Dubai International Airport early today caused a temporary disruption to air traffic before routes gradually returned to normal.