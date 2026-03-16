مع دخول اليوم الـ17 لحرب إيران، تشهد حركة الطيران في الشرق الأوسط استمرار الاضطرابات في ظل إغلاق عدد من المجالات الجوية في المنطقة وتأثر عمليات شركات الطيران.
ووفق بيانات موقع تتبع الرحلات «فلايت رادار 24»، أعلنت شركة طيران مصرية تقليص رحلاتها إلى دبي إلى رحلة واحدة يومياً بدلاً من رحلتين اعتباراً من 15 مارس 2026 وحتى إشعار آخر، وذلك بناءً على تعليمات سلطات مطار دبي. ودعت الشركة المسافرين إلى مراجعة حجوزاتهم عبر مركز خدمة الاتصالات.
إجراءات تشغيل صارمة
وألغت شركة طيران هندية، أمس، 14 رحلة بين الهند والإمارات بناءً على طلب سلطات المطارات الإماراتية، شملت معظم الرحلات إلى دبي وجميع الرحلات إلى أبوظبي، في ظل إجراءات تشغيلية صارمة أدت إلى ازدحام في الحركة الجوية.
ومع انتهاء تمديد تعليق الرحلات إلى سلطنة عُمان، والكويت، وأبوظبي، والدوحة، والبحرين، الخميس الماضي، وفّرت الخطوط الجوية السعودية منصة إلكترونية لمتابعة آخر تحديثات العمليات التشغيلية، داعية المسافرين إلى متابعة حالة رحلاتهم بشكل مستمر.
ووقعت فجر اليوم حادثة طائرة مسيّرة في محيط مطار دبي الدولي؛ ما أدى إلى تأثر أحد خزانات الوقود، وعملت فرق الدفاع المدني في دبي على السيطرة على الحريق دون تسجيل أي إصابات، وفق هيئة الطيران المدني.
وتوقفت الرحلات الجوية في المطار مؤقتاً، إذ بقيت بعض الطائرات في حالة انتظار، بينما جرى تحويل أخرى إلى مطار آل مكتوم الدولي إذا كانت قريبة من دبي، أو إلى مطارات بديلة أخرى، قبل أن تعود مسارات الطائرات المحولة إلى مساراتها الأصلية قبل ساعات، وفق موقع تتبع الرحلات «فلايت رادار 24».
مجالات جوية مغلقة
ولا تزال عدة مجالات جوية في المنطقة مغلقة بالكامل أو جزئياً. ويستمر الإغلاق الكامل للمجال الجوي في إيران، والعراق، والكويت أمام حركة الطيران، بينما يظل المجال الجوي في إسرائيل مغلقاً مع اشتراط الحصول على إذن مسبق للرحلات، كما يبقى المجال الجوي في سورية مغلقاً مع السماح بوصول ومغادرة الرحلات من مطار حلب فقط عبر مسارات محددة.
أما البحرين وقطر، فيظل مجالهما الجوي مغلقاً مع السماح ببعض الاستثناءات، إذ تتطلب الرحلات المغادرة من مطار البحرين الدولي الحصول على إذن مسبق، فيما تسمح قطر بالوصول والمغادرة بإذن مسبق مع استمرار إغلاق مجالها الجوي أمام رحلات العبور.
وفي الإمارات، بدأت بعض شركات الطيران الإماراتية استعادة جزء من نشاطها التشغيلي، إذ تسببت حادثة طائرة مسيّرة قرب مطار دبي الدولي، فجر اليوم، في تعطّل مؤقت للحركة الجوية قبل عودة المسارات تدريجياً إلى طبيعتها.
With the arrival of the 17th day of the war in Iran, air traffic in the Middle East continues to experience disruptions due to the closure of several airspaces in the region and the impact on airline operations.
According to data from the flight tracking website "Flight Radar 24," an Egyptian airline announced it would reduce its flights to Dubai to one flight per day instead of two, starting from March 15, 2026, until further notice, based on instructions from Dubai airport authorities. The airline urged travelers to check their bookings through the contact center.
Strict Operational Procedures
An Indian airline canceled 14 flights between India and the UAE yesterday at the request of UAE airport authorities, which included most flights to Dubai and all flights to Abu Dhabi, amid strict operational procedures that led to congestion in air traffic.
With the end of the extended suspension of flights to Oman, Kuwait, Abu Dhabi, Doha, and Bahrain last Thursday, Saudi Arabian Airlines provided an online platform to follow the latest updates on operational activities, urging travelers to continuously check the status of their flights.
This morning, an incident involving a drone occurred in the vicinity of Dubai International Airport, affecting one of the fuel tanks, and Dubai Civil Defense teams worked to control the fire without any injuries reported, according to the Civil Aviation Authority.
Flights at the airport were temporarily halted, with some aircraft remaining on hold, while others were diverted to Al Maktoum International Airport if they were close to Dubai, or to other alternative airports, before the diverted aircraft returned to their original routes a few hours later, according to the flight tracking website "Flight Radar 24."
Closed Airspaces
Several airspaces in the region remain fully or partially closed. The complete closure of airspace in Iran, Iraq, and Kuwait to air traffic continues, while Israel's airspace remains closed, requiring prior permission for flights. Additionally, Syria's airspace is closed, allowing only the arrival and departure of flights from Aleppo Airport via specific routes.
Bahrain and Qatar also have their airspace closed, with some exceptions; flights departing from Bahrain International Airport require prior permission, while Qatar allows arrivals and departures with prior permission, continuing to keep its airspace closed to transit flights.
In the UAE, some Emirati airlines have begun to restore part of their operational activity, as the drone incident near Dubai International Airport early today caused a temporary disruption to air traffic before routes gradually returned to normal.