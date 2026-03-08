Moody's credit rating agency announced that it expects, in the baseline scenario, the conflict in the Middle East to have marginal short-term effects without significant or immediate pressure on the credit ratings of Gulf banks, due to strong liquidity and capital reserves.



The agency clarified in its commentary on the conflict in the Middle East regarding banks that it expects the conflict to be relatively short-lived, with the Strait of Hormuz effectively closed for several weeks, and no significant damage to production facilities and key infrastructure, and that air traffic across the region is likely to resume.



Investor Confidence



It pointed out that the main risk transmission channel is operational and liquidity risks at the banks, and currently, despite some temporary disruptions in electronic banking platforms due to damage to their facilities, banks are maintaining business continuity plans that ensure the core banking systems operate at full capacity to serve customers without interruption.