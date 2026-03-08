أعلنت وكالة «موديز» للتصنيف الائتماني أنها تتوقع في السيناريو الأساسي أن تكون للصراع في الشرق الأوسط آثار هامشية قصيرة الأجل دون ضغط كبير أو فوري على التصنيفات الائتمانية للبنوك الخليجية، نظراً إلى السيولة القوية واحتياطيات رأس المال.


وأوضحت الوكالة في تعليق لها على الصراع في الشرق الأوسط في ما يتعلق بالبنوك أنها تتوقع أن يكون الصراع قصير الأمد نسبياً مع إغلاق مضيق هرمز فعلياً لعدة أسابيع، وعدم حدوث أضرار جسيمة في مرافق الإنتاج والبنية التحتية الرئيسية، ومن المرجح استئناف حركة الطيران في جميع أنحاء المنطقة.


ثقة المستثمرين


وأشارت إلى أن قناة نقل المخاطر الرئيسية تتمثل في مخاطر التشغيل والسيولة لدى البنوك، وفي الوقت الراهن، ورغم بعض الانقطاعات المؤقتة في منصات الخدمات المصرفية الإلكترونية نتيجةً لتضرر مرافقها، تحافظ البنوك على خطط استمرارية الأعمال التي تضمن استمرار عمل أنظمة الخدمات المصرفية الأساسية بكامل طاقتها لخدمة العملاء دون انقطاع.