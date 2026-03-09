The International Energy Agency has called on its member countries to coordinate a drawdown from emergency oil reserves during a virtual meeting with the finance ministers of the G7 held today.



Japanese Finance Minister "Satsuki Katayama" stated in a press briefing today that the agency requested each country to participate in the stock drawdown efforts aimed at calming energy markets.



The call came during a meeting of the group’s finance ministers to discuss the repercussions of the war in Iran on global markets, after Brent crude prices surged to over $119 a barrel.



Necessary Measures



Agency Director Fatih Birol stated in a statement following the meeting: "Member countries currently have more than 1.2 billion barrels of public oil stocks, along with another 600 million barrels of stocks held under government commitments."



French Finance Minister Roland Lescure clarified that the group has not yet reached the stage of coordinating a drawdown from emergency oil stocks, although the group confirmed its readiness to take all necessary measures to stabilize the oil market.