دعت وكالة الطاقة الدولية دولها الأعضاء إلى السحب المنسق من الاحتياطيات النفطية الطارئة خلال اجتماع افتراضي مع وزراء مالية مجموعة السبع عُقد اليوم.


وذكرت وزيرة المالية اليابانية «ساتسوكي كاتاياما» في إفادة صحفية اليوم، أن الوكالة طلبت من كل دولة المشاركة في عمليات سحب المخزونات، في إطار الجهود الرامية لتهدئة أسواق الطاقة.


وجاءت الدعوة خلال اجتماع لوزراء مالية المجموعة لمناقشة تداعيات الحرب في إيران على الأسواق العالمية، بعدما قفزت أسعار خام «برنت» إلى أكثر من 119 دولارًا للبرميل.


تدابير لازمة


وقال مدير الوكالة فاتح بيرول، في بيان عقب انتهاء الاجتماع: «إن الدول الأعضاء لديها حاليًا ‌أكثر ‌من ​1.2 ‌مليار ⁠برميل ​من مخزونات ⁠النفط العامة، إلى جانب 600 مليون برميل أخرى ⁠من المخزونات المحتفظ ‌بها ‌بموجب التزام ‌حكومي».


وأوضح وزير المالية الفرنسي رولان ليسكور، أن المجموعة لم تصل بعد إلى مرحلة تنظيم منسق للسحب من المخزونات النفطية الطارئة، رغم أن المجموعة أكدت استعداداتها لاتخاذ جميع التدابير اللازمة لتهدئة سوق النفط.