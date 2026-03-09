While Brent crude futures jumped at the beginning of the week to approach the level of $120 per barrel, gold prices fell at the close of today's trading, amid the continued rise of the dollar at the start of this week, and expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will maintain the current level of monetary tightening due to the sharp rise in energy prices.



Futures contracts for the yellow metal for delivery in April fell by 1%, or the equivalent of $55, to $5103.70 per ounce at the close.



Dollar Pressure



Meanwhile, silver futures for March delivery rose by 0.26%, or the equivalent of 21.60 cents, to $84.032 per ounce, achieving gains for the second consecutive session.



The negative performance of precious metals was pressured by the continued rise of the dollar as it is sought after as a safe haven, amid fears of tightening monetary policy and slipping into a stagflation crisis due to the sharp rise in energy prices.



However, they reduced their gains after the International Energy Agency, the G7, and the European Commission called for withdrawals from emergency stocks.