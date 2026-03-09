فيما قفزت العقود الآجلة لخام برنت القياسي في مستهل تعاملات الأسبوع لتقترب من مستوى 120 دولاراً للبرميل، إلا أن أسعار الذهب تراجعت عند تسوية تعاملات اليوم، مع استمرار ارتفاع الدولار في بداية الأسبوع الحالي، وتوقعات إبقاء الاحتياطي الفيدرالي الأمريكي على مستوى التشديد النقدي الحالي نظراً للصعود الحاد في أسعار الطاقة.


وانخفضت العقود الآجلة للمعدن الأصفر تسليم شهر أبريل القادم بنسبة 1%، أو ما يعادل 55 دولاراً، إلى 5103.70 دولار للأوقية عند الإغلاق.


ضغط الدولار


في حين، ارتفعت العقود الآجلة للفضة تسليم مارس بنسبة 0.26%، أو ما يعادل 21.60 سنت، إلى 84.032 دولار للأوقية، لتحقق مكاسب للجلسة الثانية على التوالي.


جاء الأداء السلبي للمعادن النفيسة بضغط من استمرار ارتفاع الدولار مع الإقبال عليه كملاذ آمن، وسط مخاوف من تشديد السياسة النقدية والانزلاق نحو أزمة ركود تضخمي بسبب الصعود الحاد في أسعار الطاقة.


لكنها قلّصت مكاسبها بعدما دعت وكالة الطاقة الدولية ومجموعة السبع والمفوضية الأوروبية للسحب من المخزونات الطارئة.