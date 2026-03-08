بدأت كل من الإمارات والكويت تنفيذ خفض فعلي في إنتاج النفط، مع اتساع تداعيات شبه إغلاق مضيق هرمز على أسواق الطاقة العالمية وتعطل جزء من الإمدادات القادمة من أكبر منطقة منتجة للخام في العالم.


وقالت شركة «أدنوك» في بيان إنها «تعمل على إدارة مستويات الإنتاج البحري بما يلبي متطلبات التخزين»، من دون تقديم تفاصيل إضافية.


وفي السياق نفسه، أعلنت مؤسسة البترول الكويتية خفض الإنتاج في الحقول والمصافي بسبب «التهديدات الإيرانية التي تستهدف سلامة مرور السفن عبر مضيق هرمز»، وفقاً لما نقلته «بلومبيرغ»، واطلعت عليه «العربية Business».


مستويات التخزين


وبحسب مصادر مطلعة، بدأ التخفيض الكويتي بنحو 100 ألف برميل يومياً منذ فجر السبت، على أن يقترب من 3 أضعاف هذا الحجم الأحد، مع احتمال استمرار الخفض التدريجي تبعاً لمستويات التخزين وتطورات الوضع في هرمز. وبلغ إنتاج الكويت نحو 2.57 مليون برميل يومياً في يناير الماضي، وتعتمد البلاد بالكامل على المضيق كمنفذ لتصدير نفطها.


وتزامناً مع امتلاء الخزانات، خفّضت الكويت أيضاً معدلات التكرير في مصافيها الثلاث (الزور، وميناء الأحمدي، وميناء عبدالله)، التي تبلغ طاقتها المشتركة نحو 1.4 مليون برميل يومياً.


القوة القاهرة


وفي إجراء قانوني لافت، أعلنت مؤسسة البترول الكويتية حالة القوة القاهرة على مبيعات النفط والمنتجات المكررة، وهو بند يسمح للشركة بعدم الالتزام ببعض العقود نتيجة ظروف خارجة عن السيطرة.


أما الإمارات، ففعلت قدراتها التصديرية التي تتيح تجاوز المضيق، مستفيدة من منشآت التخزين الدولية وخط أنابيب «أدنوك» الذي ينقل 1.5 مليون برميل يومياً إلى ميناء الفجيرة على الساحل الغربي. وأكدت الشركة أن العمليات البرية مستمرة بشكل طبيعي.


التحركات الإماراتية والكويتية تأتي بعد إجراءات مماثلة في المنطقة، إذ خفّضت العراق إنتاجها في وقت سابق هذا الأسبوع نتيجة امتلاء الخزانات.