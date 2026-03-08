Both the UAE and Kuwait have begun implementing actual cuts in oil production, as the repercussions of the near closure of the Strait of Hormuz on global energy markets widen and part of the supplies coming from the largest oil-producing region in the world are disrupted.



Adnoc stated in a statement that it is "working to manage offshore production levels to meet storage requirements," without providing additional details.



In the same context, the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation announced a reduction in production at fields and refineries due to "Iranian threats targeting the safety of vessel passage through the Strait of Hormuz," according to what Bloomberg reported and which was reviewed by Al Arabiya Business.



Storage Levels



According to informed sources, the Kuwaiti reduction began at about 100,000 barrels per day since early Saturday, with expectations that it will approach three times this amount on Sunday, with the possibility of continued gradual cuts depending on storage levels and developments in Hormuz. Kuwait's production was approximately 2.57 million barrels per day last January, and the country relies entirely on the strait as an outlet for exporting its oil.



As the tanks filled up, Kuwait also reduced refining rates at its three refineries (Al-Zour, Mina Al-Ahmadi, and Mina Abdullah), which have a combined capacity of about 1.4 million barrels per day.



Force Majeure



In a notable legal move, the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation declared a state of force majeure on oil and refined product sales, a clause that allows the company not to comply with certain contracts due to circumstances beyond its control.



As for the UAE, it activated its export capabilities that allow it to bypass the strait, benefiting from international storage facilities and the Adnoc pipeline that transports 1.5 million barrels per day to the port of Fujairah on the west coast. The company confirmed that land operations are continuing normally.



The movements by the UAE and Kuwait come after similar measures in the region, as Iraq reduced its production earlier this week due to tank fullness.