تتزايد المخاوف في المملكة المتحدة من احتمال مواجهة أزمة في إمدادات الطاقة، بعدما كشفت بيانات حديثة أن احتياطي الغاز الطبيعي المتوافر حالياً يكفي لتلبية الطلب المحلي لمدة لا تتجاوز يومين، في وقت تشهد فيه أسواق الطاقة العالمية اضطرابات متصاعدة نتيجة التوترات في الشرق الأوسط.


تراجع حاد في المخزون


وأظهرت بيانات شركة الغاز الوطنية أن مخزون الغاز في بريطانيا انخفض بشكل كبير من نحو 18 ألف غيغاواط/ساعة خلال العام الماضي إلى قرابة 6700 غيغاواط/ساعة حالياً، وهي كمية تكفي لتغطية نحو يوم ونصف من الاستهلاك المحلي، إضافة إلى كمية مماثلة مخزنة في صورة غاز طبيعي مسال.


ويضع هذا التراجع الحاد بريطانيا في موقع أكثر هشاشة مقارنة بدول أوروبية أخرى، التي تمتلك احتياطيات غاز تكفي لعدة أسابيع، ما يمنحها قدرة أكبر على مواجهة أي اضطرابات في الإمدادات العالمية.


ضغوط على الأسعار


ويرى خبراء أن محدودية المخزون تجعل السوق البريطانية أكثر عرضة لتقلبات الأسعار، إذ يستغل بعض التجار هذا الوضع بفرض أسعار أعلى على الشحنات المتجهة إلى المملكة المتحدة، التي تضطر إلى دفع أسعار أكبر من نظيراتها الأوروبية لضمان تأمين الإمدادات.


ووفق تقارير متخصصة، أصبحت أسعار الغاز بالجملة في بريطانيا الأعلى في أوروبا، متجاوزة الأسعار المسجلة في مركز تداول الغاز الأوروبي الرئيسي في هولندا.


تأثير توترات الشرق الأوسط


وتأتي هذه التطورات في ظل اضطرابات في أسواق الطاقة العالمية، مرتبطة جزئياً بتراجع حركة الطاقة عبر مضيق هرمز، الذي يمر عبره نحو 20% من تجارة النفط والغاز في العالم، وسط تصاعد التوترات العسكرية في المنطقة.


كما أعلنت قطر في وقت سابق تعليق الإنتاج في منشأة «راس لفان»، أكبر منشأة للغاز الطبيعي في العالم، بعد تعرضها لهجوم، ما زاد الضغوط على سوق الطاقة العالمية.


قفزة في أسعار النفط


وبالتوازي مع ذلك، ارتفعت أسعار النفط بشكل لافت، إذ تجاوز سعر النفط الأمريكي 90 دولاراً للبرميل، بينما صعد خام برنت إلى نحو 92.7 دولار خلال أسبوع واحد.


وحذر بنك «غولدمان ساكس» من احتمال تجاوز أسعار النفط حاجز 100 دولار للبرميل خلال الأيام القادمة إذا استمرت اضطرابات الإمدادات دون مؤشرات على التهدئة.


انعكاسات اقتصادية محتملة


ويتوقع خبراء أن تنعكس هذه التطورات على الاقتصاد البريطاني، من خلال ارتفاع تكاليف الطاقة وزيادة الضغوط المعيشية على الأسر.


وحذر البروفيسور الاقتصادي محمد العريان من أن المواطنين في المملكة المتحدة قد يتضررون «من جوانب متعددة» نتيجة ارتفاع الأسعار المرتبط بالتوترات في الشرق الأوسط.


وأشار إلى أن الاقتصاد البريطاني يبدو أكثر عرضة للصدمات الخارجية، ما قد يقود إلى ارتفاع أسعار الرهن العقاري وزيادة تكاليف السلع والخدمات في الفترة القادمة.