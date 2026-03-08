تتزايد المخاوف في المملكة المتحدة من احتمال مواجهة أزمة في إمدادات الطاقة، بعدما كشفت بيانات حديثة أن احتياطي الغاز الطبيعي المتوافر حالياً يكفي لتلبية الطلب المحلي لمدة لا تتجاوز يومين، في وقت تشهد فيه أسواق الطاقة العالمية اضطرابات متصاعدة نتيجة التوترات في الشرق الأوسط.
تراجع حاد في المخزون
وأظهرت بيانات شركة الغاز الوطنية أن مخزون الغاز في بريطانيا انخفض بشكل كبير من نحو 18 ألف غيغاواط/ساعة خلال العام الماضي إلى قرابة 6700 غيغاواط/ساعة حالياً، وهي كمية تكفي لتغطية نحو يوم ونصف من الاستهلاك المحلي، إضافة إلى كمية مماثلة مخزنة في صورة غاز طبيعي مسال.
ويضع هذا التراجع الحاد بريطانيا في موقع أكثر هشاشة مقارنة بدول أوروبية أخرى، التي تمتلك احتياطيات غاز تكفي لعدة أسابيع، ما يمنحها قدرة أكبر على مواجهة أي اضطرابات في الإمدادات العالمية.
ضغوط على الأسعار
ويرى خبراء أن محدودية المخزون تجعل السوق البريطانية أكثر عرضة لتقلبات الأسعار، إذ يستغل بعض التجار هذا الوضع بفرض أسعار أعلى على الشحنات المتجهة إلى المملكة المتحدة، التي تضطر إلى دفع أسعار أكبر من نظيراتها الأوروبية لضمان تأمين الإمدادات.
ووفق تقارير متخصصة، أصبحت أسعار الغاز بالجملة في بريطانيا الأعلى في أوروبا، متجاوزة الأسعار المسجلة في مركز تداول الغاز الأوروبي الرئيسي في هولندا.
تأثير توترات الشرق الأوسط
وتأتي هذه التطورات في ظل اضطرابات في أسواق الطاقة العالمية، مرتبطة جزئياً بتراجع حركة الطاقة عبر مضيق هرمز، الذي يمر عبره نحو 20% من تجارة النفط والغاز في العالم، وسط تصاعد التوترات العسكرية في المنطقة.
كما أعلنت قطر في وقت سابق تعليق الإنتاج في منشأة «راس لفان»، أكبر منشأة للغاز الطبيعي في العالم، بعد تعرضها لهجوم، ما زاد الضغوط على سوق الطاقة العالمية.
قفزة في أسعار النفط
وبالتوازي مع ذلك، ارتفعت أسعار النفط بشكل لافت، إذ تجاوز سعر النفط الأمريكي 90 دولاراً للبرميل، بينما صعد خام برنت إلى نحو 92.7 دولار خلال أسبوع واحد.
وحذر بنك «غولدمان ساكس» من احتمال تجاوز أسعار النفط حاجز 100 دولار للبرميل خلال الأيام القادمة إذا استمرت اضطرابات الإمدادات دون مؤشرات على التهدئة.
انعكاسات اقتصادية محتملة
ويتوقع خبراء أن تنعكس هذه التطورات على الاقتصاد البريطاني، من خلال ارتفاع تكاليف الطاقة وزيادة الضغوط المعيشية على الأسر.
وحذر البروفيسور الاقتصادي محمد العريان من أن المواطنين في المملكة المتحدة قد يتضررون «من جوانب متعددة» نتيجة ارتفاع الأسعار المرتبط بالتوترات في الشرق الأوسط.
وأشار إلى أن الاقتصاد البريطاني يبدو أكثر عرضة للصدمات الخارجية، ما قد يقود إلى ارتفاع أسعار الرهن العقاري وزيادة تكاليف السلع والخدمات في الفترة القادمة.
Fears are growing in the United Kingdom about the possibility of facing an energy supply crisis, after recent data revealed that the currently available natural gas reserves are sufficient to meet domestic demand for no more than two days, at a time when global energy markets are experiencing rising disruptions due to tensions in the Middle East.
Sharp Decline in Stock
Data from the national gas company showed that gas stocks in Britain have significantly decreased from about 18,000 gigawatt-hours last year to nearly 6,700 gigawatt-hours currently, a quantity sufficient to cover about a day and a half of domestic consumption, in addition to a similar amount stored in the form of liquefied natural gas.
This sharp decline places Britain in a more vulnerable position compared to other European countries, which have gas reserves sufficient for several weeks, giving them greater capacity to cope with any disruptions in global supplies.
Price Pressures
Experts believe that the limited stock makes the British market more susceptible to price fluctuations, as some traders exploit this situation by imposing higher prices on shipments heading to the UK, which is forced to pay more than its European counterparts to ensure supply security.
According to specialized reports, wholesale gas prices in Britain have become the highest in Europe, surpassing prices recorded at the main European gas trading hub in the Netherlands.
Impact of Middle East Tensions
These developments come amid disruptions in global energy markets, partially linked to a decline in energy movement through the Strait of Hormuz, through which about 20% of the world's oil and gas trade passes, amid escalating military tensions in the region.
Qatar also announced earlier the suspension of production at the "Ras Laffan" facility, the largest natural gas facility in the world, after it was attacked, further increasing pressures on the global energy market.
Surge in Oil Prices
In parallel, oil prices have risen significantly, with U.S. oil prices exceeding $90 per barrel, while Brent crude rose to about $92.7 within a week.
Goldman Sachs warned of the possibility that oil prices could surpass $100 per barrel in the coming days if supply disruptions continue without signs of easing.
Potential Economic Implications
Experts expect these developments to impact the British economy, through rising energy costs and increased living pressures on households.
Economist Mohamed El-Erian warned that citizens in the UK may be affected "in multiple ways" due to rising prices linked to tensions in the Middle East.
He noted that the British economy appears more vulnerable to external shocks, which could lead to rising mortgage rates and increased costs of goods and services in the coming period.