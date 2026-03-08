Fears are growing in the United Kingdom about the possibility of facing an energy supply crisis, after recent data revealed that the currently available natural gas reserves are sufficient to meet domestic demand for no more than two days, at a time when global energy markets are experiencing rising disruptions due to tensions in the Middle East.



Sharp Decline in Stock



Data from the national gas company showed that gas stocks in Britain have significantly decreased from about 18,000 gigawatt-hours last year to nearly 6,700 gigawatt-hours currently, a quantity sufficient to cover about a day and a half of domestic consumption, in addition to a similar amount stored in the form of liquefied natural gas.



This sharp decline places Britain in a more vulnerable position compared to other European countries, which have gas reserves sufficient for several weeks, giving them greater capacity to cope with any disruptions in global supplies.



Price Pressures



Experts believe that the limited stock makes the British market more susceptible to price fluctuations, as some traders exploit this situation by imposing higher prices on shipments heading to the UK, which is forced to pay more than its European counterparts to ensure supply security.



According to specialized reports, wholesale gas prices in Britain have become the highest in Europe, surpassing prices recorded at the main European gas trading hub in the Netherlands.



Impact of Middle East Tensions



These developments come amid disruptions in global energy markets, partially linked to a decline in energy movement through the Strait of Hormuz, through which about 20% of the world's oil and gas trade passes, amid escalating military tensions in the region.



Qatar also announced earlier the suspension of production at the "Ras Laffan" facility, the largest natural gas facility in the world, after it was attacked, further increasing pressures on the global energy market.



Surge in Oil Prices



In parallel, oil prices have risen significantly, with U.S. oil prices exceeding $90 per barrel, while Brent crude rose to about $92.7 within a week.



Goldman Sachs warned of the possibility that oil prices could surpass $100 per barrel in the coming days if supply disruptions continue without signs of easing.



Potential Economic Implications



Experts expect these developments to impact the British economy, through rising energy costs and increased living pressures on households.



Economist Mohamed El-Erian warned that citizens in the UK may be affected "in multiple ways" due to rising prices linked to tensions in the Middle East.



He noted that the British economy appears more vulnerable to external shocks, which could lead to rising mortgage rates and increased costs of goods and services in the coming period.