أظهرت البيانات الصادرة عن الهيئة العامة للإحصاء، أن فائض الميزان التجاري غير النفطي للمملكة مع دول مجلس التعاون الخليجي خلال ديسمبر 2025 بلغ نحو 5.84 مليار ريال، مرتفعاً بنسبة 105% مقارنة بالفترة ذاتها من العام 2024.


وبحسب البيانات، وصل إجمالي الصادرات السعودية السلعية غير البترولية وإعادة التصدير لدول مجلس التعاون الخليجي إلى 13.1 مليار ريال خلال ديسمبر الماضي، بزيادة 43% على أساس سنوي.


توزيع الصادرات


وتوزعت الصادرات السلعية غير البترولية خلال الفترة على إعادة التصدير بنحو 10.3 مليار ريال، ونحو 2.86 مليار ريال كصادرات وطنية.


في المقابل، بلغت الواردات السلعية السعودية من دول مجلس التعاون الخليجي نحو 7.3 مليار ريال خلال شهر ديسمبر الماضي، مرتفعة بنسبة 15% عن نفس الفترة من عام 2024.