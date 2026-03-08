The data released by the General Authority for Statistics showed that the non-oil trade balance surplus for the Kingdom with the Gulf Cooperation Council countries during December 2025 reached approximately 5.84 billion riyals, an increase of 105% compared to the same period in 2024.



According to the data, the total value of Saudi non-oil goods exports and re-exports to the Gulf Cooperation Council countries reached 13.1 billion riyals during last December, an increase of 43% year-on-year.



Export Distribution



The non-oil goods exports during the period were distributed with approximately 10.3 billion riyals in re-exports and about 2.86 billion riyals as national exports.



In contrast, Saudi goods imports from the Gulf Cooperation Council countries amounted to approximately 7.3 billion riyals during last December, an increase of 15% compared to the same period in 2024.