The Makkah Medical Center Hospital, a member of Dallah Health, continues to enhance its position within the national healthcare system by renewing its accreditation from the Saudi Center for Accreditation of Health Facilities (CBAHI) with a score of 98.42%. This reflects its commitment to applying the best clinical practices and supporting the health transformation objectives in the Kingdom.

This renewal reaffirms the Makkah Medical Center Hospital's approach to the continuous development of its medical and administrative services, and improving the efficiency of its operational systems, which enhances the integration between clinical quality, risk management, procedural safety, and patient experience, ensuring the provision of safe and effective healthcare centered around the patient as the top priority.

Achieving a compliance rate of 98.42% represents a clear indicator of the high level of commitment to national standards and supports the development journey that aligns with the health sector objectives and the Kingdom's Vision 2030.

The Makkah Medical Center Hospital confirms that this achievement is a milestone in a sustainable development journey aimed at enhancing healthcare services and improving the patient experience, solidifying its position as one of the trusted medical institutions in Makkah.