يواصل مستشفى مركز مكة الطبي، عضو دله الصحية، تعزيز مكانته ضمن المنظومة الصحية الوطنية، وذلك بتجديد اعتماده من المركز السعودي لاعتماد المنشآت الصحية (سباهي) بنسبة 98.42%، مجسداً التزامه بتطبيق أفضل الممارسات السريرية، ودعم مستهدفات التحول الصحي في المملكة.

يأتي هذا التجديد تأكيداً لنهج مستشفى مركز مكة الطبي في التطوير المستمر لخدماته الطبية والإدارية، ورفع كفاءة أنظمته التشغيلية بما يعزز التكامل بين الجودة السريرية، وإدارة المخاطر، وسلامة الإجراءات، وتجربة المريض، لضمان تقديم رعاية صحية آمنة وفعالة تتمحور حول المريض كأولوية أولى.

فقد يمثل تحقيق نسبة امتثال بلغت 98.42% مؤشراً واضحاً على مستوى الالتزام العالي بالمعايير الوطنية، ودعماً لمسيرة التطوير التي تتماشى مع مستهدفات القطاع الصحي ورؤية المملكة 2030.

ويؤكد مستشفى مركز مكة الطبي أن هذا الإنجاز يشكل محطة ضمن مسيرة تطوير مستدامة، تهدف إلى رفع كفاءة الخدمات الصحية وتعزيز تجربة المريض، بما يرسخ مكانته كأحد الصروح الطبية الموثوقة في مكة المكرمة.