The People's Bank of China continued to bolster its gold reserves in February, extending the buying spree to 16 consecutive months, as the prices of the precious metal rose amid escalating tensions in the Middle East.



The holdings of the People's Bank of China increased by 30,000 troy ounces last month, reaching a net total of 74.22 million troy ounces, according to data published today (Saturday). This move represents an extension of the accumulation cycle that began in November 2024.



Despite the recent declines in gold prices, it regained momentum over the past few weeks, surpassing the $5,000 per ounce level, as investors turned to safe havens following the U.S.-Israeli attack on Iran, which deepened geopolitical risks in the Middle East.



In contrast, the World Gold Council noted in a memo released this week that global central bank purchases slowed at the beginning of the year due to high volatility that limited buying appetite. Net purchases in January were only five tons, led by countries in Central and Eastern Asia, compared to an average of 27 tons over the past 12 months.