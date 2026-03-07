واصل البنك المركزي الصيني تعزيز احتياطياته من الذهب في شهر فبراير، ليمدد موجة الشراء إلى 16 شهراً متتالياً، مع ارتفاع أسعار المعدن النفيس وسط تصاعد التوترات في الشرق الأوسط.
وزادت حيازات بنك الشعب الصيني من الذهب بمقدار 30 ألف أوقية تروي خلال الشهر الماضي، لتبلغ 74.22 مليون أوقية تروي صافية، وفق بيانات نُشرت اليوم (السبت)، وتمثل هذه الخطوة امتداداً لدورة التراكم التي انطلقت في شهر نوفمبر 2024.
ورغم التراجعات الأخيرة التي شهدها الذهب، فإنه استعاد زخمه خلال الأسابيع القليلة الماضية وتجاوز مستوى 5000 دولار للأوقية، توجه المستثمرون إلى الملاذات الآمنة عقب الهجوم الأمريكي الإسرائيلي على إيران، ما عمق المخاطر الجيوسياسية في الشرق الأوسط.
في المقابل، أشار مجلس الذهب العالمي في مذكرة صدرت هذا الأسبوع إلى تباطؤ مشتريات البنوك المركزية العالمية مطلع العام، بفعل التقلبات المرتفعة التي حدت من شهية الشراء. وبلغ صافي المشتريات في يناير خمسة أطنان فقط، بقيادة دول وسط وشرق آسيا، مقارنة بمتوسط يبلغ 27 طناً على مدى 12 شهراً.
The People's Bank of China continued to bolster its gold reserves in February, extending the buying spree to 16 consecutive months, as the prices of the precious metal rose amid escalating tensions in the Middle East.
The holdings of the People's Bank of China increased by 30,000 troy ounces last month, reaching a net total of 74.22 million troy ounces, according to data published today (Saturday). This move represents an extension of the accumulation cycle that began in November 2024.
Despite the recent declines in gold prices, it regained momentum over the past few weeks, surpassing the $5,000 per ounce level, as investors turned to safe havens following the U.S.-Israeli attack on Iran, which deepened geopolitical risks in the Middle East.
In contrast, the World Gold Council noted in a memo released this week that global central bank purchases slowed at the beginning of the year due to high volatility that limited buying appetite. Net purchases in January were only five tons, led by countries in Central and Eastern Asia, compared to an average of 27 tons over the past 12 months.