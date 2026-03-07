واصل البنك المركزي الصيني تعزيز احتياطياته من الذهب في شهر فبراير، ليمدد موجة الشراء إلى 16 شهراً متتالياً، مع ارتفاع أسعار المعدن النفيس وسط تصاعد التوترات في الشرق الأوسط.


وزادت حيازات بنك الشعب الصيني من الذهب بمقدار 30 ألف أوقية تروي خلال الشهر الماضي، لتبلغ 74.22 مليون أوقية تروي صافية، وفق بيانات نُشرت اليوم (السبت)، وتمثل هذه الخطوة امتداداً لدورة التراكم التي انطلقت في شهر نوفمبر 2024.


ورغم التراجعات الأخيرة التي شهدها الذهب، فإنه استعاد زخمه خلال الأسابيع القليلة الماضية وتجاوز مستوى 5000 دولار للأوقية، توجه المستثمرون إلى الملاذات الآمنة عقب الهجوم الأمريكي الإسرائيلي على إيران، ما عمق المخاطر الجيوسياسية في الشرق الأوسط.


في المقابل، أشار مجلس الذهب العالمي في مذكرة صدرت هذا الأسبوع إلى تباطؤ مشتريات البنوك المركزية العالمية مطلع العام، بفعل التقلبات المرتفعة التي حدت من شهية الشراء. وبلغ صافي المشتريات في يناير خمسة أطنان فقط، بقيادة دول وسط وشرق آسيا، مقارنة بمتوسط يبلغ 27 طناً على مدى 12 شهراً.