Asas Company announced its participation as a strategic sponsor in the third edition of the Markaz Al-Balad Al-Amin, the communication platform that originates from Mecca, inspired by the goals of Saudi Vision 2030, to be a comprehensive space for dialogue, experience exchange, and partnership building that contributes to shaping the future of Mecca and enhancing its developmental status.

Markaz Al-Balad Al-Amin is a platform that brings together leaders, investors, decision-makers, and representatives from various sectors, based on the belief that Mecca, with its symbolism and status, deserves to be built with a vision that transcends geographical boundaries, and that its development should focus on people, relationships, and integration among different parties.

The markaz was launched with an idea that embodies a clear developmental ambition, becoming a movement that expands year after year, solidifying its position as a communication platform that contributes to creating impact and enhancing cooperation for Mecca and its future.

Asas's strategic sponsorship of this event stems from the convergence of visions regarding the importance of contributing to the development journey in Mecca, through qualitative partnerships and conscious planning that places quality of life at the heart of development. This sponsorship also reflects the company's ongoing presence as a real estate developer contributing to shaping integrated urban environments, believing that successful urbanization begins with a clear vision and integrated efforts.

The activities of the markaz included a meeting between the Chairman of Asas, Mr. Abdullah bin Majid Al-Majid, and His Excellency the Secretary of the Holy Capital, Mr. Musaad bin Abdulaziz Al-Dawood, where the most prominent future projects in Mecca were reviewed, and developmental visions that contribute to enhancing the urban infrastructure were discussed, raising the quality of projects to keep pace with the accelerating developmental movement witnessed by the holy capital, within the framework of integrated efforts between the public and private sectors to achieve sustainable development goals.

Through its participation, Asas confirms its commitment to being part of the platforms that enhance constructive dialogue about the future of Mecca, and supports initiatives that contribute to solidifying its status as a city that combines its historical depth with its developmental aspirations.