أعلنت شركة «أسس» مشاركتها بصفتها راعياً إستراتيجياً في النسخة الثالثة من مركاز البلد الأمين، المنصة الاتصالية التي تنطلق من مكة المكرمة، مستلهمة رؤيتها من مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030، لتكون مساحة جامعة للحوار وتبادل الخبرات وبناء الشراكات التي تسهم في صناعة مستقبل مكة وتعزيز مكانتها التنموية.

ويُعد مركاز البلد الأمين منصة تجمع القادة والمستثمرين وصنّاع القرار وممثلي القطاعات المختلفة، انطلاقاً من إيمانٍ بأن مكة المكرمة، بما تحمله من رمزية ومكانة، تستحق أن تُبنى برؤية تتجاوز حدود الجغرافيا، وأن يرتكز تطورها على الإنسان والعلاقات والتكامل بين مختلف الأطراف.

وقد انطلق المركاز بفكرة تحمل في جوهرها طموحاً تنموياً واضحاً، ليصبح اليوم حراكاً يتسع عاماً بعد عام، ويرسّخ مكانته كمنصة اتصالية تسهم في صناعة الأثر وتعزيز التعاون من أجل مكة ومستقبلها.

وتأتي رعاية «أسس» الإستراتيجية لهذا الحدث انطلاقاً من التقاء الرؤى حول أهمية الإسهام في مسيرة التنمية في مكة المكرمة، عبر شراكات نوعية وتخطيط واعٍ يضع جودة الحياة في صميم التطوير. كما تعكس هذه الرعاية امتداد حضور الشركة كمطوّر عقاري يسهم في تشكيل بيئات عمرانية متكاملة، ويؤمن بأن العمران الناجح يبدأ من وضوح الرؤية وتكامل الجهود.

وشهدت فعاليات المركاز جولةً جمعت رئيس مجلس إدارة «أسس» الأستاذ عبدالله بن ماجد الماجد مع معالي أمين العاصمة المقدسة الأستاذ مساعد بن عبدالعزيز الداود، حيث تم استعراض أبرز المشاريع المستقبلية في مكة المكرمة، ومناقشة الرؤى التطويرية التي تسهم في تعزيز البنية العمرانية، ورفع جودة المشاريع بما يواكب الحراك التنموي المتسارع الذي تشهده العاصمة المقدسة، في إطار تكامل الجهود بين القطاعين العام والخاص لتحقيق مستهدفات التنمية المستدامة.

ومن خلال مشاركتها، تؤكد «أسس» حرصها على أن تكون جزءاً من المنصات التي تعزز الحوار البنّاء حول مستقبل مكة المكرمة، وتدعم المبادرات التي تسهم في ترسيخ مكانتها كمدينة تجمع بين عمقها التاريخي وطموحها التنموي.