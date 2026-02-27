أشارت وزيرة المالية اليابانية «ساتسوكي كاتاياما» إلى يقظة متزايدة تجاه تحركات العملة، وأبلغت البرلمان بأن الحكومة تراقب انخفاض الين الأخير باهتمام بالغ.


وردًا على سؤال ما إذا كان انخفاض قيمة الين قد يعيق نمو الأجور من خلال رفع تكاليف الاستيراد، قالت الوزيرة: «نحن نراقب التحركات الأخيرة عن كثب، وباهتمام بالغ، وفقا لوكالات إعلامية غربية».


وأضافت أن الحكومة اليابانية تحافظ على تواصل وثيق للغاية مع الولايات المتحدة، مؤكدة: سنواصل الحوار لضمان عدم تحقق المخاوف التي أثيرت بشأن تأثير سعر الصرف.


واستقرت العملة الأمريكية مقابل نظيرتها اليابانية عند 155.99 ين، في بداية تداولاتها اليوم (الجمعة).