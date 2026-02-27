Japanese Finance Minister "Satsuki Katayama" indicated an increasing vigilance regarding currency movements, informing Parliament that the government is closely monitoring the recent decline of the yen with great concern.



In response to a question about whether the depreciation of the yen could hinder wage growth by raising import costs, the minister said: "We are closely monitoring recent movements, with great concern, according to Western media outlets."



She added that the Japanese government maintains very close communication with the United States, affirming: "We will continue the dialogue to ensure that the concerns raised about the impact of the exchange rate do not materialize."



The American currency stabilized against its Japanese counterpart at 155.99 yen at the beginning of trading today (Friday).