أعلن الممثل التجاري الأمريكي جيمسون غرير اليوم، أن الرسوم الجمركية الأمريكية على بعض الدول سترتفع إلى 15% أو أكثر بعد أن كانت 10% دون الإشارة إلى أي شركاء تجاريين محددين، ودون أن يقدم المزيد من التفاصيل.
وأوضح غرير لشبكة «فوكس بيزنس» أن إدارة الرئيس دونالد ترمب لا تنوي رفع الرسوم الجمركية على البضائع الصينية فوق المستويات الحالية، في الوقت الذي يعتزم فيه الرئيس زيارة الصين في الأسابيع القادمة.
وقال غرير:«لدينا حالياً تعريفة جمركية بنسبة 10%. سترتفع إلى 15% لبعض الدول، وقد تزيد على دول أخرى، وأعتقد أنها ستكون متوافقة مع أنواع التعريفات الجمركية التي شهدناها».
جهود الاستبدال
ووصف غرير خطة الإدارة لاستبدال الرسوم الجمركية الطارئة التي أبطلتها المحكمة العليا برسوم جديدة، بما في ذلك رسوم مؤقتة بموجب المادة 122 من قانون التجارة لعام 1974، والتي دخلت حيز التنفيذ أمس بنسبة 10%، بأنها متوافقة مع الاتفاقيات التجارية القائمة.
وأضاف غرير أن التحقيقات في الممارسات التجارية غير العادلة بموجب المادة 301 من القانون نفسه ستكون محور جهود الاستبدال، وستستهدف الدول التي لديها طاقة إنتاجية صناعية فائضة أو تستخدم العمل القسري في سلاسل التوريد أو تمارس التمييز ضد شركات التكنولوجيا الأمريكية أو تدعم الأرز والمأكولات البحرية وغيرها من السلع.
The U.S. Trade Representative Jameson Greer announced today that U.S. tariffs on certain countries will rise to 15% or more, up from 10%, without specifying any particular trading partners and without providing further details.
Greer explained to Fox Business that the Trump administration does not intend to raise tariffs on Chinese goods above current levels, at a time when the president plans to visit China in the coming weeks.
Greer stated, "We currently have a tariff of 10%. It will rise to 15% for some countries, and may increase for others, and I believe it will be consistent with the types of tariffs we have seen."
Replacement Efforts
Greer described the administration's plan to replace the emergency tariffs that were struck down by the Supreme Court with new tariffs, including temporary tariffs under Section 122 of the Trade Act of 1974, which took effect yesterday at a rate of 10%, as being consistent with existing trade agreements.
He added that investigations into unfair trade practices under Section 301 of the same law will be the focus of the replacement efforts, targeting countries with excess industrial capacity or those that use forced labor in supply chains or discriminate against U.S. technology companies or support rice, seafood, and other goods.