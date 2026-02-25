أعلن الممثل التجاري الأمريكي جيمسون غرير اليوم، أن الرسوم الجمركية الأمريكية على بعض الدول سترتفع إلى 15% أو أكثر بعد أن كانت 10% دون الإشارة إلى أي شركاء تجاريين محددين، ودون أن يقدم المزيد من التفاصيل.


وأوضح غرير لشبكة «فوكس بيزنس» أن إدارة الرئيس دونالد ترمب لا تنوي رفع الرسوم الجمركية على البضائع الصينية فوق المستويات الحالية، في الوقت الذي يعتزم فيه الرئيس زيارة الصين في الأسابيع القادمة.


وقال غرير:«لدينا حالياً تعريفة جمركية بنسبة 10%. سترتفع إلى 15% لبعض الدول، وقد تزيد على دول أخرى، وأعتقد أنها ستكون متوافقة مع أنواع التعريفات الجمركية التي شهدناها».


جهود الاستبدال


ووصف غرير خطة الإدارة لاستبدال الرسوم الجمركية الطارئة التي أبطلتها المحكمة العليا برسوم جديدة، بما في ذلك رسوم مؤقتة بموجب المادة 122 من قانون التجارة لعام 1974، والتي دخلت حيز التنفيذ أمس بنسبة 10%، بأنها متوافقة مع الاتفاقيات التجارية القائمة.


وأضاف غرير أن التحقيقات في الممارسات التجارية غير العادلة بموجب المادة 301 من القانون نفسه ستكون محور جهود الاستبدال، وستستهدف الدول التي لديها طاقة إنتاجية صناعية فائضة أو تستخدم العمل القسري في سلاسل التوريد أو تمارس التمييز ضد شركات التكنولوجيا الأمريكية أو تدعم الأرز والمأكولات البحرية وغيرها من السلع.