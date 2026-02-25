The U.S. Trade Representative Jameson Greer announced today that U.S. tariffs on certain countries will rise to 15% or more, up from 10%, without specifying any particular trading partners and without providing further details.



Greer explained to Fox Business that the Trump administration does not intend to raise tariffs on Chinese goods above current levels, at a time when the president plans to visit China in the coming weeks.



Greer stated, "We currently have a tariff of 10%. It will rise to 15% for some countries, and may increase for others, and I believe it will be consistent with the types of tariffs we have seen."



Replacement Efforts



Greer described the administration's plan to replace the emergency tariffs that were struck down by the Supreme Court with new tariffs, including temporary tariffs under Section 122 of the Trade Act of 1974, which took effect yesterday at a rate of 10%, as being consistent with existing trade agreements.



He added that investigations into unfair trade practices under Section 301 of the same law will be the focus of the replacement efforts, targeting countries with excess industrial capacity or those that use forced labor in supply chains or discriminate against U.S. technology companies or support rice, seafood, and other goods.