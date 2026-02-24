حظرت الهيئة العامة للغذاء والدواء استيراد الدواجن وبيض المائدة من 40 دولة إلى المملكة العربية السعودية، وفرضت حظراً جزئياً على 16 دولة أخرى، ضمن إجراءاتها الاحترازية الرامية إلى حماية الصحة العامة وتعزيز سلامة الغذاء في السوق المحلية، مؤكدة أن القائمة تخضع لمراجعة دورية وفقاً للمستجدات الصحية العالمية.


وأظهرت قائمة الدول المحظورة وفقا لآخر تحديث (اطلعت «عكاظ» عليه) أن بعض قرارات الحظر قائمة منذ عام 2004، فيما أُضيفت دول أخرى تباعاً خلال السنوات الماضية بناءً على تقييمات المخاطر والتقارير الدولية المتعلقة بالأمراض الحيوانية، وفي مقدمتها «تفشي مرض إنفلونزا الطيور شديد الضراوة»، ما يعكس نهجاً رقابياً مستمراً لمتابعة تطورات الوضع الوبائي عالمياً.


وبحسب التحديث، شمل الحظر الكامل 40 دولة هي: «أفغانستان، أذربيجان، ألمانيا، إندونيسيا، إيران، البوسنة والهرسك، بلغاريا، بنغلاديش، تايوان، جيبوتي، جنوب أفريقيا، الصين، العراق، غانا، فلسطين، فيتنام، كمبوديا، كازاخستان، الكاميرون، كوريا الجنوبية، كوريا الشمالية، لاوس، ليبيا، ماينمار، المملكة المتحدة، مصر، المكسيك، منغوليا، النيبال، النيجر، نيجيريا، الهند، هونج كونج، اليابان، بوركينافاسو، السودان، صربيا، سلوفينيا، ساحل العاج، الجبل الأسود».

الحظر الجزئي

كما شمل الحظر الجزئي من ولايات ومدن 16 دولة هي: «أستراليا، الولايات المتحدة، إيطاليا، بلجيكا، بوتان، بولندا، توغو، الدنمارك، رومانيا، زيمبابوي، فرنسا، الفلبين، كندا، ماليزيا، النمسا، جمهورية الكونغو الديمقراطية».


وأكدت الهيئة أنه سيستثنى من الحظر المؤقت لحوم الدواجن ومنتجاتها المعاملة حرارياً أو بأي طريقة أخرى كفيلة بالقضاء على فايروس إنفلونزا الطيور / نيوكاسل، على أن تكون مطابقة للاشتراطات والضوابط الصحية والمواصفات القياسية المعتمدة، مع إرفاق شهادة صحية تثبت أن المنتج معامل حراريا أو بأي طريقة أخرى كفيلة بالقضاء على فايروس إنفلونزا الطيور / نيوكاسل، وأن تكون صادرة عن الجهات الرسمية المختصة في البلد المصدر، مع عدم الإخلال بشرط أن تكون من منشأة معتمدة.