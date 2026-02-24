The Saudi Food and Drug Authority has banned the import of poultry and table eggs from 40 countries to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and imposed a partial ban on 16 other countries, as part of its precautionary measures aimed at protecting public health and enhancing food safety in the local market, confirming that the list is subject to periodic review in accordance with global health developments.



The list of banned countries, according to the latest update (which "Okaz" has reviewed), shows that some of the ban decisions have been in place since 2004, while other countries have been added gradually over the past years based on risk assessments and international reports related to animal diseases, foremost among them being the "outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza," reflecting a continuous regulatory approach to monitor the developments of the global epidemiological situation.



According to the update, the complete ban includes 40 countries: “Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Germany, Indonesia, Iran, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Bangladesh, Taiwan, Djibouti, South Africa, China, Iraq, Ghana, Palestine, Vietnam, Cambodia, Kazakhstan, Cameroon, South Korea, North Korea, Laos, Libya, Myanmar, the United Kingdom, Egypt, Mexico, Mongolia, Nepal, Niger, Nigeria, India, Hong Kong, Japan, Burkina Faso, Sudan, Serbia, Slovenia, Ivory Coast, Montenegro.”

Partial Ban

The partial ban also includes states and cities from 16 countries: “Australia, the United States, Italy, Belgium, Bhutan, Poland, Togo, Denmark, Romania, Zimbabwe, France, the Philippines, Canada, Malaysia, Austria, the Democratic Republic of the Congo.”



The authority confirmed that poultry meat and its products that are treated thermally or by any other method capable of eliminating the avian influenza/Newcastle virus will be exempt from the temporary ban, provided that they comply with the health requirements and approved standard specifications, accompanied by a health certificate proving that the product has been thermally treated or by any other method capable of eliminating the avian influenza/Newcastle virus, and that it is issued by the official competent authorities in the exporting country, without prejudice to the condition that it comes from an accredited facility.