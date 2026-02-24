أعلنت شركة أسمو، المشروع المشترك بين «دي أتش إل» وأرامكو السعودية، اليوم عن شراكة مع آركابيتا غروب هولدنغز ليمتد («آركابيتا»)، شركة الاستثمارات البديلة العالمية الرائدة، لتطوير منشأة لوجستية متخصصة في مدينة الملك سلمان للطاقة «سبارك» بمساحة 1.4 مليون متر مربع. ويمثّل هذا المشروع خطوة نوعية في مسيرة تطوير البنية التحتية اللوجستية في المملكة، حيث سيتم تنفيذه عبر نموذج تمويل مسبق يعكس استثمارًا على المدى البعيد في أصول وطنية تدعم النمو الصناعي وتعزز كفاءة سلاسل الإمداد.
وبموجب هذه الشراكة، ستتولى مجموعة «آركابيتا» تمويل المنشأة والاحتفاظ بملكيتها، بينما تتولى «أسمو» التطوير والتأجير والتشغيل بموجب عقد إيجار تشغيلي مدته 22 عامًا. وستضم المنشأة مستودعًا لوجستيًا من الفئة الأولى بمساحة 43 ألف متر مربع مزودًا بنظام تحكم بدرجة الحرارة، إلى جانب مكاتب ومرافق للموظفين تتجاوز 3 آلاف متر مربع، ومنطقة مخصصة لتخزين المواد الكيميائية بمساحة 3,500 آلاف متر مربع، وساحة تشغيلية مفتوحة تمتد على مساحة 1.2 مليون متر مربع. ويعكس هذا الاستثمار رؤية مشتركة لتطوير بنية تحتية مرنة، قابلة للتوسع، بما يدعم تلبية الطلب المتزايد في المملكة.
وصُممت المنشأة لدعم الأعمال الصناعية واسعة النطاق، من خلال تطبيق أنظمة متقدمة لإدارة المستودعات والمباني والأنظمة الروبوتية وأنظمة التخزين والاسترجاع التلقائية، وبنية رقمية متكاملة تعزز الكفاءة التشغيلية. كما ستلتزم المنشأة بأعلى المعايير العالمية للاستدامة، بما يشمل الجاهزية لتركيب أنظمة الطاقة الشمسية وتوفير محطات شحن للمركبات الكهربائية، والحصول على شهادة LEED الذهبية.
وقال رئيس مجلس إدارة أسمو، الأستاذ سالم الهريش: «يعكس هذا المشروع التوجه الإستراتيجي لأعمال أسمو، ويؤكد دورها في توفير سلاسل إمداد مرنة وجاهزة للمستقبل، ومن خلال الاستثمار في بنية تحتية على المدى البعيد وإقامة شراكات إستراتيجية، نسهم في دعم طموحات المملكة الصناعية وتطوير قدرات لوجستية متكاملة تخدم الأولويات الوطنية والأسواق العالمية».
وتعد هذه المنشأة في «سبارك» أول مركز لوجستي يطور خصيصًا لشركة أسمو ضمن خطة لإنشاء أربعة مواقع إستراتيجية تُشكل ركيزة أساسية لشبكتها اللوجستية الوطنية، بما يتوافق مع الإستراتيجية الوطنية للنقل والخدمات اللوجستية (NTLS) وتحقيقًا لمستهدفات رؤية السعودية 2030. وعند بدء التشغيل، ستقدم المنشأة خدماتها لأرامكو السعودية والشركات التابعة لها، بالإضافة إلى جهات صناعية رئيسة أخرى في المملكة.
من جانبه، قال النائب الأعلى للرئيس للمشتريات وإدارة سلاسل الإمداد في أرامكو السعودية، سليمان الربيعان: «يسهم مركز أسمو اللوجستي الجديد في سبارك في تعزيز مرونة سلاسل الإمداد لدى أرامكو السعودية، وذلك عن طريق توفير منشأة لوجستية مركزية عالية الكفاءة في قلب قطاع الطاقة بالمملكة، وبصفتنا طرفًا محوريًا، نقدر أهمية الاستثمارات الإستراتيجية التي تقوم بها شركة أسمو في البنية التحتية للخدمات اللوجستية، والتي تُظهر سعيها لتقديم حلول مبتكرة مصممة حسب متطلبات السوق عبر مختلف أنشطة سلاسل الإمداد».
وأوضح مدير إدارة العقارات في منطقة الشرق الأوسط وشمال أفريقيا لدى مجموعة «آركابيتا»، الشيخ عيسى بن حسام آل خليفة: «تُعزز هذه الصفقة سجل مجموعة آركابيتا في تطوير أصول لوجستية وصناعية من الفئة الأولى والاستثمار فيها. ومن خلال الجمع بين خبراتنا المحلية في المملكة العربية السعودية وخبرتنا في تنفيذ مشاريع تطوير معقّدة ممولة قبل اكتمالها، يسرّنا التعاون مع أسمو لدعم تطوير منشأة مُصمَّمة خصيصًا لخدمة قطاعي الطاقة والصناعة في المملكة، وبما يتيح لنا إضافة أصل عالي الجودة إلى محفظتنا الاستثمارية».
كما رحب الرئيس التنفيذي لمدينة الملك سلمان للطاقة (سبارك)، مشعل الزغيبي، بهذه الشراكة مع أسمو، معربًا عن سعادته بهذه الشراكة الإستراتيجية التي تعزز مكانة المدينة كمركز لوجستي رائد يتماشى مع مستهدفات رؤية السعودية 2030، لافتًا إلى أن هذا الاستثمار النوعي يجسد التعاون الوثيق بين جميع الأطراف المعنية. وأضاف: «تعتبر البنية التحتية المتطورة والخدمات المتكاملة التي توفرها سبارك دافعًا رئيسًا وراء قرار أسمو بإنشاء مركزها اللوجستي المتطور داخل المدينة».
تقع مدينة سبارك ضمن منظومة الطاقة في المملكة، في موقع إستراتيجي يربط بين ميناء الدمام البحري ومنشآت أرامكو السعودية في بقيق ومحافظة الأحساء، ما يتيح اتصالًا مباشرًا ومتكاملًا عبر شبكة قطاعي الطاقة والصناعة على مستوى المملكة. وتوفر المدينة بنية تحتية حديثة وجاهزية رقمية متقدمة تدعم تكامل العمليات بكفاءة عالية، وقد نجحت في استقطاب أكثر من 70 مستثمرًا من 16 دولة. كما بلغت استثمارات المرحلة الأولى في تطوير بنيتها التحتية نحو 1.6 مليار دولار أمريكي، ما يعكس مكانتها كمركز صناعي ولوجستي واعد على مستوى المنطقة.
Asmo Company, the joint venture between DHL and Saudi Aramco, announced today a partnership with Arcapita Group Holdings Limited ("Arcapita"), a leading global alternative investment firm, to develop a specialized logistics facility in King Salman Energy City "Spark" covering an area of 1.4 million square meters. This project represents a qualitative step in the development of logistics infrastructure in the Kingdom, as it will be implemented through a pre-financing model that reflects a long-term investment in national assets that support industrial growth and enhance supply chain efficiency.
Under this partnership, Arcapita Group will finance the facility and retain ownership, while Asmo will handle development, leasing, and operations under an operational lease agreement lasting 22 years. The facility will include a first-class logistics warehouse spanning 43,000 square meters equipped with a temperature control system, in addition to offices and employee facilities exceeding 3,000 square meters, a dedicated area for chemical storage of 3,500 square meters, and an open operational yard covering 1.2 million square meters. This investment reflects a shared vision for developing flexible, scalable infrastructure that meets the increasing demand in the Kingdom.
The facility is designed to support large-scale industrial operations by implementing advanced systems for warehouse management, buildings, robotic systems, and automated storage and retrieval systems, along with an integrated digital infrastructure that enhances operational efficiency. The facility will also adhere to the highest global sustainability standards, including readiness for solar energy systems installation and providing charging stations for electric vehicles, and obtaining LEED Gold certification.
The Chairman of Asmo, Mr. Salem Al-Huraish, stated: "This project reflects Asmo's strategic direction and confirms its role in providing flexible supply chains ready for the future. By investing in long-term infrastructure and establishing strategic partnerships, we contribute to supporting the Kingdom's industrial ambitions and developing integrated logistics capabilities that serve national priorities and global markets."
This facility in "Spark" is the first logistics center specifically developed for Asmo as part of a plan to establish four strategic locations that form a cornerstone of its national logistics network, in line with the National Transport and Logistics Strategy (NTLS) and achieving the targets of Saudi Vision 2030. Upon commencement of operations, the facility will provide services to Saudi Aramco and its subsidiaries, in addition to other major industrial entities in the Kingdom.
The Director of Real Estate Management in the Middle East and North Africa at Arcapita Group, Sheikh Isa bin Hussam Al Khalifa, explained: "This deal enhances Arcapita's track record in developing and investing in first-class logistics and industrial assets. By combining our local expertise in Saudi Arabia with our experience in executing complex development projects funded before completion, we are pleased to collaborate with Asmo to support the development of a facility specifically designed to serve the energy and industrial sectors in the Kingdom, allowing us to add a high-quality asset to our investment portfolio."
The CEO of King Salman Energy City (Spark), Mishal Al-Zuhairi, welcomed this partnership with Asmo, expressing his happiness with this strategic collaboration that enhances the city's position as a leading logistics hub aligned with the targets of Saudi Vision 2030, noting that this qualitative investment embodies the close cooperation among all stakeholders. He added: "The advanced infrastructure and integrated services provided by Spark are a major driving force behind Asmo's decision to establish its advanced logistics center within the city."
King Salman Energy City (Spark) is located within the Kingdom's energy ecosystem, in a strategic location linking the Port of Dammam with Saudi Aramco facilities in Abqaiq and Al-Ahsa Governorate, allowing for direct and integrated connectivity across the energy and industrial sectors throughout the Kingdom. The city provides modern infrastructure and advanced digital readiness that support the integration of operations with high efficiency, and it has successfully attracted over 70 investors from 16 countries. The investments in the first phase of developing its infrastructure amounted to approximately $1.6 billion, reflecting its position as a promising industrial and logistics hub in the region.