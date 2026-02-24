أعلنت شركة أسمو، المشروع المشترك بين «دي أتش إل» وأرامكو السعودية، اليوم عن شراكة مع آركابيتا غروب هولدنغز ليمتد («آركابيتا»)، شركة الاستثمارات البديلة العالمية الرائدة، لتطوير منشأة لوجستية متخصصة في مدينة الملك سلمان للطاقة «سبارك» بمساحة 1.4 مليون متر مربع. ويمثّل هذا المشروع خطوة نوعية في مسيرة تطوير البنية التحتية اللوجستية في المملكة، حيث سيتم تنفيذه عبر نموذج تمويل مسبق يعكس استثمارًا على المدى البعيد في أصول وطنية تدعم النمو الصناعي وتعزز كفاءة سلاسل الإمداد.

وبموجب هذه الشراكة، ستتولى مجموعة «آركابيتا» تمويل المنشأة والاحتفاظ بملكيتها، بينما تتولى «أسمو» التطوير والتأجير والتشغيل بموجب عقد إيجار تشغيلي مدته 22 عامًا. وستضم المنشأة مستودعًا لوجستيًا من الفئة الأولى بمساحة 43 ألف متر مربع مزودًا بنظام تحكم بدرجة الحرارة، إلى جانب مكاتب ومرافق للموظفين تتجاوز 3 آلاف متر مربع، ومنطقة مخصصة لتخزين المواد الكيميائية بمساحة 3,500 آلاف متر مربع، وساحة تشغيلية مفتوحة تمتد على مساحة 1.2 مليون متر مربع. ويعكس هذا الاستثمار رؤية مشتركة لتطوير بنية تحتية مرنة، قابلة للتوسع، بما يدعم تلبية الطلب المتزايد في المملكة.

وصُممت المنشأة لدعم الأعمال الصناعية واسعة النطاق، من خلال تطبيق أنظمة متقدمة لإدارة المستودعات والمباني والأنظمة الروبوتية وأنظمة التخزين والاسترجاع التلقائية، وبنية رقمية متكاملة تعزز الكفاءة التشغيلية. كما ستلتزم المنشأة بأعلى المعايير العالمية للاستدامة، بما يشمل الجاهزية لتركيب أنظمة الطاقة الشمسية وتوفير محطات شحن للمركبات الكهربائية، والحصول على شهادة LEED الذهبية.

وقال رئيس مجلس إدارة أسمو، الأستاذ سالم الهريش: «يعكس هذا المشروع التوجه الإستراتيجي لأعمال أسمو، ويؤكد دورها في توفير سلاسل إمداد مرنة وجاهزة للمستقبل، ومن خلال الاستثمار في بنية تحتية على المدى البعيد وإقامة شراكات إستراتيجية، نسهم في دعم طموحات المملكة الصناعية وتطوير قدرات لوجستية متكاملة تخدم الأولويات الوطنية والأسواق العالمية».

وتعد هذه المنشأة في «سبارك» أول مركز لوجستي يطور خصيصًا لشركة أسمو ضمن خطة لإنشاء أربعة مواقع إستراتيجية تُشكل ركيزة أساسية لشبكتها اللوجستية الوطنية، بما يتوافق مع الإستراتيجية الوطنية للنقل والخدمات اللوجستية (NTLS) وتحقيقًا لمستهدفات رؤية السعودية 2030. وعند بدء التشغيل، ستقدم المنشأة خدماتها لأرامكو السعودية والشركات التابعة لها، بالإضافة إلى جهات صناعية رئيسة أخرى في المملكة.

من جانبه، قال النائب الأعلى للرئيس للمشتريات وإدارة سلاسل الإمداد في أرامكو السعودية، سليمان الربيعان: «يسهم مركز أسمو اللوجستي الجديد في سبارك في تعزيز مرونة سلاسل الإمداد لدى أرامكو السعودية، وذلك عن طريق توفير منشأة لوجستية مركزية عالية الكفاءة في قلب قطاع الطاقة بالمملكة، وبصفتنا طرفًا محوريًا، نقدر أهمية الاستثمارات الإستراتيجية التي تقوم بها شركة أسمو في البنية التحتية للخدمات اللوجستية، والتي تُظهر سعيها لتقديم حلول مبتكرة مصممة حسب متطلبات السوق عبر مختلف أنشطة سلاسل الإمداد».

وأوضح مدير إدارة العقارات في منطقة الشرق الأوسط وشمال أفريقيا لدى مجموعة «آركابيتا»، الشيخ عيسى بن حسام آل خليفة: «تُعزز هذه الصفقة سجل مجموعة آركابيتا في تطوير أصول لوجستية وصناعية من الفئة الأولى والاستثمار فيها. ومن خلال الجمع بين خبراتنا المحلية في المملكة العربية السعودية وخبرتنا في تنفيذ مشاريع تطوير معقّدة ممولة قبل اكتمالها، يسرّنا التعاون مع أسمو لدعم تطوير منشأة مُصمَّمة خصيصًا لخدمة قطاعي الطاقة والصناعة في المملكة، وبما يتيح لنا إضافة أصل عالي الجودة إلى محفظتنا الاستثمارية».

كما رحب الرئيس التنفيذي لمدينة الملك سلمان للطاقة (سبارك)، مشعل الزغيبي، بهذه الشراكة مع أسمو، معربًا عن سعادته بهذه الشراكة الإستراتيجية التي تعزز مكانة المدينة كمركز لوجستي رائد يتماشى مع مستهدفات رؤية السعودية 2030، لافتًا إلى أن هذا الاستثمار النوعي يجسد التعاون الوثيق بين جميع الأطراف المعنية. وأضاف: «تعتبر البنية التحتية المتطورة والخدمات المتكاملة التي توفرها سبارك دافعًا رئيسًا وراء قرار أسمو بإنشاء مركزها اللوجستي المتطور داخل المدينة».

تقع مدينة سبارك ضمن منظومة الطاقة في المملكة، في موقع إستراتيجي يربط بين ميناء الدمام البحري ومنشآت أرامكو السعودية في بقيق ومحافظة الأحساء، ما يتيح اتصالًا مباشرًا ومتكاملًا عبر شبكة قطاعي الطاقة والصناعة على مستوى المملكة. وتوفر المدينة بنية تحتية حديثة وجاهزية رقمية متقدمة تدعم تكامل العمليات بكفاءة عالية، وقد نجحت في استقطاب أكثر من 70 مستثمرًا من 16 دولة. كما بلغت استثمارات المرحلة الأولى في تطوير بنيتها التحتية نحو 1.6 مليار دولار أمريكي، ما يعكس مكانتها كمركز صناعي ولوجستي واعد على مستوى المنطقة.