Asmo Company, the joint venture between DHL and Saudi Aramco, announced today a partnership with Arcapita Group Holdings Limited ("Arcapita"), a leading global alternative investment firm, to develop a specialized logistics facility in King Salman Energy City "Spark" covering an area of 1.4 million square meters. This project represents a qualitative step in the development of logistics infrastructure in the Kingdom, as it will be implemented through a pre-financing model that reflects a long-term investment in national assets that support industrial growth and enhance supply chain efficiency.

Under this partnership, Arcapita Group will finance the facility and retain ownership, while Asmo will handle development, leasing, and operations under an operational lease agreement lasting 22 years. The facility will include a first-class logistics warehouse spanning 43,000 square meters equipped with a temperature control system, in addition to offices and employee facilities exceeding 3,000 square meters, a dedicated area for chemical storage of 3,500 square meters, and an open operational yard covering 1.2 million square meters. This investment reflects a shared vision for developing flexible, scalable infrastructure that meets the increasing demand in the Kingdom.

The facility is designed to support large-scale industrial operations by implementing advanced systems for warehouse management, buildings, robotic systems, and automated storage and retrieval systems, along with an integrated digital infrastructure that enhances operational efficiency. The facility will also adhere to the highest global sustainability standards, including readiness for solar energy systems installation and providing charging stations for electric vehicles, and obtaining LEED Gold certification.

The Chairman of Asmo, Mr. Salem Al-Huraish, stated: "This project reflects Asmo's strategic direction and confirms its role in providing flexible supply chains ready for the future. By investing in long-term infrastructure and establishing strategic partnerships, we contribute to supporting the Kingdom's industrial ambitions and developing integrated logistics capabilities that serve national priorities and global markets."

This facility in "Spark" is the first logistics center specifically developed for Asmo as part of a plan to establish four strategic locations that form a cornerstone of its national logistics network, in line with the National Transport and Logistics Strategy (NTLS) and achieving the targets of Saudi Vision 2030. Upon commencement of operations, the facility will provide services to Saudi Aramco and its subsidiaries, in addition to other major industrial entities in the Kingdom.