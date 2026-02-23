زادت الأسهم الأمريكية خسائرها، في ظل حالة عدم اليقين التجاري، بعدما فرض الرئيس دونالد ترمب رسومًا جمركية عالمية بنسبة 15%، عقب قرار المحكمة العليا الذي أبطل جزءًا كبيرًا من أجندته التجارية.
وهبط مؤشر «داو جونز» الصناعي بنسبة 1.30% أو 653 نقطة إلى 48,972 نقطة.
وتراجع مؤشر «إس آند بي 500» بنسبة 0.65% أو 44 نقطة إلى 6,865 نقطة، فيما انخفض «ناسداك» المركب بنسبة 0.70% أو 154 نقطة إلى 22,731 نقطة.
أثر فوري
وأعلن ترمب، السبت الماضي، زيادة التعريفة الجمركية الشاملة الجديدة من 10% إلى 15% «بأثر فوري»، وذلك بعدما قضت المحكمة العليا، الأسبوع الماضي، بإلغاء أغلب الرسوم التي فرضها منذ عودته للرئاسة.
من جهته، أعلن الرئيس الأمريكي، أنه لا يحتاج إلى العودة إلى الكونجرس للحصول على موافقة لفرض رسوم جمركية، مؤكدًا أن الصلاحيات اللازمة لفرض التعريفات مُنحت منذ وقت طويل وبصيغ متعددة.
U.S. stocks increased their losses amid trade uncertainty after President Donald Trump imposed global tariffs of 15%, following a Supreme Court decision that struck down a large part of his trade agenda.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell by 1.30% or 653 points to 48,972 points.
The S&P 500 index declined by 0.65% or 44 points to 6,865 points, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped by 0.70% or 154 points to 22,731 points.
Immediate Impact
Trump announced last Saturday the increase of the new comprehensive tariff from 10% to 15% "effective immediately," after the Supreme Court ruled last week to cancel most of the tariffs he imposed since returning to the presidency.
For his part, the U.S. president stated that he does not need to return to Congress for approval to impose tariffs, emphasizing that the necessary powers to impose tariffs were granted a long time ago in various forms.