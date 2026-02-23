زادت الأسهم الأمريكية خسائرها، في ظل حالة عدم اليقين التجاري، بعدما فرض الرئيس دونالد ترمب رسومًا جمركية عالمية بنسبة 15%، عقب قرار المحكمة العليا الذي أبطل جزءًا كبيرًا من أجندته التجارية.


وهبط مؤشر «داو جونز» الصناعي بنسبة 1.30% أو 653 نقطة إلى 48,972 نقطة.


وتراجع مؤشر «إس آند بي 500» بنسبة 0.65% أو 44 نقطة إلى 6,865 نقطة، فيما انخفض «ناسداك» المركب بنسبة 0.70% أو 154 نقطة إلى 22,731 نقطة.


أثر فوري


وأعلن ترمب، السبت الماضي، زيادة التعريفة الجمركية الشاملة الجديدة من 10% إلى 15% «بأثر فوري»، وذلك بعدما قضت المحكمة العليا، الأسبوع الماضي، بإلغاء أغلب الرسوم التي فرضها منذ عودته للرئاسة.


من جهته، أعلن الرئيس الأمريكي، أنه لا يحتاج إلى العودة إلى الكونجرس للحصول على موافقة لفرض رسوم جمركية، مؤكدًا أن الصلاحيات اللازمة لفرض التعريفات مُنحت منذ وقت طويل وبصيغ متعددة.