U.S. stocks increased their losses amid trade uncertainty after President Donald Trump imposed global tariffs of 15%, following a Supreme Court decision that struck down a large part of his trade agenda.



The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell by 1.30% or 653 points to 48,972 points.



The S&P 500 index declined by 0.65% or 44 points to 6,865 points, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped by 0.70% or 154 points to 22,731 points.



Immediate Impact



Trump announced last Saturday the increase of the new comprehensive tariff from 10% to 15% "effective immediately," after the Supreme Court ruled last week to cancel most of the tariffs he imposed since returning to the presidency.



For his part, the U.S. president stated that he does not need to return to Congress for approval to impose tariffs, emphasizing that the necessary powers to impose tariffs were granted a long time ago in various forms.