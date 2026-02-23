أعلنت المفوضية الأوروبية تمسكها ببنود الاتفاق التجاري المبرم العام الماضي مع الولايات المتحدة، مطالبة إدارة الرئيس دونالد ترمب بالوفاء بالتزاماتها، في أعقاب قرار المحكمة العليا الأمريكية بإسقاط الرسوم الجمركية السابقة، وهو ما رد عليه ترمب بفرض تعريفات جديدة.

توضيح الخطوات


وأوضحت المفوضية أن على واشنطن توضيح الخطوات التي تنوي اتخاذها بعد حكم المحكمة، مؤكدة في بيان شديد اللهجة أن الوضع الحالي لا يساعد على تحقيق تجارة واستثمار عادل ومتوازن ومفيد للطرفين كما نص عليه البيان المشترك للاتفاق السابق.


وأشارت إلى أن فرض رسوم غير متوقعة يقوض الثقة في الأسواق العالمية، ويمثل تراجعاً عن السقف الجمركي الشامل الذي تم الاتفاق عليه مسبقاً كحد أقصى لا يمكن تجاوزه.