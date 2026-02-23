The European Commission announced its commitment to the terms of the trade agreement reached last year with the United States, demanding that President Donald Trump's administration fulfill its obligations, following the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn the previous tariffs, to which Trump responded by imposing new tariffs.



Clarification of Steps



The Commission clarified that Washington needs to outline the steps it intends to take following the court ruling, emphasizing in a strongly worded statement that the current situation does not contribute to achieving fair, balanced, and mutually beneficial trade and investment as stipulated in the joint statement of the previous agreement.



It pointed out that imposing unexpected tariffs undermines confidence in global markets and represents a retreat from the comprehensive tariff ceiling that was previously agreed upon as a maximum that cannot be exceeded.