فيما انخفضت أسعار الذهب اليوم، متأثرة بضعف أحجام التداول مع استمرار إغلاق الأسواق الأمريكية والصينية بسبب العطلات الرسمية المحلية، بمناسبة عطلتي يوم الرؤساء، رأس السنة القمرية، تراجعت الفضة في المعاملات الفورية 2.4% إلى 75.64 دولار للأوقية بعد صعودها 3% في آخر تداولاتها. ونزل البلاتين 0.8% إلى 2045.11 دولار للأوقية. وانخفض البلاديوم 0.7% إلى 1673.52 دولار للأوقية.


وتراجع الذهب في المعاملات الفورية 1.1% إلى 4,986.32 دولار للأوقية. ونزلت العقود الأمريكية الآجلة للذهب تسليم أبريل القادم 0.8% إلى 5005.60 دولار للأوقية.


غياب المحفزات


وقال كبير محللي السوق لدى إحدى المجموعات المتخصصة تيم ووترر:«تخلى الذهب اليوم عن بعض المكاسب التي حققها، بعد صدور بيانات مؤشر أسعار المستهلكين؛ بسبب تراجع أحجام التداول وغياب المحفزات الجديدة للارتفاع». في إشارة إلى بيانات تضخم أسعار المستهلكين في الولايات المتحدة.