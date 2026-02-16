فيما انخفضت أسعار الذهب اليوم، متأثرة بضعف أحجام التداول مع استمرار إغلاق الأسواق الأمريكية والصينية بسبب العطلات الرسمية المحلية، بمناسبة عطلتي يوم الرؤساء، رأس السنة القمرية، تراجعت الفضة في المعاملات الفورية 2.4% إلى 75.64 دولار للأوقية بعد صعودها 3% في آخر تداولاتها. ونزل البلاتين 0.8% إلى 2045.11 دولار للأوقية. وانخفض البلاديوم 0.7% إلى 1673.52 دولار للأوقية.
وتراجع الذهب في المعاملات الفورية 1.1% إلى 4,986.32 دولار للأوقية. ونزلت العقود الأمريكية الآجلة للذهب تسليم أبريل القادم 0.8% إلى 5005.60 دولار للأوقية.
غياب المحفزات
وقال كبير محللي السوق لدى إحدى المجموعات المتخصصة تيم ووترر:«تخلى الذهب اليوم عن بعض المكاسب التي حققها، بعد صدور بيانات مؤشر أسعار المستهلكين؛ بسبب تراجع أحجام التداول وغياب المحفزات الجديدة للارتفاع». في إشارة إلى بيانات تضخم أسعار المستهلكين في الولايات المتحدة.
As gold prices fell today, affected by weak trading volumes with the continued closure of American and Chinese markets due to local public holidays, in celebration of Presidents' Day and the Lunar New Year, silver dropped 2.4% in spot transactions to $75.64 an ounce after rising 3% in its last trades. Platinum fell 0.8% to $2045.11 an ounce. Palladium decreased by 0.7% to $1673.52 an ounce.
Gold in spot transactions declined by 1.1% to $4,986.32 an ounce. U.S. gold futures for April delivery fell 0.8% to $5005.60 an ounce.
Lack of Catalysts
Tim Waterer, the chief market analyst at one of the specialized groups, said: "Gold today gave up some of the gains it had made after the release of consumer price index data; due to the decline in trading volumes and the absence of new catalysts for an increase." This refers to the consumer price inflation data in the United States.