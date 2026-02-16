As gold prices fell today, affected by weak trading volumes with the continued closure of American and Chinese markets due to local public holidays, in celebration of Presidents' Day and the Lunar New Year, silver dropped 2.4% in spot transactions to $75.64 an ounce after rising 3% in its last trades. Platinum fell 0.8% to $2045.11 an ounce. Palladium decreased by 0.7% to $1673.52 an ounce.



Gold in spot transactions declined by 1.1% to $4,986.32 an ounce. U.S. gold futures for April delivery fell 0.8% to $5005.60 an ounce.



Lack of Catalysts



Tim Waterer, the chief market analyst at one of the specialized groups, said: "Gold today gave up some of the gains it had made after the release of consumer price index data; due to the decline in trading volumes and the absence of new catalysts for an increase." This refers to the consumer price inflation data in the United States.