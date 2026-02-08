تنطلق غدًا (الإثنين)، أعمال الدورة الـ46 لندوة البركة للاقتصاد الإسلامي، تحت شعار «قطاع البر والإحسان في الاقتصاد الإسلامي: نحو مستقبل جديد»، التي ينظمها منتدى البركة للاقتصاد الإسلامي خلال الفترة من 9 إلى 11 فبراير 2026م، الموافق 21-23 شعبان 1447هـ، في جامعة الأمير مقرن بن عبدالعزيز -شطر الطالبات- بالمدينة المنورة، بمشاركة نخبة من قادة الفكر المالي والعلماء وصنّاع القرار، وممثلي المؤسسات المالية والتنموية من 18 دولة، في تجمع فكري واقتصادي يُعد من الأكبر إقليمياً.


وتُقام الندوة باستضافة جامعة الأمير مقرن بن عبدالعزيز بصفتها الشريك المضيف، وبشراكة مجموعة البركة بوصفها شريكاً عالمياً، إلى جانب شراكة إعلامية مع منصة «اقرأ»، بما يعكس تكامل الأدوار بين المؤسسات الفكرية والأكاديمية والإعلامية في دعم قضايا الاقتصاد الإسلامي وتعزيز حضوره على الساحة العالمية.


وتُعد ندوة البركة أحد أبرز المنابر العالمية المتخصصة في الاقتصاد الإسلامي، ومن أعرق المنصات الفكرية التي أسهمت، على مدى أكثر من 4 عقود، في تطوير منظومته الفكرية والتطبيقية، وتعزيز الحوار البنّاء بين العلماء والخبراء وصنّاع القرار حول القضايا الاقتصادية المعاصرة، من منظور يوازن بين القيم الأخلاقية والكفاءة الاقتصادية.


وتتناول الندوة في دورتها الحالية 6 جلسات رئيسة وأكثر من 20 محوراً علمياً وتطبيقياً، تركز على إبراز الدور المحوري لقطاع البر والإحسان بوصفه قطاعاً اقتصادياً فاعلاً يسهم في تحقيق التنمية، وتعزيز الاستقرار الاجتماعي، ودعم العدالة الاقتصادية، من خلال أدواته الأصيلة، وفي مقدمتها الزكاة والوقف والصدقات والقرض الحسن والتطوع.


الاقتصاد الإسلامي مشروع حضاري

وأكد رئيس مجلس الأمناء لمنتدى البركة للاقتصاد الإسلامي عبدالله صالح كامل أن ندوة البركة تمثل امتداداً لرؤية فكرية راسخة أسسها الشيخ صالح عبدالله كامل -رحمه الله- رائد الاقتصاد الإسلامي ومؤسس منتدى البركة، الذي آمن بأن الاقتصاد الإسلامي مشروع حضاري متكامل يقوم على القيم، ويُقاس بالأثر، ويستهدف خدمة الإنسان وتحقيق التنمية المستدامة.


وأوضح أن هذه الدورة تشكّل محطة مفصلية في مسيرة الندوة، من خلال تسليط الضوء على قطاع البر والإحسان بوصفه رافداً اقتصادياً وتنموياً أصيلاً، وقادراً على الإسهام في مواجهة التحديات الاقتصادية والاجتماعية المعاصرة، مؤكداً أهمية الاستثمار في الابتكار وتمكين الشباب باعتبارهما ركيزتين لمستقبل الاقتصاد الإسلامي.


من جانبه، بيّن الأمين العام لمنتدى البركة للاقتصاد الإسلامي يوسف خلاوي أن المنتدى يُعد مؤسسة فكرية عالمية متخصصة، أسهمت عبر عقود في تطوير أدوات الاقتصاد الإسلامي، وربط التأصيل العلمي بالتطبيق العملي من خلال منصات فكرية ومبادرات دولية.


وأشار إلى أن موضوع ندوة هذا العام يعكس توجهاً إستراتيجياً لإعادة قراءة قطاع البر والإحسان بوصفه مكوّناً اقتصادياً أصيلاً، وليس نشاطاً تكميلياً، مؤكداً سعي الندوة إلى إبراز دوره في تحقيق التنمية المستدامة، وتعظيم الأثر الاجتماعي، وتمكين القطاع غير الربحي من الإسهام الفاعل في الاقتصادات الوطنية.


وتناقش الندوة سبل تطوير أدوات البر والإحسان وربطها بالابتكار المالي، وتعزيز دور المصارف الإسلامية والمؤسسات المالية في توظيفها ضمن نماذج اقتصادية متوافقة مع الشريعة، بما يدعم الاستدامة الاقتصادية ويعزز التكامل بين القطاعين المالي وغير الربحي.


كما تولي الندوة اهتماماً خاصاً بدعم الابتكار، وتمكين الشباب، وتعزيز ريادة الأعمال الاجتماعية، من خلال إبراز دور التقنيات الحديثة والتمويل المبتكر في توسيع أثر العمل الخيري والتنموي، وتحويل المبادرات الاجتماعية إلى مشاريع اقتصادية مستدامة.


وتتضمن الندوة محاضرتين علميتين متخصصتين، إلى جانب 4 ورش عمل تطبيقية، تستهدف بناء القدرات المؤسسية، وربط المعرفة النظرية بالتطبيق العملي، وتطوير كفاءات العاملين في مجالات الاقتصاد والتمويل الإسلامي.


وفي إطار دعم البحث العلمي وبناء الكفاءات الشابة، تُعقد جلسة علمية تفاعلية بعنوان «جسور البحث والتطبيق» برعاية جائزة صالح كامل للاقتصاد الإسلامي، لربط البحث الأكاديمي بالتطبيق العملي، وتمكين الباحثين الشباب من عرض أبحاثهم أمام نخبة من الأكاديميين والخبراء.


كما يرعى منتدى البركة منحة استضافة شباب الباحثين -النسخة الثالثة لعام 2026- لتمكينهم من حضور فعاليات الندوة والمشاركة في الحوار العلمي، وبناء علاقات معرفية ومهنية تسهم في إعداد جيل جديد يواصل تطوير الاقتصاد الإسلامي ونشر ثقافته.


وتؤكد ندوة البركة للاقتصاد الإسلامي، في دورتها الـ46 من المدينة المنورة، استمرار دورها الريادي في إعادة صياغة مستقبل الاقتصاد الإسلامي، وترسيخ مكانة قطاع البر والإحسان كأحد أعمدته الأساسية، والاستثمار في الإنسان، وتمكين الشباب، ودعم الابتكار، بما يحقق أثراً اقتصادياً واجتماعياً مستداماً.