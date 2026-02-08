The 46th session of the Al-Baraka Symposium on Islamic Economics will kick off tomorrow (Monday) under the theme "The Sector of Charity and Goodness in Islamic Economics: Towards a New Future." The symposium is organized by the Al-Baraka Forum for Islamic Economics from February 9 to 11, 2026, corresponding to 21-23 Sha'ban 1447 AH, at Prince Muqrin bin Abdulaziz University - Female Section - in Medina, with the participation of a select group of financial thought leaders, scholars, decision-makers, and representatives of financial and development institutions from 18 countries, in a gathering that is one of the largest intellectually and economically in the region.



The symposium is hosted by Prince Muqrin bin Abdulaziz University as the hosting partner, in partnership with the Al-Baraka Group as a global partner, alongside a media partnership with the "Iqra" platform, reflecting the integration of roles among intellectual, academic, and media institutions in supporting Islamic economic issues and enhancing its presence on the global stage.



The Al-Baraka Symposium is one of the most prominent global platforms specializing in Islamic economics and one of the oldest intellectual platforms that has contributed, for over four decades, to the development of its intellectual and practical framework, and to fostering constructive dialogue among scholars, experts, and decision-makers on contemporary economic issues from a perspective that balances ethical values and economic efficiency.



The current session of the symposium will cover 6 main sessions and more than 20 scientific and practical topics, focusing on highlighting the pivotal role of the charity and goodness sector as an active economic sector that contributes to achieving development, enhancing social stability, and supporting economic justice through its original tools, foremost among them being zakat, waqf, charity, good loans, and volunteering.



Islamic Economics: A Civilizational Project

The Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Al-Baraka Forum for Islamic Economics, Abdullah Saleh Kamel, confirmed that the Al-Baraka Symposium represents an extension of a solid intellectual vision established by Sheikh Saleh Abdullah Kamel - may he rest in peace - a pioneer of Islamic economics and the founder of the Al-Baraka Forum, who believed that Islamic economics is a comprehensive civilizational project based on values, measured by impact, and aimed at serving humanity and achieving sustainable development.



He explained that this session represents a pivotal station in the symposium's journey, by shedding light on the charity and goodness sector as an original economic and developmental contributor capable of addressing contemporary economic and social challenges, emphasizing the importance of investing in innovation and empowering youth as two pillars for the future of Islamic economics.



For his part, the Secretary-General of the Al-Baraka Forum for Islamic Economics, Youssef Khalawi, indicated that the forum is a global intellectual institution specializing in Islamic economics, which has contributed over decades to developing tools for Islamic economics and linking scientific foundations to practical applications through intellectual platforms and international initiatives.



He pointed out that this year's symposium topic reflects a strategic direction to re-read the charity and goodness sector as an original economic component, not merely a complementary activity, affirming the symposium's efforts to highlight its role in achieving sustainable development, maximizing social impact, and enabling the non-profit sector to contribute effectively to national economies.



The symposium will discuss ways to develop tools for charity and goodness and link them to financial innovation, enhancing the role of Islamic banks and financial institutions in employing them within economic models compliant with Sharia, thereby supporting economic sustainability and enhancing integration between the financial and non-profit sectors.



The symposium also pays special attention to supporting innovation, empowering youth, and enhancing social entrepreneurship by highlighting the role of modern technologies and innovative financing in expanding the impact of charitable and developmental work, transforming social initiatives into sustainable economic projects.



The symposium includes two specialized scientific lectures, in addition to 4 practical workshops aimed at building institutional capacities, linking theoretical knowledge to practical application, and developing the competencies of those working in the fields of Islamic economics and finance.



In support of scientific research and building young competencies, an interactive scientific session titled "Bridges of Research and Application" will be held under the auspices of the Saleh Kamel Prize for Islamic Economics, to connect academic research with practical application and enable young researchers to present their research to a select group of academics and experts.



The Al-Baraka Forum also sponsors the hosting grant for young researchers - the third edition for 2026 - to enable them to attend the symposium's events and participate in scientific dialogue, building knowledge and professional relationships that contribute to preparing a new generation to continue developing Islamic economics and spreading its culture.



The Al-Baraka Symposium on Islamic Economics, in its 46th session from Medina, reaffirms its pioneering role in reshaping the future of Islamic economics, solidifying the position of the charity and goodness sector as one of its essential pillars, investing in people, empowering youth, and supporting innovation, achieving a sustainable economic and social impact.