أكدت مديرة صندوق النقد الدولي كريستالينا غورغيفا، أن مؤتمر العُلا لاقتصادات الأسواق الناشئة 2026 في نسخته الثانية يؤكد أهمية الدور المحوري الذي تضطلع به الاقتصادات الناشئة في الاقتصاد العالمي.


وأبدت إعجابها بالإصلاحات الاقتصادية والضريبية والمالية التي تشهدها الأسواق الناشئة، مؤكدة أن أن السياسات الجيدة هي التي تحقق نجاحات.


وأوضحت أن الدراسات والبحوث تشير إلى تمتع اقتصادات الأسواق الناشئة بدرجة عالية من استقلالية البنوك المركزية، إلى جانب وضوح الرؤية فيما يتعلق بمستهدفات التضخم، إضافة إلى الاعتماد الأقل على التقلبات في أسواق الأسهم والعملات، إلى جانب تبني سياسات مالية تركز على أطر العمل متوسطة الأجل.


وأضافت أن حصة اقتصادات الأسواق الناشئة من الاقتصاد العالمي تجاوزت الآن أكثر من نصف الحجم العالمي، لتصل إلى نحو 56%، في مسار تحقق عبر التعاون المشترك.


وحذّرت من أن النمو لا يزال دون المستوى المطلوب بعد جائحة كورونا، وهو ما يشكل مصدر قلق متزايد، خصوصاً في ظل احتمال التعرض لمزيد من الصدمات الاقتصادية.


وأوضحت أن ضغوط الإنفاق وارتفاع مستويات الديون في العديد من الدول تفرض تحديات واضحة، مشيرة إلى وجود أولويتين أساسيتين للسياسات الاقتصادية في المرحلة المقبلة؛ تتمثل الأولى في إطلاق طاقات القطاع الخاص، وتعميق دور الأسواق الناشئة، وتعزيز الإطار المؤسسي، إلى جانب تمكين الشباب وتطوير مهارات جديدة لأعمال الغد، معربة عن الأمل في أن يكون الشباب رواد أعمال لا يعتمدون فقط على الحكومات لتوفير الفرص الوظيفية.