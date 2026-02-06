A survey conducted by "Okaz," based on the quarterly financial results of the ten Saudi banks listed on the main stock market "TASI," revealed that these banks recorded the highest annual profits in their history, amounting to 92.52 billion riyals during the year 2025, (with an average daily profit of 253.48 million riyals, and an average profit of 10.56 million riyals per hour), as bank profits increased by 16.17% compared to the year 2024.



The National Bank topped the profits of Saudi banks, with annual profits amounting to approximately 25.01 billion riyals, equivalent to about 27.03% of the profits of all banks, with its profits rising by 18.02% and an average daily profit of around 68.53 million riyals. In second place was Al Rajhi Bank, whose profits in 2025 reached approximately 24.79 billion riyals, capturing 26.8% of the profits (with an average daily profit of 67.92 million riyals), marking a growth of 25.71% in profits, making it the highest-growing bank in terms of profits. The National Bank (SNB) and Al Rajhi Bank together accounted for more than half of the banks' profits, with their combined profits representing 53.83% of the total bank profits.



Riyad Bank came in third place with annual profits of 10.41 billion riyals, capturing 11.25% of the total bank profits in the first quarter, with an average daily profit of about 28.52 million riyals, resulting in a profit growth of 11.68%. Al Awal Bank ranked fourth with profits of approximately 8.45 billion riyals, accounting for 9.14% of the banks' profit share in 2025, with an average daily profit of 23.16 million riyals.



The profits of the remaining six banks, ranked by highest profitability in the first quarter "Alinma, Arab Bank (ANB), French Bank (BSF), Albilad, Investment, Al Jazeera (AJB)," amounted to around 23.85 billion riyals, collectively capturing 25.78% of the total bank profits, with their daily profits reaching approximately 65.35 million riyals.