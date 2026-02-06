كشف رصد أجرته «عكاظ»، بناء على النتائج المالية الربعية للبنوك السعودية العشرة المدرجة في سوق الأسهم الرئيسية «تاسي»، تسجيل تلك البنوك أعلى أرباح سنوية في تاريخها بقيمة 92.52 مليار ريال خلال عام 2025، (بمتوسط تسجيل ربح يومي بقيمة 253.48 مليون ريال، بمتوسط ربح 10.56 مليون ريال في الساعة الواحدة)، إذ ارتفعت أرباح البنوك بنسبة 16.17%، مقارنة بعام 2024.


واستحوذ بنك الأهلي على صدارة أرباح البنوك السعودية، إذ بلغت قيمة أرباحه السنوية نحو 25.01 مليار ريال تعادل نحو 27.03% من الأرباح لكافة البنوك، لترتفع أرباحه بنسبة 18.02% ويبلغ (متوسط أرباحه اليومية نحو 68.53 مليون ريال)، وجاء في المرتبة الثانية مصرف الراجحي الذي بلغت أرباحه في عام 2025 نحو 24.79 مليار ريال واستحوذ على 26.8% من الأرباح (بمتوسط ربح يومي بقيمة 67.92 مليون ريال) لتنمو أرباحه بنسبة 25.71% كأعلى البنوك نموا في الأرباح، واستحوذ بنك الأهلي (SNB) ومصرف الراجحي على أكثر من نصف أرباح البنوك وبلغت نسبة أرباحهما معا 53.83% من إجمالي أرباح البنوك.


وجاء بنك الرياض في المرتبة الثالثة وبلغت أرباحه السنوية 10.41 مليار ريال، واستحوذ على 11.25% من إجمالي أرباح البنوك في الربع الأول، وكان متوسط ربحه اليومي نحو 28.52 مليون ريال، لتنمو أرباحه بنسبة 11.68%، وحل بنك الأول في المرتبة الرابعة وبلغت أرباحه نحو 8.45 مليار ريال، مستحوذاً على 9.14% من حصة أرباح البنوك في عام 2025، وبمتوسط ربح يومي بقيمة 23.16 مليون ريال.


وبلغت أرباح البنوك الستة المتبقية، مرتبة بحسب الأعلى ربحاً في الربع الأول «الإنماء، العربي (ِANB)، الفرنسي (BSF)، البلاد، الاستثمار، الجزيرة (AJB)» نحو 23.85 مليار ريال، لتستحوذ مجتمعة على 25.78% من إجمالي أرباح البنوك، وبلغت قيمة أرباحها اليومية نحو 65.35 مليون ريال.