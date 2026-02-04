The monthly bulletin issued by the Saudi Central Bank "SAMA" revealed an increase in loans provided by Saudi banks and financial institutions to non-financial government entities and the private sector by 11% by the end of 2025, reaching approximately 3,404 billion riyals compared to about 3,058 billion riyals in 2024.



According to the data, loans provided by Saudi banks and financial institutions to the private sector increased by the end of 2025 to reach 3,147 billion riyals, marking a rise of 10% compared to 2024.



The loans granted to non-financial government entities amounted to 256.6 billion riyals by the end of last year, an increase of about 26% compared to 2024.



November Loans



Loans provided by Saudi banks and financial institutions to non-financial government entities and the private sector increased by 12% by the end of November 2025, reaching approximately 3,389 billion riyals compared to about 3,035 billion riyals during the same period in 2024.



According to the monthly bulletin issued by the Saudi Central Bank, loans provided by Saudi banks and financial institutions to the private sector by the end of November 2025 reached 3,142 billion riyals, reflecting an increase of 11% compared to the same period in 2024.



The loans granted to non-financial government entities amounted to 246.5 billion riyals by the end of November 2025, an increase of about 28% compared to the same period in 2024.