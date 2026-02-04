كشفت النشرة الشهرية الصادرة عن البنك المركزي السعودي «ساما»، ارتفاع القروض المقدمة من البنوك والمصارف السعودية، إلى المؤسسات الحكومية غير المالية والقطاع الخاص بنسبة 11% بنهاية عام 2025، لتصل إلى نحو 3,404 مليارات ريال مقارنة بنحو 3,058 مليار ريال عام 2024.
ووفقا للبيانات زادت القروض المقدمة من البنوك والمصارف السعودية، للقطاع الخاص بنهاية عام 2025 لتصل إلى 3,147 مليار ريال، وذلك بارتفاع قدره 10% مقارنة بعام 2024.
وبلغت القروض الممنوحة للمؤسسات الحكومية غير المالية 256.6 مليار ريال بنهاية العام الماضي، مرتفعة بنسبة قدرها نحو 26% عن عام 2024.
قروض شهر نوفمبر
وكانت القروض المقدمة من البنوك والمصارف السعودية، إلى المؤسسات الحكومية غير المالية والقطاع الخاص قد زادت بنسبة 12% بنهاية شهر نوفمبر 2025، لتصل إلى نحو 3389 مليار ريال مقارنة بنحو 3035 مليار ريال خلال الفترة نفسها من عام 2024.
وحسب النشرة الشهرية الصادرة عن البنك المركزي السعودي، فقد ارتفعت القروض المقدمة من البنوك والمصارف السعودية، للقطاع الخاص بنهاية شهر نوفمبر 2025 لتصل إلى 3142 مليار ريال، وذلك بارتفاع قدره 11%، مقارنة بنفس الفترة من عام 2024.
وبلغت القروض الممنوحة للمؤسسات الحكومية غير المالية 246.5 مليار ريال بنهاية شهر نوفمبر 2025، مرتفعة بنسبة قدرها نحو 28% عن نفس الفترة من عام 2024.
The monthly bulletin issued by the Saudi Central Bank "SAMA" revealed an increase in loans provided by Saudi banks and financial institutions to non-financial government entities and the private sector by 11% by the end of 2025, reaching approximately 3,404 billion riyals compared to about 3,058 billion riyals in 2024.
According to the data, loans provided by Saudi banks and financial institutions to the private sector increased by the end of 2025 to reach 3,147 billion riyals, marking a rise of 10% compared to 2024.
The loans granted to non-financial government entities amounted to 256.6 billion riyals by the end of last year, an increase of about 26% compared to 2024.
November Loans
Loans provided by Saudi banks and financial institutions to non-financial government entities and the private sector increased by 12% by the end of November 2025, reaching approximately 3,389 billion riyals compared to about 3,035 billion riyals during the same period in 2024.
According to the monthly bulletin issued by the Saudi Central Bank, loans provided by Saudi banks and financial institutions to the private sector by the end of November 2025 reached 3,142 billion riyals, reflecting an increase of 11% compared to the same period in 2024.
The loans granted to non-financial government entities amounted to 246.5 billion riyals by the end of November 2025, an increase of about 28% compared to the same period in 2024.