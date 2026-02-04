كشفت النشرة الشهرية الصادرة عن البنك المركزي السعودي «ساما»، ارتفاع القروض المقدمة من البنوك والمصارف السعودية، إلى المؤسسات الحكومية غير المالية والقطاع الخاص بنسبة 11% بنهاية عام 2025، لتصل إلى نحو 3,404 مليارات ريال مقارنة بنحو 3,058 مليار ريال عام 2024.


ووفقا للبيانات زادت القروض المقدمة من البنوك والمصارف السعودية، للقطاع الخاص بنهاية عام 2025 لتصل إلى 3,147 مليار ريال، وذلك بارتفاع قدره 10% مقارنة بعام 2024.


وبلغت القروض الممنوحة للمؤسسات الحكومية غير المالية 256.6 مليار ريال بنهاية العام الماضي، مرتفعة بنسبة قدرها نحو 26% عن عام 2024.


قروض شهر نوفمبر


وكانت القروض المقدمة من البنوك والمصارف السعودية، إلى المؤسسات الحكومية غير المالية والقطاع الخاص قد زادت بنسبة 12% بنهاية شهر نوفمبر 2025، لتصل إلى نحو 3389 مليار ريال مقارنة بنحو 3035 مليار ريال خلال الفترة نفسها من عام 2024.


وحسب النشرة الشهرية الصادرة عن البنك المركزي السعودي، فقد ارتفعت القروض المقدمة من البنوك والمصارف السعودية، للقطاع الخاص بنهاية شهر نوفمبر 2025 لتصل إلى 3142 مليار ريال، وذلك بارتفاع قدره 11%، مقارنة بنفس الفترة من عام 2024.


وبلغت القروض الممنوحة للمؤسسات الحكومية غير المالية 246.5 مليار ريال بنهاية شهر نوفمبر 2025، مرتفعة بنسبة قدرها نحو 28% عن نفس الفترة من عام 2024.