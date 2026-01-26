استقرت أسعار النحاس في بورصة لندن للمعادن خلال التعاملات، مع تراجع سعر القصدير بعدما سجل مستوى قياسيًا في ظل مخاوف تقلص الإمدادات.


وظلت العقود الآجلة الأكثر نشاطًا للنحاس في بورصة لندن دون تغيير يُذكر عند 13,119.5 دولار للطن، بعدما لامست 13,260 دولارًا في وقت سابق، وهو أعلى مستوى في أسبوع.


وأغلق عقد النحاس الأكثر نشاطًا في بورصة شنغهاي للعقود الآجلة مرتفعًا بنسبة 1.26% عند 101.88 ألف يوان (14,645.3 دولار) للطن.


انخفاض القصدير


وتلقت أسعار النحاس دعمًا جراء استمرار ضعف الدولار، إذ تراجع المؤشر -الذي يقيس أداء العملة الخضراء أمام سلة من ست عملات رئيسية أخرى- بنسبة 0.5% إلى 97.07 نقطة.


في حين انخفض سعر القصدير بنسبة 3.16% إلى 54,745.5 دولار للطن، بعد أن سجل مستوى قياسيًا جديدًا عند 57,515 دولارًا، بدعم مخاوف تشديد الإمدادات عقب شن الحكومة الإندونيسية حملة على عمليات التعدين غير القانونية.