Copper prices stabilized on the London Metal Exchange during trading, while tin prices fell after reaching a record level amid supply concerns.



The most actively traded copper futures on the London Exchange remained largely unchanged at $13,119.5 per ton, after touching $13,260 earlier, which was the highest level in a week.



The most active copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange closed up 1.26% at 101,880 yuan ($14,645.3) per ton.



Decline in Tin



Copper prices received support from the continued weakness of the dollar, as the index measuring the performance of the greenback against a basket of six other major currencies fell by 0.5% to 97.07 points.



Meanwhile, the price of tin decreased by 3.16% to $54,745.5 per ton, after reaching a new record level of $57,515, supported by concerns over tightening supplies following the Indonesian government's crackdown on illegal mining operations.