استقرت أسعار النحاس في بورصة لندن للمعادن خلال التعاملات، مع تراجع سعر القصدير بعدما سجل مستوى قياسيًا في ظل مخاوف تقلص الإمدادات.
وظلت العقود الآجلة الأكثر نشاطًا للنحاس في بورصة لندن دون تغيير يُذكر عند 13,119.5 دولار للطن، بعدما لامست 13,260 دولارًا في وقت سابق، وهو أعلى مستوى في أسبوع.
وأغلق عقد النحاس الأكثر نشاطًا في بورصة شنغهاي للعقود الآجلة مرتفعًا بنسبة 1.26% عند 101.88 ألف يوان (14,645.3 دولار) للطن.
انخفاض القصدير
وتلقت أسعار النحاس دعمًا جراء استمرار ضعف الدولار، إذ تراجع المؤشر -الذي يقيس أداء العملة الخضراء أمام سلة من ست عملات رئيسية أخرى- بنسبة 0.5% إلى 97.07 نقطة.
في حين انخفض سعر القصدير بنسبة 3.16% إلى 54,745.5 دولار للطن، بعد أن سجل مستوى قياسيًا جديدًا عند 57,515 دولارًا، بدعم مخاوف تشديد الإمدادات عقب شن الحكومة الإندونيسية حملة على عمليات التعدين غير القانونية.
Copper prices stabilized on the London Metal Exchange during trading, while tin prices fell after reaching a record level amid supply concerns.
The most actively traded copper futures on the London Exchange remained largely unchanged at $13,119.5 per ton, after touching $13,260 earlier, which was the highest level in a week.
The most active copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange closed up 1.26% at 101,880 yuan ($14,645.3) per ton.
Decline in Tin
Copper prices received support from the continued weakness of the dollar, as the index measuring the performance of the greenback against a basket of six other major currencies fell by 0.5% to 97.07 points.
Meanwhile, the price of tin decreased by 3.16% to $54,745.5 per ton, after reaching a new record level of $57,515, supported by concerns over tightening supplies following the Indonesian government's crackdown on illegal mining operations.