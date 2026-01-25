U.S. President Donald Trump has filed a lawsuit against JPMorgan Chase and its CEO Jamie Dimon, accusing the bank of closing his accounts and the accounts of his companies in early 2021 for political reasons, according to the lawsuit file.



The lawsuit, which includes companies linked to Trump, seeks damages of no less than $5 billion, asserting that the plaintiffs have been clients of the bank for many decades.



Trump's attorney, Alejandro Brito, recently filed the lawsuit in a Florida state court, demanding the bank pay $5 billion in damages.



Banking Services Denial



This comes after Trump stated in press remarks over the past weekend that he intends to sue the bank for denying him banking services following the attack by his supporters on the Capitol building on January 6, 2021.



In response, JPMorgan Chase denied that the decision was driven by any political considerations, emphasizing that the closure was in compliance with rules and regulations that the bank has been seeking to amend for years under different presidential administrations.