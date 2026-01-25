قدّم الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب دعوى قضائية ضد بنك «جي بي مورغان» ورئيسه التنفيذي جيمي ديمون، متهما البنك بإغلاق حساباته وحسابات شركاته مطلع عام 2021 بدوافع سياسية، بحسب ما ورد في ملف الدعوى.


وتطالب الدعوى، التي تشمل شركات مرتبطة بترمب، بتعويضات لا تقل عن 5 مليارات دولار، مؤكدة أن المدعين كانوا عملاء للبنك منذ عقود طويلة.


وتقدم مُحامي الرئيس «أليخاندرو بريتو»، بالدعوى أخيراً، أمام محكمة ولاية فلوريدا، مُطالباً المصرف بتعويض قدره 5 مليارات دولار.


حجب الخدمات المصرفية


يأتي ذلك بعد أن قال ترمب في تصريحات صحفية خلال عطلة نهاية الأسبوع الماضي أنه يعتزم مقاضاة البنك بتهمة حجب الخدمات المصرفية عنه في أعقاب هجوم أنصاره على مبنى الكابيتول في 6 يناير 2021.


في المقابل، نفى بنك «جي بي مورغان» أن تكون الخطوة مدفوعة بأية اعتبارات سياسية، مؤكدا أن الإغلاق جاء التزاما بقواعد وأنظمة يسعى البنك إلى تعديلها منذ سنوات في ظل إدارات رئاسية مختلفة.