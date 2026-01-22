كشف وزير الطاقة الأمريكي كريس رايت، أن العالم بحاجة إلى مضاعفة إنتاج النفط بأكثر من المثلين.

وانتقد خلال مشاركته في المنتدى الاقتصادي العالمي بدافوس، الاتحاد الأوروبي ‍وولاية كاليفورنيا الأمريكية لإهدارهما الأموال على ما وصفه بالطاقة الخضراء غير الفعالة.


وقال رايت: «إن اللوائح البيئية للشركات في الاتحاد الأوروبي تشكل مخاطر على التعاون في مجال الطاقة مع الولايات المتحدة، وقد تعرض هذه اللوائح المنتجين الأمريكيين لمسؤوليات قانونية عند تصدير الغاز إلى أوروبا، ونعمل مع زملائنا هنا في أوروبا على إزالة هذه العوائق».


تعويض واردات الغاز


وأضاف: «زيادة إنتاج الغاز الطبيعي والاستثمارات في محطات تصدير الغاز الطبيعي المسال ‌مكّنت الولايات المتحدة من تعويض واردات أوروبا من الغاز الروسي التي انخفضت بشكل كبير بعد بدء الصراع في أوكرانيا عام 2022».


وتساءل رايت «لو لم تنتهج كاليفورنيا سياسة ‍خاطئة في مجال الطاقة، كيف كان سيكون حال سكان كاليفورنيا، وكيف كانت ستكون جودة حياتهم؟».


ووفقاً لأحدث بيانات من إدارة معلومات الطاقة الأمريكية، أنتجت كاليفورنيا 300 ألف برميل يومياً من النفط الخام في عام 2024، أي ما يقارب النصف مقارنة بالعقد السابق.