U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright revealed that the world needs to double oil production by more than twofold.

He criticized the European Union and the state of California during his participation in the World Economic Forum in Davos for wasting money on what he described as ineffective green energy.



Wright said, “The environmental regulations for companies in the European Union pose risks to energy cooperation with the United States, and these regulations could expose American producers to legal liabilities when exporting gas to Europe. We are working with our colleagues here in Europe to remove these barriers.”



Compensating for Gas Imports



He added, “Increasing natural gas production and investments in liquefied natural gas export facilities have enabled the United States to compensate for Europe’s imports of Russian gas, which have significantly declined since the onset of the conflict in Ukraine in 2022.”



Wright questioned, “If California had not pursued a misguided energy policy, what would the situation of Californians be, and how would their quality of life have been?”



According to the latest data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration, California produced 300,000 barrels per day of crude oil in 2024, which is nearly half compared to the previous decade.