كشف الرئيس وكبير الإداريين التنفيذيين لشركة «أرامكو» السعودية أمين الناصر، اليوم، أن توقعات تخمة عالمية في المعروض من النفط مبالغ فيها بشدة، إذ لا يزال نمو الطلب قوياً ومخزونات النفط العالمية تستهلك.
وقال الناصر للصحفيين على هامش المنتدى الاقتصادي العالمي في دافوس:«إن نمو الطلب لا يزال قوياً في الاقتصادات الناشئة تليها الصين والولايات المتحدة مع وصول الطلب الإجمالي لمستويات مرتفعة قياسية العام الماضي وارتفاعه مجدداً هذا العام».
مخزونات الخام
وأضاف:«توقعات تخمة معروض النفط مبالغ فيها بشدة، مخزونات الخام منخفضة في أنحاء العالم بالقياس على متوسط 5 سنوات والبراميل في البحر أغلبها خاضع لعقوبات».
وأشار إلى وجود نقص في العالم أيضاً في الطاقة الإنتاجية الاحتياطية من النفط أو إنتاج النفط غير المستخدم الذي يمكن للدول اللجوء إليه في حالة الطوارئ لتجنب ارتفاع حاد في الأسعار.
وأفاد بأن الطاقة الإنتاجية الاحتياطية عند 2.5% ونحتاج إلى أن تكون 3% على الأقل، وإذا قلل تحالف «أوبك+» التخفيضات أكثر، فستتراجع الطاقة الاحتياطية أكثر وسنحتاج وقتها إلى مراقبة ذلك بعناية شديدة.
Saudi Aramco's President and CEO Amin Nasser revealed today that global oversupply forecasts for oil are greatly exaggerated, as demand growth remains strong and global oil inventories are being consumed.
Nasser told reporters on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos: "Demand growth remains strong in emerging economies, followed by China and the United States, with total demand reaching record high levels last year and rising again this year."
Crude Inventories
He added: "The forecasts for an oversupply of oil are greatly exaggerated; crude inventories are low worldwide compared to the 5-year average, and most barrels at sea are subject to sanctions."
Nasser pointed out that there is also a shortage in the world of spare production capacity for oil or unused oil production that countries can resort to in emergencies to avoid a sharp rise in prices.
He stated that spare production capacity is at 2.5%, and we need it to be at least 3%. If the OPEC+ alliance reduces cuts further, spare capacity will decline even more, and we will need to monitor that very closely.