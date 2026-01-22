Saudi Aramco's President and CEO Amin Nasser revealed today that global oversupply forecasts for oil are greatly exaggerated, as demand growth remains strong and global oil inventories are being consumed.

Nasser told reporters on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos: "Demand growth remains strong in emerging economies, followed by China and the United States, with total demand reaching record high levels last year and rising again this year."

Crude Inventories

He added: "The forecasts for an oversupply of oil are greatly exaggerated; crude inventories are low worldwide compared to the 5-year average, and most barrels at sea are subject to sanctions."

Nasser pointed out that there is also a shortage in the world of spare production capacity for oil or unused oil production that countries can resort to in emergencies to avoid a sharp rise in prices.

He stated that spare production capacity is at 2.5%, and we need it to be at least 3%. If the OPEC+ alliance reduces cuts further, spare capacity will decline even more, and we will need to monitor that very closely.