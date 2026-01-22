كشف الرئيس وكبير الإداريين التنفيذيين لشركة «أرامكو» السعودية أمين الناصر، اليوم، أن توقعات تخمة عالمية في المعروض من النفط مبالغ فيها بشدة، إذ لا يزال نمو الطلب قوياً ومخزونات النفط العالمية تستهلك.

وقال الناصر للصحفيين على هامش المنتدى الاقتصادي العالمي في دافوس:«إن نمو الطلب لا يزال قوياً في الاقتصادات الناشئة تليها الصين والولايات المتحدة مع وصول الطلب الإجمالي لمستويات مرتفعة قياسية العام الماضي وارتفاعه مجدداً هذا العام».

مخزونات الخام

وأضاف:«توقعات تخمة معروض النفط مبالغ فيها بشدة، مخزونات الخام منخفضة في أنحاء العالم بالقياس على متوسط 5 سنوات والبراميل في البحر أغلبها خاضع لعقوبات».

وأشار إلى وجود نقص في العالم أيضاً في الطاقة الإنتاجية الاحتياطية من النفط أو إنتاج النفط غير المستخدم الذي يمكن للدول اللجوء إليه في حالة الطوارئ لتجنب ارتفاع حاد في الأسعار.

وأفاد بأن الطاقة الإنتاجية الاحتياطية عند 2.5% ونحتاج إلى أن تكون 3% على الأقل، وإذا قلل تحالف «أوبك+» التخفيضات أكثر، فستتراجع الطاقة الاحتياطية أكثر وسنحتاج وقتها إلى مراقبة ذلك بعناية شديدة.