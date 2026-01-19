The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has raised its forecasts for Saudi Arabia's economic growth for 2025 and 2026 for the third consecutive time, recording the largest increase among the world's economies, driven by an increase in oil production within the "OPEC Plus" alliance, alongside the continued strong momentum in non-oil activities.



The Fund stated in its report released today (Monday) as part of the "World Economic Outlook" that it has raised its forecasts for Saudi Arabia's economic growth compared to the estimates made last October by 0.3 and 0.5 percentage points, reaching 4.3% in 2025 and 4.5% in 2026.



The Fund had made upward revisions to its forecasts in the reports of July and October of last year, placing these estimates among the highest growth rates in the G20 countries.



The World Bank had also raised its forecasts for Saudi Arabia's economic growth by 0.4 percentage points to 3.2%, supported by the performance of the non-oil sector, before predicting a growth acceleration to 4.3% in 2026, according to its report issued in October 2025.



These estimates reflect the acceleration of Saudi Arabia's economic growth in 2025 to its highest levels since 2022, after recording a growth of 2% in 2024 and 0.5% in 2023, affected by the reduction of oil production at that time, and represent the highest growth rate over the four projected years in 2026.



The IMF's forecasts align with the estimates of the Saudi government, which expects the economy to grow by 4.6% during the coming year, supported by increased oil production and the continued strength of the non-oil sector, while the growth rate for the current year is estimated at 4.4%.