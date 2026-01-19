رفع صندوق النقد الدولي توقعاته لنمو الاقتصاد السعودي لعامي 2025 و2026 للمرة الثالثة على التوالي، مسجلاً أكبر وتيرة رفع بين اقتصادات العالم، مدفوعاً بزيادة إنتاج النفط ضمن تحالف «أوبك بلس»، إلى جانب استمرار الزخم القوي في الأنشطة غير النفطية.


وأوضح الصندوق، في تقريره الصادر اليوم (الاثنين) ضمن «آفاق الاقتصاد العالمي»، أنه رفع توقعاته لنمو الاقتصاد السعودي مقارنة بتقديرات أكتوبر الماضي بمقدار 0.3 و0.5 نقطة مئوية، لتصل إلى 4.3% في عام 2025 و4.5% في عام 2026.


وكان الصندوق قد أجرى مراجعات تصاعدية لتوقعاته في تقريري أشهر يوليو وأكتوبر الماضيين، لتضع هذه التقديرات الاقتصاد السعودي ضمن أعلى معدلات النمو بين دول مجموعة العشرين.


وكان البنك الدولي قد رفع توقعاته لنمو الاقتصاد السعودي بمقدار 0.4 نقطة مئوية إلى 3.2%، مدعوماً بأداء القطاع غير النفطي، قبل أن يتوقع تسارع النمو إلى 4.3% في عام 2026، وفق تقريره الصادر في أكتوبر 2025.


وتعكس هذه التقديرات تسارع نمو الاقتصاد السعودي في عام 2025 إلى أعلى مستوياته منذ عام 2022، بعد أن سجل نمواً بلغ 2% في 2024 و0.5% في 2023، متأثراً بخفض إنتاج النفط آنذاك، كما تمثل أعلى معدل نمو خلال أربع سنوات متوقعة في عام 2026.


وتتوافق توقعات صندوق النقد الدولي مع تقديرات الحكومة السعودية، التي تتوقع نمو الاقتصاد بنسبة 4.6% خلال العام المقبل، بدعم من زيادة إنتاج النفط واستمرار قوة القطاع غير النفطي، فيما تُقدَّر نسبة النمو للعام الجاري عند 4.4%.