أكدت المديرة العامة لصندوق النقد الدولي، كريستالينا غورغيفا، أن القطاع الخاص في المملكة العربية السعودية أصبح أكثر مرونة وقدرة على التكيّف مع المتغيرات الاقتصادية، مشيدة بالإصلاحات الاقتصادية الشاملة التي تنفذها المملكة.


وقالت غورغيفا، خلال جلسة حوارية نظمها مكتب الإدارة الاستراتيجية في البيت السعودي على هامش أعمال المنتدى الاقتصادي العالمي 2026، إنها من أبرز المعجبين بالإصلاحات السعودية، مؤكدة أن تنوع الاقتصاد السعودي بات يشمل مختلف القطاعات.


وأوضحت أن المملكة تتميز بالمثابرة في تنفيذ الإصلاحات الناجحة، ما أسهم في نمو وازدهار القطاع الخاص، الذي أصبح أكثر قدرة على التأقلم، وشكل أحد أبرز مصادر النجاح في مواجهة التقلبات العالمية المتسارعة.


وأضافت أن حجم ونطاق الإصلاحات التي شهدتها المملكة مؤثرة للغاية، حيث شملت تطوير جميع المجالات، ودعم مختلف أنواع الشركات، سواء الكبيرة أو المتوسطة أو الصغيرة ومتناهية الصغر، إلى جانب تعزيز بيئة الأعمال.


وأشارت غورغيفا إلى أن المملكة حققت نجاحاً ملحوظاً في دعم ريادة الأعمال، من خلال تمكين الشباب السعودي من الجنسين، وزيادة إسهامهم في النشاط الاقتصادي.


كما لفتت أن خطة تنويع الاقتصاد السعودي تمتد لتشمل تطوير القطاع الصناعي بعيداً عن النفط والغاز، إضافة إلى قطاعات الخدمات، والخدمات المالية، والرياضة، والسياحة.


وأكدت أن قرار المملكة مشاركة تجربتها الاقتصادية مع العالم يعكس ثقة دولية متزايدة، مشيرة إلى افتتاح صندوق النقد الدولي مكتباً له في الرياض، لتسهيل نقل التجربة السعودية والاستفادة منها عالمياً، في ظل التطور اللافت الذي يشهده الاقتصاد السعودي على مختلف المستويات.