The Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund, Kristalina Georgieva, confirmed that the private sector in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has become more resilient and capable of adapting to economic changes, praising the comprehensive economic reforms being implemented by the Kingdom.



Georgieva stated during a panel discussion organized by the Strategic Management Office at the Saudi House on the sidelines of the 2026 World Economic Forum that she is one of the biggest admirers of Saudi reforms, emphasizing that the diversification of the Saudi economy now includes various sectors.



She explained that the Kingdom is characterized by its perseverance in implementing successful reforms, which has contributed to the growth and prosperity of the private sector, making it more capable of adapting and becoming one of the key sources of success in facing rapid global fluctuations.



She added that the scale and scope of the reforms witnessed in the Kingdom are highly impactful, as they encompass the development of all fields and support various types of companies, whether large, medium, small, or micro, in addition to enhancing the business environment.



Georgieva pointed out that the Kingdom has achieved remarkable success in supporting entrepreneurship by empowering Saudi youth of both genders and increasing their contribution to economic activity.



She also noted that the plan to diversify the Saudi economy extends to include the development of the industrial sector away from oil and gas, in addition to the services, financial services, sports, and tourism sectors.



She affirmed that the Kingdom's decision to share its economic experience with the world reflects increasing international confidence, indicating the opening of an IMF office in Riyadh to facilitate the transfer of the Saudi experience and benefit from it globally, in light of the remarkable development being witnessed in the Saudi economy at various levels.