كشف وزير المالية محمد الجدعان إن معدلات الإنجاز في مؤشرات الأداء الرئيسية لرؤية 2030 تشير إلى تحقيق فعلي للمستهدفات.


وأوضح الجدعان في جلسة حوارية في البيت السعودي على هامش أعمال المنتدى الاقتصادي العالمي 2026، أنه بعد مرور 10 سنوات على إطلاق رؤية 2030، بلغت نسبة مؤشرات الأداء الرئيسية التي تم تحقيقها أو في المسار الصحيح 93%.


وبيّـن أن عدد المؤشرات التي تجاوزت الجداول الزمنية المُحددة لها بلغ 269 مؤشراً، فيما بلغ عدد المؤشرات التي تسير حسب الجداول الزمنية المُحددة لها 254 مؤشراً.


وأضاف أن المرونة في القطاع المالي السعودي تشهد على تحقيق مستهدفات الرؤية مع الحفاظ على الاحتياطيات، لافتاً إلى أن الاحتياطيات السعودية نمت بنسبة 22% بين عامي 2022 و2025، على الرغم من العجز في الميزانية.


وذكر أن الرؤى والإصلاحات لا تفشل بسبب أنها خاطئة، بل تفشل بسبب المماطلة في تنفيذها، ولذلك عند تتفيذ الإصلاحات يجب الاستمرار في تنفيذها.


وشدد أنه لتكون الإصلاحات مستدامة يجب أن تتحول من رؤية وسياسة وبرنامج إلى تغيير السلوك المؤسسي وسلوك الأسواق والأفراد ليصبح هو الطبيعي.


وأوضح أنه بدون بناء المصداقية في السوق لا يمكن الاستمرار في الإصلاح، وهذه المصداقية تأتي من الواقعية، والحفاظ على السياسة المالية والانضباط، وإعادة تركيز الموارد في المكان المهم والذي يكون تأثيرها فيه أكبر.