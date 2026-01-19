كشف وزير المالية محمد الجدعان إن معدلات الإنجاز في مؤشرات الأداء الرئيسية لرؤية 2030 تشير إلى تحقيق فعلي للمستهدفات.
وأوضح الجدعان في جلسة حوارية في البيت السعودي على هامش أعمال المنتدى الاقتصادي العالمي 2026، أنه بعد مرور 10 سنوات على إطلاق رؤية 2030، بلغت نسبة مؤشرات الأداء الرئيسية التي تم تحقيقها أو في المسار الصحيح 93%.
وبيّـن أن عدد المؤشرات التي تجاوزت الجداول الزمنية المُحددة لها بلغ 269 مؤشراً، فيما بلغ عدد المؤشرات التي تسير حسب الجداول الزمنية المُحددة لها 254 مؤشراً.
وأضاف أن المرونة في القطاع المالي السعودي تشهد على تحقيق مستهدفات الرؤية مع الحفاظ على الاحتياطيات، لافتاً إلى أن الاحتياطيات السعودية نمت بنسبة 22% بين عامي 2022 و2025، على الرغم من العجز في الميزانية.
وذكر أن الرؤى والإصلاحات لا تفشل بسبب أنها خاطئة، بل تفشل بسبب المماطلة في تنفيذها، ولذلك عند تتفيذ الإصلاحات يجب الاستمرار في تنفيذها.
وشدد أنه لتكون الإصلاحات مستدامة يجب أن تتحول من رؤية وسياسة وبرنامج إلى تغيير السلوك المؤسسي وسلوك الأسواق والأفراد ليصبح هو الطبيعي.
وأوضح أنه بدون بناء المصداقية في السوق لا يمكن الاستمرار في الإصلاح، وهذه المصداقية تأتي من الواقعية، والحفاظ على السياسة المالية والانضباط، وإعادة تركيز الموارد في المكان المهم والذي يكون تأثيرها فيه أكبر.
Finance Minister Mohammed Al-Jadaan revealed that the achievement rates in the key performance indicators for Vision 2030 indicate actual progress towards the targets.
Al-Jadaan explained during a dialogue session at the Saudi House on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum 2026 that after 10 years since the launch of Vision 2030, the percentage of key performance indicators that have been achieved or are on the right track reached 93%.
He indicated that the number of indicators that exceeded their specified timelines reached 269, while the number of indicators that are progressing according to their specified timelines reached 254.
He added that the resilience in the Saudi financial sector demonstrates the achievement of the vision's targets while maintaining reserves, noting that Saudi reserves grew by 22% between 2022 and 2025, despite the budget deficit.
He mentioned that visions and reforms do not fail because they are wrong, but rather they fail due to procrastination in their implementation, and therefore, when implementing reforms, it is essential to continue executing them.
He emphasized that for reforms to be sustainable, they must transition from vision, policy, and program to changing institutional behavior and the behavior of markets and individuals to become the norm.
He clarified that without building credibility in the market, it is impossible to continue with reforms, and this credibility comes from realism, maintaining fiscal policy and discipline, and refocusing resources in the important areas where their impact is greater.