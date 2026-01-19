Finance Minister Mohammed Al-Jadaan revealed that the achievement rates in the key performance indicators for Vision 2030 indicate actual progress towards the targets.



Al-Jadaan explained during a dialogue session at the Saudi House on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum 2026 that after 10 years since the launch of Vision 2030, the percentage of key performance indicators that have been achieved or are on the right track reached 93%.



He indicated that the number of indicators that exceeded their specified timelines reached 269, while the number of indicators that are progressing according to their specified timelines reached 254.



He added that the resilience in the Saudi financial sector demonstrates the achievement of the vision's targets while maintaining reserves, noting that Saudi reserves grew by 22% between 2022 and 2025, despite the budget deficit.



He mentioned that visions and reforms do not fail because they are wrong, but rather they fail due to procrastination in their implementation, and therefore, when implementing reforms, it is essential to continue executing them.



He emphasized that for reforms to be sustainable, they must transition from vision, policy, and program to changing institutional behavior and the behavior of markets and individuals to become the norm.



He clarified that without building credibility in the market, it is impossible to continue with reforms, and this credibility comes from realism, maintaining fiscal policy and discipline, and refocusing resources in the important areas where their impact is greater.