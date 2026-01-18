في لحظات الأزمة تتسارع المعلومة، وتتضاعف حساسيتها، وتصبح الكلمة جزءًا من الحدث نفسه، وهذا هو القاسم، الذي يجمع جلستين بارزتين من جلسات المنتدى السعودي للإعلام 2026: كيف يحقق الإعلام السبق الصحفي من دون أن يدفع ثمنه من رصيد المهنة؟ وكيف تدير المؤسسات والأفراد «سباق السمعة» وسط بيئة رقمية ترفع الوتيرة وتضخم الأخطاء؟ أسئلة واحدة بوجوه متعددة هي، المصداقية تحت الضغط، والوعي المهني أمام الإغراء اللحظي، وإدارة الأزمة بعقل متزن.

وتضع جلسة «صوت الأزمات.. كيف نوازن بين السبق الصحفي وأخلاقيات المهنة؟» النقاش في صميم اختبار الصحافة أثناء الكوارث، والعنوان وحده يختصر المعضلة: السبق الصحفي هدف مهني، وأخلاقيات المهنة بوصلة لا تقبل الارتباك، وعندما تتشابك المأساة مع العجلة، تبرز «أخلاقيات الإعلام في زمن الكوارث» كقاعدة تنظيمية تحكم لغة التغطية وحدودها؛ فالمعيار الأخلاقي هنا يحدد ما يُنشر، وكيف يُنشر، ومتى يُنشر، بما يضمن احترام حساسية الموقف، وحماية المعنى العام للتغطية من الانزلاق إلى ضجيج يضاعف أثر الأزمة.

ومن زاوية أكثر حدّة، تنتقل الجلسة إلى «مواجهة المعلومات المضللة خلال الأزمات»، ففي أوقات الارتباك تتسع مساحة الشائعات، وتتنافس الروايات بسرعة تفوق قدرة الجمهور على الفرز، وهنا تصبح سرعة النشر امتحانًا مزدوجًا: امتحان الدقة، وامتحان المسؤولية، ووسط هذا السباق، يظل هدف «حماية مصداقية الإعلام في الأزمات» حاضرًا بوصفه خط الدفاع الأخير؛ فالمصداقية لا تتشكل من خبر واحد، لكنها قد تتضرر من قرار واحد متعجل في ذروة الأزمة.

وعلى المسار ذاته، تذهب جلسة «سباق السمعة.. بين سرعة المعلومة وتدارك الأزمة» إلى ساحة أوسع تتداخل فيها المعلومة مع الانطباع العام، فهي تناقش تحديًا يتمثل في الموازنة بين سرعة المعلومة في البيئة الرقمية وضرورة تدارك الأزمة بذكاء ومهنية لحماية السمعة المؤسسة والشخصية، وفي هذا الإطار، يشرح محور «دور الانتشار السريع للمعلومات في تضخم الأزمات الإعلامية» كيف يمكن لوتيرة التداول أن تحول تفصيلًا صغيرًا إلى كرة نار، وأن ترفع مستوى التوتر وتضغط على غرف التحرير ودوائر الاتصال المؤسسي في وقت واحد.

وتتقدم الجلسة خطوة عملية عبر «استخدام التقنيات للتنبؤ باتجاهات الرأي العام وحماية السمعة»، فالتقنيات هنا تُطرح كأداة قراءة مبكرة لما يتشكل في الفضاء الرقمي من موجات رأي عام، بما يساعد على فهم اتجاهات الحديث حول الأزمة، وقياس أثر الرسائل، وتقدير المخاطر المرتبطة بالسمعة، وبعد ذلك يتبلور البعد البنّاء في محور «تحويل الأزمة إلى فرصة لبناء الثقة وتعزيز المصداقية»، حيث تتحول إدارة الأزمة من رد فعل سريع إلى مسار مهني يهدف إلى ترميم الثقة وإعادة تثبيت الصورة الذهنية على أساس من الوضوح والانضباط.

وتختتم المحاور بـ «تجارب عربية وعالمية ناجحة في إدارة السمعة الرقمية»، بما يفتح باب المقارنة بين نماذج مختلفة في التعامل مع الضغط والتداول السريع.

وتلتقي الجلستان عند فكرة واحدة تتمثل في أن سرعة المعلومة واقع لا يهدأ، وأخلاقيات المهنة وإدارة السمعة أدوات نجاة، وفي المنتدى السعودي للإعلام، الذي ينعقد في مدينة الرياض خلال الفترة من 2 إلى 4 فبراير القادم، يتقدم هذا النقاش باعتباره قضية مهنية يومية: السبق الصحفي يحتاج دقة، والدقة تحتاج شجاعة التمهّل، والسمعة تحتاج قرارات محسوبة عندما ترتفع حرارة الأزمة، وفي النهاية، يبقى الرهان على صحافة تمسك بالمصداقية وهي تتحرك بسرعة، وتدير الأزمات بعقلية مهنية تعرف أن الثقة تُبنى كلمةً كلمة.