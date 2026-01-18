سجل متوسط سعر صرف الريال السعودي في البنك المركزي المصري، اليوم، 12.59 للشراء، 12.62 للبيع. وفي البنك الأهلي المصري سعر 12.55 جنيه للشراء، 12.62 جنيه للبيع.
وفي بنك مصر 12.55 جنيه للشراء، و12.62 جنيه للبيع، وفي بنك الإسكندرية 12.58 جنيه للشراء، 12.62 جنيه للبيع. وفي البنك التجاري الدولي 12.57 جنيه للشراء، و12.62 جنيه للبيع، ومصرف أبو ظبي التجاري 12.36 جنيه للشراء، و12.70 جنيه للبيع، وفي بنك البركة 12.52 جنيه للشراء، و12.61 جنيه للبيع، وفي بنك قناة السويس 12.55 جنيه للشراء، و12.64 جنيه للبيع.
تداولات أمس
استقر سعر الريال السعودي أمام الجنيه المصري في البنوك المصرية؛ نظرًا للعطلة الأسبوعية، أمس.
وسجل متوسط سعر الريال في البنك المركزي المصري 12.59 جنيه للشراء، و12.62 جنيه للبيع.
وفي البنك الأهلي المصري، بلغ سعر الريال 12.55 جنيه للشراء، و12.62 جنيه للبيع.
وفي بنك مصر 12.55 جنيه للشراء، و12.62 جنيه للبيع، وبنك الإسكندرية 12.56 جنيه للشراء، و12.61 جنيه للبيع. وفي البنك التجاري الدولي 12.57 جنيه للشراء، و12.62 جنيه للبيع، ومصرف أبو ظبي الإسلامي 12.59 جنيه للشراء، 12.62 جنيه للبيع، وبنك البركة 12.59 جنيه للشراء، 12.61 جنيه للبيع.
وبنك قناة السويس 12.54 جنيه للشراء، 12.63 جنيه للبيع.
The average exchange rate of the Saudi riyal at the Central Bank of Egypt today is 12.59 for buying and 12.62 for selling. At the National Bank of Egypt, the rate is 12.55 EGP for buying and 12.62 EGP for selling.
At Bank Misr, it is 12.55 EGP for buying and 12.62 EGP for selling, and at Alexandria Bank, it is 12.58 EGP for buying and 12.62 EGP for selling. At the Commercial International Bank, it is 12.57 EGP for buying and 12.62 EGP for selling, and at Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, it is 12.36 EGP for buying and 12.70 EGP for selling. At Al Baraka Bank, it is 12.52 EGP for buying and 12.61 EGP for selling, and at Suez Canal Bank, it is 12.55 EGP for buying and 12.64 EGP for selling.
Yesterday's Transactions
The price of the Saudi riyal remained stable against the Egyptian pound in Egyptian banks due to the weekly holiday yesterday.
The average price of the riyal at the Central Bank of Egypt was recorded at 12.59 EGP for buying and 12.62 EGP for selling.
At the National Bank of Egypt, the riyal price was 12.55 EGP for buying and 12.62 EGP for selling.
At Bank Misr, it was 12.55 EGP for buying and 12.62 EGP for selling, and at Alexandria Bank, it was 12.56 EGP for buying and 12.61 EGP for selling. At the Commercial International Bank, it was 12.57 EGP for buying and 12.62 EGP for selling, and at Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, it was 12.59 EGP for buying and 12.62 EGP for selling, and at Al Baraka Bank, it was 12.59 EGP for buying and 12.61 EGP for selling.
At Suez Canal Bank, it was 12.54 EGP for buying and 12.63 EGP for selling.