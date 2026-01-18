The average exchange rate of the Saudi riyal at the Central Bank of Egypt today is 12.59 for buying and 12.62 for selling. At the National Bank of Egypt, the rate is 12.55 EGP for buying and 12.62 EGP for selling.



At Bank Misr, it is 12.55 EGP for buying and 12.62 EGP for selling, and at Alexandria Bank, it is 12.58 EGP for buying and 12.62 EGP for selling. At the Commercial International Bank, it is 12.57 EGP for buying and 12.62 EGP for selling, and at Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, it is 12.36 EGP for buying and 12.70 EGP for selling. At Al Baraka Bank, it is 12.52 EGP for buying and 12.61 EGP for selling, and at Suez Canal Bank, it is 12.55 EGP for buying and 12.64 EGP for selling.



Yesterday's Transactions



The price of the Saudi riyal remained stable against the Egyptian pound in Egyptian banks due to the weekly holiday yesterday.



The average price of the riyal at the Central Bank of Egypt was recorded at 12.59 EGP for buying and 12.62 EGP for selling.



At the National Bank of Egypt, the riyal price was 12.55 EGP for buying and 12.62 EGP for selling.



At Bank Misr, it was 12.55 EGP for buying and 12.62 EGP for selling, and at Alexandria Bank, it was 12.56 EGP for buying and 12.61 EGP for selling. At the Commercial International Bank, it was 12.57 EGP for buying and 12.62 EGP for selling, and at Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, it was 12.59 EGP for buying and 12.62 EGP for selling, and at Al Baraka Bank, it was 12.59 EGP for buying and 12.61 EGP for selling.



At Suez Canal Bank, it was 12.54 EGP for buying and 12.63 EGP for selling.