سجل متوسط سعر صرف الريال السعودي في البنك المركزي المصري، اليوم، 12.59 للشراء، 12.62 للبيع. وفي البنك الأهلي المصري سعر 12.55 جنيه للشراء، 12.62 جنيه للبيع.


وفي بنك مصر 12.55 جنيه للشراء، و12.62 جنيه للبيع، وفي بنك الإسكندرية 12.58 جنيه للشراء، 12.62 جنيه للبيع. وفي البنك التجاري الدولي 12.57 جنيه للشراء، و12.62 جنيه للبيع، ومصرف أبو ظبي التجاري 12.36 جنيه للشراء، و12.70 جنيه للبيع، وفي بنك البركة 12.52 جنيه للشراء، و12.61 جنيه للبيع، وفي بنك قناة السويس 12.55 جنيه للشراء، و12.64 جنيه للبيع.


تداولات أمس


استقر سعر الريال السعودي أمام الجنيه المصري في البنوك المصرية؛ نظرًا للعطلة الأسبوعية، أمس.


وسجل متوسط سعر الريال في البنك المركزي المصري 12.59 جنيه للشراء، و12.62 جنيه للبيع.


وفي البنك الأهلي المصري، بلغ سعر الريال 12.55 جنيه للشراء، و12.62 جنيه للبيع.


وفي بنك مصر 12.55 جنيه للشراء، و12.62 جنيه للبيع، وبنك الإسكندرية 12.56 جنيه للشراء، و12.61 جنيه للبيع. وفي البنك التجاري الدولي 12.57 جنيه للشراء، و12.62 جنيه للبيع، ومصرف أبو ظبي الإسلامي 12.59 جنيه للشراء، 12.62 جنيه للبيع، وبنك البركة 12.59 جنيه للشراء، 12.61 جنيه للبيع.


وبنك قناة السويس 12.54 جنيه للشراء، 12.63 جنيه للبيع.