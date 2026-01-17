Finance Minister Mohammed Al-Jadaan confirmed that the Kingdom's participation in the 56th annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in 2026, in the Swiss city of Davos, under the slogan "Spirit of Dialogue," is part of its efforts to enhance international work and cooperation, and to contribute to finding solutions to the challenges of the global economy in light of rapid changes, benefiting the Saudi economy.



He pointed out in a statement to the Saudi Press Agency "SPA" that the role and influence of the Kingdom on the international stage are growing, based on the strength of its economy and its position regionally and internationally, which enhances its contribution to shaping policies and directions of the global economy. He emphasized that the Kingdom will continue, through its participation, to explore ways to enhance stability and growth for the global economy within this global platform that brings together decision-makers from governments, the business sector, and academic and scientific circles.



5 Global Challenges



He indicated that this year's Davos Forum will discuss five main global challenges, including: building trust and enhancing joint action, seeking new drivers for sustainable economic growth, focusing on skill development and investing in human capital, ensuring responsible use of technology and innovation, and integrating environmental sustainability into economic growth models, in addition to addressing issues of artificial intelligence, digital transformation, and cybersecurity and their impacts on industries and societies.



The Finance Minister explained that the successes achieved by the Kingdom in the fields of economic diversification and sustainability, along with quality investments in vital sectors that concern human life and its future, such as renewable energy, modern technologies, and artificial intelligence, will be among the solutions and visions presented by the Saudi delegation, affirming that many of the targets of the Kingdom's Vision 2030 align with the topics discussed by the forum annually.