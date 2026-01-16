أقر مجلس إدارة الهيئة السعودية للبيانات والذكاء الاصطناعي القواعد العامة للاستخدام الثانوي للبيانات، لتعظيم الاستفادة من البيانات في خلق فرص تنموية واعدة، ودعم النمو الاقتصادي، من خلال إتاحة معالجتها لأغراض أخرى غير تلك التي جُمعت من أجلها في الأصل، وبما يخدم المصلحة العامة، وتنمية البحث والتطوير والابتكار، بطريقة مسؤولة ومنضبطة.
وتمثل القواعد إطاراً تنظيميّاً يُمكّن الجهات الحكومية والخاصة من مشاركة البيانات وفق ضوابط واضحة، بما يحقق التوازن بين الاستفادة من البيانات وحمايتها، وتُعد مكملة لسياسة مشاركة البيانات الصادرة عن الهيئة السعودية للبيانات والذكاء الاصطناعي، مع إضفاء مزيد من الوضوح على آليات مشاركة البيانات بين الجهات الحكومية، وكذلك بين القطاعين العام والخاص.
وشملت القواعد تعريفاً واضحاً لمفهوم «الاستخدام الثانوي للبيانات» باعتباره استخدام البيانات لأغراض البحث أو التطوير أو الابتكار أو تحقيق المصالح العامة، إضافة إلى تحديد أطراف المشاركة، ونطاق التطبيق الذي يشمل طلبات مشاركة البيانات بين الجهات الحكومية، أو بين الجهات الحكومية والخاصة، بما لا يخل بالأنظمة واللوائح ذات الصلة.
وحددت القواعد أهدافاً رئيسية، أبرزها تحفيز الجهات على مشاركة البيانات، ودعم الاستراتيجيات الوطنية، وتعزيز كفاءة العمل الحكومي، وتحسين جودة اتخاذ القرار، إلى جانب تمكين الباحثين ورواد الأعمال من الوصول إلى البيانات اللازمة لتنمية الابتكار.
وأكدت الوثيقة على 6 مبادئ أساسية تحكم الاستخدام الثانوي للبيانات، في مقدمتها حماية الخصوصية والبيانات الشخصية، والاستخدام المسؤول والأخلاقي للبيانات، وضمان جودتها وأمنها، مع تغليب المصلحة العامة على المصالح الأخرى، والالتزام بالمتطلبات التنظيمية للأمن السيبراني.
كما وضعت القواعد آلية تفصيلية لتحديد ضوابط مشاركة البيانات، تضمنت اشتراط وجود غرض مشروع غير ربحي، والاكتفاء بالحد الأدنى من البيانات اللازمة، والحصول على الموافقات النظامية، إضافة إلى تنظيم طلبات الجهات الخاصة والأفراد والباحثين، وربطها برخص استخدام واضحة تراعي حقوق الملكية الفكرية والسرية التجارية.
وبيّنت القواعد خطوات إجرائية لمشاركة البيانات للاستخدام الثانوي، من خلال منصة «سوق البيانات» أو عبر وسائل آمنة وموثوقة، مع منح أولوية للطلبات المرتبطة بتحقيق المصلحة العامة، وإتاحة التظلم أو طلب الرأي النظامي لدى مكتب إدارة البيانات الوطنية في حال وجود خلافات.
وتأتي هذه القواعد في إطار توجه وطني لتعزيز حوكمة البيانات، وتوسيع نطاق الاستفادة منها في دعم التنمية المستدامة، وبناء اقتصاد قائم على المعرفة والابتكار، مع الحفاظ على الحقوق النظامية وحماية مصالح الأفراد والجهات.
The Board of Directors of the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority has approved the general rules for the secondary use of data, to maximize the benefits of data in creating promising developmental opportunities and supporting economic growth, by allowing its processing for purposes other than those for which it was originally collected, in a manner that serves the public interest, and fosters research, development, and innovation, responsibly and systematically.
The rules represent a regulatory framework that enables governmental and private entities to share data according to clear controls, achieving a balance between benefiting from data and protecting it. They complement the data sharing policy issued by the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority, adding more clarity to the mechanisms of data sharing between governmental entities, as well as between the public and private sectors.
The rules include a clear definition of the concept of "secondary use of data" as the use of data for research, development, innovation, or achieving public interests, in addition to identifying the parties involved in sharing and the scope of application, which includes requests for data sharing between governmental entities or between governmental and private entities, without violating related laws and regulations.
The rules set out key objectives, the most prominent of which are to encourage entities to share data, support national strategies, enhance the efficiency of government work, and improve the quality of decision-making, alongside enabling researchers and entrepreneurs to access the necessary data to foster innovation.
The document emphasizes six fundamental principles governing the secondary use of data, foremost among them the protection of privacy and personal data, responsible and ethical use of data, and ensuring its quality and security, while prioritizing the public interest over other interests, and adhering to regulatory cybersecurity requirements.
The rules also establish a detailed mechanism for determining the controls for data sharing, which includes the requirement of having a legitimate non-profit purpose, limiting the data to the minimum necessary, obtaining regulatory approvals, in addition to organizing requests from private entities, individuals, and researchers, linking them to clear usage licenses that respect intellectual property rights and trade secrecy.
The rules outline procedural steps for sharing data for secondary use, through the "Data Market" platform or via secure and reliable means, prioritizing requests related to achieving the public interest, and allowing for appeals or requests for legal opinions at the National Data Management Office in case of disputes.
These rules come as part of a national approach to enhance data governance, expand the scope of its benefits in supporting sustainable development, and build a knowledge-based and innovative economy, while preserving legal rights and protecting the interests of individuals and entities.