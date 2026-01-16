The Board of Directors of the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority has approved the general rules for the secondary use of data, to maximize the benefits of data in creating promising developmental opportunities and supporting economic growth, by allowing its processing for purposes other than those for which it was originally collected, in a manner that serves the public interest, and fosters research, development, and innovation, responsibly and systematically.



The rules represent a regulatory framework that enables governmental and private entities to share data according to clear controls, achieving a balance between benefiting from data and protecting it. They complement the data sharing policy issued by the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority, adding more clarity to the mechanisms of data sharing between governmental entities, as well as between the public and private sectors.



The rules include a clear definition of the concept of "secondary use of data" as the use of data for research, development, innovation, or achieving public interests, in addition to identifying the parties involved in sharing and the scope of application, which includes requests for data sharing between governmental entities or between governmental and private entities, without violating related laws and regulations.



The rules set out key objectives, the most prominent of which are to encourage entities to share data, support national strategies, enhance the efficiency of government work, and improve the quality of decision-making, alongside enabling researchers and entrepreneurs to access the necessary data to foster innovation.



The document emphasizes six fundamental principles governing the secondary use of data, foremost among them the protection of privacy and personal data, responsible and ethical use of data, and ensuring its quality and security, while prioritizing the public interest over other interests, and adhering to regulatory cybersecurity requirements.



The rules also establish a detailed mechanism for determining the controls for data sharing, which includes the requirement of having a legitimate non-profit purpose, limiting the data to the minimum necessary, obtaining regulatory approvals, in addition to organizing requests from private entities, individuals, and researchers, linking them to clear usage licenses that respect intellectual property rights and trade secrecy.



The rules outline procedural steps for sharing data for secondary use, through the "Data Market" platform or via secure and reliable means, prioritizing requests related to achieving the public interest, and allowing for appeals or requests for legal opinions at the National Data Management Office in case of disputes.



These rules come as part of a national approach to enhance data governance, expand the scope of its benefits in supporting sustainable development, and build a knowledge-based and innovative economy, while preserving legal rights and protecting the interests of individuals and entities.