أقر مجلس إدارة الهيئة السعودية للبيانات والذكاء الاصطناعي القواعد العامة للاستخدام الثانوي للبيانات، لتعظيم الاستفادة من البيانات في خلق فرص تنموية واعدة، ودعم النمو الاقتصادي، من خلال إتاحة معالجتها لأغراض أخرى غير تلك التي جُمعت من أجلها في الأصل، وبما يخدم المصلحة العامة، وتنمية البحث والتطوير والابتكار، بطريقة مسؤولة ومنضبطة.


وتمثل القواعد إطاراً تنظيميّاً يُمكّن الجهات الحكومية والخاصة من مشاركة البيانات وفق ضوابط واضحة، بما يحقق التوازن بين الاستفادة من البيانات وحمايتها، وتُعد مكملة لسياسة مشاركة البيانات الصادرة عن الهيئة السعودية للبيانات والذكاء الاصطناعي، مع إضفاء مزيد من الوضوح على آليات مشاركة البيانات بين الجهات الحكومية، وكذلك بين القطاعين العام والخاص.


وشملت القواعد تعريفاً واضحاً لمفهوم «الاستخدام الثانوي للبيانات» باعتباره استخدام البيانات لأغراض البحث أو التطوير أو الابتكار أو تحقيق المصالح العامة، إضافة إلى تحديد أطراف المشاركة، ونطاق التطبيق الذي يشمل طلبات مشاركة البيانات بين الجهات الحكومية، أو بين الجهات الحكومية والخاصة، بما لا يخل بالأنظمة واللوائح ذات الصلة.


وحددت القواعد أهدافاً رئيسية، أبرزها تحفيز الجهات على مشاركة البيانات، ودعم الاستراتيجيات الوطنية، وتعزيز كفاءة العمل الحكومي، وتحسين جودة اتخاذ القرار، إلى جانب تمكين الباحثين ورواد الأعمال من الوصول إلى البيانات اللازمة لتنمية الابتكار.


وأكدت الوثيقة على 6 مبادئ أساسية تحكم الاستخدام الثانوي للبيانات، في مقدمتها حماية الخصوصية والبيانات الشخصية، والاستخدام المسؤول والأخلاقي للبيانات، وضمان جودتها وأمنها، مع تغليب المصلحة العامة على المصالح الأخرى، والالتزام بالمتطلبات التنظيمية للأمن السيبراني.


كما وضعت القواعد آلية تفصيلية لتحديد ضوابط مشاركة البيانات، تضمنت اشتراط وجود غرض مشروع غير ربحي، والاكتفاء بالحد الأدنى من البيانات اللازمة، والحصول على الموافقات النظامية، إضافة إلى تنظيم طلبات الجهات الخاصة والأفراد والباحثين، وربطها برخص استخدام واضحة تراعي حقوق الملكية الفكرية والسرية التجارية.


وبيّنت القواعد خطوات إجرائية لمشاركة البيانات للاستخدام الثانوي، من خلال منصة «سوق البيانات» أو عبر وسائل آمنة وموثوقة، مع منح أولوية للطلبات المرتبطة بتحقيق المصلحة العامة، وإتاحة التظلم أو طلب الرأي النظامي لدى مكتب إدارة البيانات الوطنية في حال وجود خلافات.


وتأتي هذه القواعد في إطار توجه وطني لتعزيز حوكمة البيانات، وتوسيع نطاق الاستفادة منها في دعم التنمية المستدامة، وبناء اقتصاد قائم على المعرفة والابتكار، مع الحفاظ على الحقوق النظامية وحماية مصالح الأفراد والجهات.