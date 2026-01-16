يستعد بنك اليابان لبدء بيع حيازاته من صناديق المؤشرات المتداولة وصناديق الاستثمار العقاري، ضمن خطط التخلي التدريجي عن سياسة التحفيز النقدي.


ويخطط المركزي الياباني لبيع صناديق المؤشرات المتداولة بمعدل سنوي يبلغ حوالى 330 مليار ين (2.08 مليار دولار)، وصناديق الاستثمار العقاري بمعدل سنوي يبلغ حوالى 5 مليارات ين، وفقاً لوكالات إعلامية غربية.


وأوضح البنك في بيان صدر اليوم (الجمعة)، أن الإرشادات المنظمة لعمليات بيع هذه الأصول، والتي أقرها مجلس الإدارة في سبتمبر الماضي، ستدخل حيز التنفيذ اعتبارًا من 19 يناير، ما يفتح الباب أمام بدء عمليات البيع خلال الأيام القليلة القادمة.


ويأتي هذا التحرك في إطار جهود بنك اليابان لتقليص ميزانيته العمومية الضخمة، بعد سنوات من شراء الأصول على نطاق واسع بهدف دعم الاقتصاد الياباني ومكافحة الانكماش، وكانت هذه السياسة جزءًا أساسيًا من أدوات التحفيز غير التقليدية التي تبناها البنك لتعزيز الثقة ودفع النمو.