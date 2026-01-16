The Bank of Japan is preparing to start selling its holdings of exchange-traded funds and real estate investment trusts, as part of plans to gradually abandon its monetary stimulus policy.



The Japanese central bank plans to sell exchange-traded funds at an annual rate of about 330 billion yen (2.08 billion dollars), and real estate investment trusts at an annual rate of about 5 billion yen, according to Western media reports.



The bank clarified in a statement issued today (Friday) that the guidelines governing the sale of these assets, which were approved by the board of directors last September, will come into effect starting January 19, opening the door for sales to begin in the coming days.



This move is part of the Bank of Japan's efforts to reduce its massive balance sheet after years of extensive asset purchases aimed at supporting the Japanese economy and combating deflation. This policy has been a key component of the unconventional stimulus tools adopted by the bank to boost confidence and drive growth.