NHC has announced a new phase for expressing interest in its new project "Rehab Al-Ruba" within the Al-Ruba destination east of Riyadh, which will represent a qualitative addition reflecting the company's vision in developing integrated urban communities that enhance the quality of life and meet the needs of Saudi families.

The project spans over 300,000 square meters and features diverse residential units designed to cater to various lifestyles. The project is distinguished by its integration in terms of modern infrastructure, which includes schools, mosques, commercial centers, and health services, along with more than 90,000 square meters of green spaces and open gardens, providing a balanced environment that combines comfort and modernity.

The strategic location of the project within the Al-Ruba destination adds value due to its proximity to major road networks, making it an ideal choice for ownership and residence, as well as a promising opportunity for long-term investment. The designs of the residential units combine a modern character with efficient use, achieving a comprehensive residential experience.

The Al-Ruba destination covers an area exceeding 5.7 million square meters in eastern Riyadh, forming an integrated urban community that includes more than 9,000 diverse residential units ranging from villas and townhouses to apartments. It is characterized by advanced infrastructure and comprehensive services that include educational, health, and commercial facilities carefully distributed within the neighborhoods, in addition to gardens and green spaces exceeding 800,000 square meters, providing a vibrant environment and a natural outlet that enhances the quality of life for residents and reinforces the concept of sustainability in urban development.

NHC invites those interested in registering for the Rehab Al-Ruba project and viewing all details to visit the official company website via the following link: https://nhc.sa/ar/register-interest/rehabalruba/

It is worth noting that NHC's projects embody the company's vision in developing integrated urban destinations that support quality of life and provide multiple housing options within a sustainable healthy environment. The company continues to affirm its position as the largest real estate developer in the Middle East through quality projects that reflect the urban transformation being built in reality.