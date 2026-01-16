أعلنت NHC عن مرحلة جديدة لتسجيل الاهتمام بمشروعها الجديد «رحاب الربى» ضمن وجهة الربى شرق مدينة الرياض، ليشكل إضافة نوعية تعكس رؤية الشركة في تطوير مجتمعات عمرانية متكاملة، ترتقي بجودة الحياة وتواكب احتياجات الأسر السعودية.

يقع المشروع على مساحة تتجاوز 300 ألف متر مربع، ويحتضن وحدات سكنية متنوعة صُممت لتلبي مختلف أنماط الحياة، ويتميز المشروع بتكامله من حيث البنية التحتية الحديثة، التي تضم مدارس ومساجد ومراكز تجارية وخدمات صحية، إلى جانب أكثر من 90 ألف متر مربع من المسطحات الخضراء والحدائق المفتوحة، بما يوفر بيئة متوازنة تجمع بين الراحة والحداثة.

ويمنح موقع المشروع الإستراتيجي داخل وجهة الربى قيمة مضافة بفضل قربه من شبكة الطرق الرئيسة، ما يجعله خيارًا مثاليًا للتملك والسكن، وفرصة واعدة للاستثمار طويل الأمد. كما تجمع تصاميم الوحدات السكنية بين الطابع العصري وكفاءة الاستخدام، بما يحقق تجربة سكنية متكاملة.

وتقع وجهة الربى على مساحة تتجاوز 5.7 ملايين متر مربع في شرق الرياض، لتشكّل مجتمعًا عمرانيًا متكاملًا يضم أكثر من 9 آلاف وحدة سكنية متنوعة بين الفلل والتاون هاوس والشقق، حيث تتميز ببنية تحتية متقدمة وخدمات متكاملة تشمل مرافق تعليمية وصحية وتجارية موزعة بعناية داخل الأحياء، إضافة إلى حدائق ومسطحات خضراء تتجاوز مساحتها 800 ألف متر مربع، لتوفر بيئة نابضة بالحياة ومتنفسًا طبيعيًا يعزز جودة حياة السكان ويرسّخ مفهوم الاستدامة في التطوير العمراني.

وتدعو NHC الراغبين بتسجيل الاهتمام في مشروع رحاب الربى والاطّلاع على كافة التفاصيل، إلى زيارة الموقع الرسمي للشركة عبر الرابط التالي: https://nhc.sa/ar/register-interest/rehabalruba/

يُذكر أن مشاريع NHC تُجسّد رؤية الشركة في تطوير وجهات عمرانية متكاملة تدعم جودة الحياة، وتوفر خيارات سكنية متعددة ضمن بيئة صحية مستدامة، كما تواصل تأكيد مكانتها كأكبر مطوّر عقاري في الشرق الأوسط عبر مشاريع نوعية تعبّر عن التحول الحضري الذي يُبنى على أرض الواقع.