عقد وزير الطاقة الأمير عبدالعزيز بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، في الرياض، اجتماعاً مع وزيرة الانتقال الطاقي والتنمية المستدامة في المغرب الدكتورة ليلى بنعلي، بحثا خلاله الموضوعات ذات الاهتمام المشترك بين البلدين، وتعزيز فرص الاستثمار والتعاون في مجالات الطاقة المتجددة، وكفاءة الطاقة.

وبعد الاجتماع وقع الجانبان برنامجاً تنفيذياً للتعاون في مجال الطاقة المتجددة وتمكين الشركات من تنفيذ المشاريع بين حكومة السعودية وحكومة المغرب، وذلك في إطار مذكرة التفاهم المبرمة بين الجانبين في مجال الطاقة في مايو 2022.

ويهدف البرنامج التنفيذي إلى تعزيز الشراكة بين البلدين، وزيادة الاستثمارات المتبادلة لتطوير التعاون في مشاريع الطاقة المتجددة في البلدين وفي دول أخرى، وتمكين الشركات الوطنية من التعاون في تنفيذ المشاريع في الطاقة المتجددة، وأنظمة تخزين الطاقة، وربط الطاقة المتجددة بالشبكة، وخطوط نقل الكهرباء، وتعزيز الشبكة الكهربائية.

كما يشمل البرنامج جوانب استخدام مصادر الطاقة المتجددة في المشاريع التنموية والبنى التحتية، وتنفيذ مشاريع يتم تطويرها وتشغيلها بمصادر الطاقة المتجددة، إلى جانب إنشاء وتطوير مراكز للبحوث وتطوير التقنيات المتعلقة بالطاقة المتجددة، والتدريب، وبناء القدرات لدعم الاستدامة ونقل المعرفة.