The Minister of Energy, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, held a meeting in Riyadh with the Moroccan Minister of Energy Transition and Sustainable Development, Dr. Leila Benali, during which they discussed topics of mutual interest between the two countries and ways to enhance investment and cooperation opportunities in the fields of renewable energy and energy efficiency.

After the meeting, both parties signed an executive program for cooperation in the field of renewable energy, enabling companies to implement projects between the Saudi government and the Moroccan government, as part of the memorandum of understanding signed between the two sides in the field of energy in May 2022.

The executive program aims to strengthen the partnership between the two countries and increase mutual investments to develop cooperation in renewable energy projects in both countries and in other countries, enabling national companies to collaborate in implementing projects in renewable energy, energy storage systems, connecting renewable energy to the grid, electricity transmission lines, and enhancing the electrical grid.

The program also includes aspects of using renewable energy sources in developmental projects and infrastructure, implementing projects developed and operated with renewable energy sources, as well as establishing and developing research centers and technologies related to renewable energy, training, and capacity building to support sustainability and knowledge transfer.